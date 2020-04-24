 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   Walmart to deliver People of Walmart development kits to your house   (wavy.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meh, I live in Virginia and have had alcohol delivered to my place from grocery stores for years. Just had some wine delivered from Wegmans yesterday using Instacart.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can deliver poverty?
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Kroger has been delivering beer and wine for years. Wake me when I can have liquor delivered.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there Meth in these kits? Because a People of Walmart Dev Kit is pretty damn effin' useless without a big bag of Meth inside
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not in Wisconsin though, unfortunately. Thanks Tavern League.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is limited to a couple states, and beer and wine only, but I could get behind this across the board for all states and all forms of alcohol.  As far as the pandemic is concerned, treating it like any other grocery purchase might be a morale booster (or at a minimum avoid negative morale that'd come with difficulty accessing these things).  In the bigger picture, after the pandemic it might be a step in the direction of relaxing drug and liquor laws across the country.  When the sky hasn't fallen after months or a year of relaxed regulation, it'd be a lot easier for a state legislature to say 'let's just keep things the way they are' (and maybe tack on some light additions at the same time.  Looking at you no-happy-hour-Massachusetts :|  Sure there'd be pearl clutchers, but it's a lot easier to go with regulatory inertia.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not in my county. County law prohibits it here in Montgomery County Maryland. In fact, here all alcohol is bought by the county. Retailers get it from them, and the county runs the biggest (and best) liquor stores. Something like only like one grocery store in the county is even allowed to sell alcohol.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: You can deliver poverty?


I ordered my box o' destitution from their subscriber service.  It comes with complimentary MD 20/20 and scratch off lottery tickets!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like one Kristi delivered tomorrow please.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You can get a case of Corona by yourself.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: I would like one Kristi delivered tomorrow please.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 308x500]


Interesting find (I might have to do further research), reminded me of:
readjunk.comView Full Size
 
