 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   The Philly Spitter has been arrested. Let's breathe a sigh of relief   (6abc.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Sociology, Philadelphia police, Assault, Spitting, Caesarean section, Di Bruno Brothers, PHILADELPHIA  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 3:01 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SPITTER!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I used to fart in the walk-in freeze at a pizza place I worked part time and aroma would linger for hours. Why yes, I did rather dislike the lazy highschool kids who worked in that kitchen.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know where that place is. I used to walk by it every weekday.

Used to.
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Everyone prefers a swallower...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But what if there was a second spitter?
 
Artist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shopped there on a regular basis. Excellent cheese department.

Spitting is totally normal in Philly. All. The. Time. Every where. I've seen it done inside subway cars-Broad street line and Market Frankford line. People have spat in my general direction-with no thought, other than to be Philadelphian. They open car doors to.....spit.
Shudders....and there's puh-lenty more I could write about this topic and Philadelphians. This incident does not surprise me at all. Typical. Very normal for Philly.
Anybody post the story about the pick up truck and dead bodies yet? Totally Philly too.
 
Artist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"That was some magic lugie"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cdn10.phillymag.comView Full Size
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have noticed what seems, to me at least, an abundance of Pennsylvania/Philly green-lights during this pandemic.  And we don't even have any beaches.  Are we in PA turning into Florida Jr?
 
Sneelock [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would feel safer if the spitter didn't look so normal. 
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thorpe: [cdn10.phillymag.com image 850x566]


Obama_Not_Bad.jpg
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I gotta say, pandemic notwithstanding, spitting on someone is one of the most insulting things you can do.

I'm generally pretty relaxed, but it would be a reeeeeeal internal struggle on whether or not to haul off and haymaker someone for spitting on me.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Would it make me a bad human behind to not be upset if she actually got the 'Rona while in jail?


Asking for a month old China bot account...
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.