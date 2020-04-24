 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   "I didn't mean to speed, officer. I thought you wanted to race"   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police love to race, but you have to let them win.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Elkhart, Indiana is the number destination for retired serial killers who still kill people.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey Dillhole, your Civic with a spoiler, giant exhaust, and Type R stickers won't outrun Mr. Motorola.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Police love to race, but you have to let them win.


Forced to agree:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, similarly the "I thought you wanted to wrassle" defense doesn't really work either...

( ._.)
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I love idiot stories.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So when you run, you can say "I thought you wanted to help me with my cardio"?
 
