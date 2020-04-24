 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   BBC article fails to deliver on its sexy-party headline: "Shoppers swap clothes for alcohol amid record sales drop"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Fail, Retailing, Online shopping, Shopping, Bank of England, UK retail sales, Supermarket, Pound sterling, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more impressed that people bought 95% as much from shops as they did a year prior.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, sure. But when Itry to undress in a liquor store...
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So, contrary to Internet documentaries, the BBC disappointed?
 
invictus2
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ you need a lot of alcohol to forget about this Eileen
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The BBC usually fails to deliver.  You always hear about how long the articles are and about how hard hitting the journalism is, but soon you realize that it's all hype.  Sure, there's the occasional massive expose that crams in so much information you feel like you're going to burst, but it's almost always like everyone else - a few inches of article which leaves you wanting more.  Usually, you end up taking care of getting what you need on the internet afterwards.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So I can swap my man thing for a 40 ouncer?
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: The BBC usually fails to deliver.  You always hear about how long the articles are and about how hard hitting the journalism is, but soon you realize that it's all hype.  Sure, there's the occasional massive expose that crams in so much information you feel like you're going to burst, but it's almost always like everyone else - a few inches of article which leaves you wanting more.  Usually, you end up taking care of getting what you need on the internet afterwards.


Battery powered toys ruined masturbation journalism for the rest of us.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: So I can swap my man thing for a 40 ouncer?


*Thong* Autocorrect did it again.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: So I can swap my man thing for a 40 ouncer?


*wonders what a man thing is, is afraid to ask*
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: kdawg7736: So I can swap my man thing for a 40 ouncer?

*Thong* Autocorrect did it again.


You might be an alcoholic if you're willing to trade your penis for a malt liquor.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
lol
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do people still buy records? Besides the millennials I mean...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: kdawg7736: So I can swap my man thing for a 40 ouncer?

*wonders what a man thing is, is afraid to ask*


Autocorrect error as I stated above.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Old News.

simg2.imagesbn.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trocadero: kdawg7736: kdawg7736: So I can swap my man thing for a 40 ouncer?

*Thong* Autocorrect did it again.

You might be an alcoholic if you're willing to trade your penis for a malt liquor.


I thought he couldn't think of what a jock strap was called, or something worse.

If you'd have to wear a jock strap during a stay-at-home order...
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pkjun: I'm more impressed that people bought 95% as much from shops as they did a year prior.


Yeah, I really, really doubt the US is going to be in that same universe. All the population centers were shut down for about half the month. April is going to be a retail bloodbath. Then again it's really for the better, there are a bunch of crappy brands that have been clinging to life for too long, this will put them out of our misery. The real question is what happens to all that retail space, my guess is more Amazon and Walmart fulfillment centers.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: So I can swap my man thing for a 40 ouncer?


I guess so, but that seems rather permanent.  I'd hold out for at least a fifth.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Got my first party invite in a while.

CO is slightly relaxing with a safer-at-home deal, so party time right?

May 2nd, BYOB, at That Guy's House.

Yay!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.