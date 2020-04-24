 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Why are St. Louis County liquor stores and adult shops open while parks are closed? "A lot of our lube companies were switching over to make hand sanitizers"   (fox2now.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...because some people still need their male enhancement pills? Also to get drunk to avoid withdrawal?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With all those prisoners and companies making hand sanitizer, how come I can't find it anywhere?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
His and Hers hand sanitizer?
 
synithium
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Because people are too stubborn/stupid to maintain distancing.


That's about it.  Companies have to maintain distance or get shut down.  Parks not so much.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jimmy Buffet made truckloads of cash with lyrics like "why don't we get drunk and screw" and not "let's stroll through the park".
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Note: DO NOT confuse the two.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It is stupid as hell to close most parks.

An open park does mean an automatic trump pro virus rally.
 
RealityChuck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: ...because some people still need their male enhancement pills? Also to get drunk to avoid withdrawal?


That's actually a part of it. If people go into withdrawal, they take up hospital resources. Avoiding that frees up beds.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: With all those prisoners and companies making hand sanitizer, how come I can't find it anywhere?


Because it's going into the White House stockpile, where it will be labeled with a 'Courtesy of Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America' before it is sent out to people.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: With all those prisoners and companies making hand sanitizer, how come I can't find it anywhere?

Because it's going into the White House stockpile, where it will be labeled with a 'Courtesy of Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America' before it is sent out to people.


Fig 1. What Trump-branded Hand Sanitizer might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Enigmamf: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: With all those prisoners and companies making hand sanitizer, how come I can't find it anywhere?

Because it's going into the White House stockpile, where it will be labeled with a 'Courtesy of Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America' before it is sent out to people.

Fig 1. What Trump-branded Hand Sanitizer might look like

[Fark user image 640x478]


Looks like you were giving the President a hand-job.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sex shops are open to encourage the use of safe toys and keep ER beds free.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
