(Fox 4 KC)   Many hospitals are going to go out of business because of the coronavirus, here's just one that's losing $1 million a day and is furloughing 575 employees for up to 60 days   (fox4kc.com)
    Scary  
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The USA is going to turn into some kind of Mad Max but instead of men in leather jackets it's going to be tribes of nurses who divide the towns up into the fiefdoms they decide to keep alive. They like you or you can sew masks in their sweatshops? They let you into their fort. Republicans and hospital administrators will be repelled with bullets and flamethrower guitars.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need more boob jobs to keep these hospitals open.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Hospitals exist for the public good.

The public good is diametrically opposed to private profit.

Kinda like how government is supposed to be more concerned with the health and safety of the citizenry than the business community.

Too bad we didn't learn the first time(s).

This depression is going to hurt.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just showing how broken the health system really is.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If this pandemic results in the destruction of the health care system in the US, it will have, in the long run, done more good than harm.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Being a non-profit children's hospital, CMH was left out of the federal government's first stimulus package

Of course they were

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My friend's mom just lost her job at a hospital that is downsizing due to the rona. Inexplicably they fired the whole billing department.  This is in East Bumfark PA where the rona hasn't hit yet.
 
chewd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thats ok, uncle sugar balls will send them a bunch of free money so they can buy back their stock er um provide health services.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The USA is going to turn into some kind of Mad Max but instead of men in leather jackets it's going to be tribes of nurses who divide the towns up into the fiefdoms they decide to keep alive. They like you or you can sew masks in their sweatshops? They let you into their fort. Republicans and hospital administrators will be repelled with bullets and flamethrower guitars.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
COVID is what it is and will do what it does and that's a sad thing to think on. But if some of the passings away due to it also include the inherent wrongs and stupidity of our weaponized capitalism I will take some solace in that. Throw this on the pile with business before people, shiatty wages, healthcare inequities, etc, etc.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My sister had to lay off a few of her support staff last week.  Hospitals make money on elective surgeries and, obviously, right now they aren't doing any. Crazy that the act of saving lives is worth so little.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If this pandemic results in the destruction of the health care system in the US, it will have, in the long run, done more good than harm.


There's a decent chance it saved us from a war with Iran as well.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

unixpro: Hospitals exist for the public good.


Your assumption is invalid. Few hospitals were created to be a for the public good.

If you are stating that's the only reason they should exist, then you are beginning your argument with 'stop liking what I don't like.'
 
jake3988
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hospitals are full of sick people, how on Earth are they going broke?  Or is that the fact that everyone is just avoiding going to hospitals to avoid getting sick causing hospitals to be so empty they aren't making money?

But that would destroy the narrative that hospitals are overrun with people.  Hmm.

By its very logic, both things can't be true.  Ergo, lies!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My hospital says we are fine until July, but then they'll have to reevaluate at that time. I am worried about it. It sounds like we were better prepared financially than other hospitals.  But I had been thinking about taking advantage of any car deals if the price was right, but now that's absolutely not going to happen. As of now the only debt I have is my student loans, which I've never deferred.  So if I have to continue the deferment I am getting due to Covid I can. Basically I'm making contingency plans right now. My plan for the next few months is to save and save some more.
 
invictus2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rudemix: COVID is what it is and will do what it does and that's a sad thing to think on. But if some of the passings away due to it also include the inherent wrongs and stupidity of our weaponized capitalism I will take some solace in that. Throw this on the pile with business before people, shiatty wages, healthcare inequities, etc, etc.


https://www.michiganradio.org/post/be​a​umont-hospitals-announce-layoffs-and-j​ob-cuts-because-covid-19-related-reven​ue-losses


/ and Uof M hospital networks are  also doing layoffs in my state
 
