(Daily Star)   Kim Jong-un is either dead or alive, either his sister is running North Korea or not, or maybe the DRPK's military are running the show. Any way you shake it the Magic 8-Ball says 'war.' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always says that. You bought a joke 8-ball in the 80s but you forgot.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shootingparrots.co.ukView Full Size


Unavailable for comment
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't forget, war is good for absolutely nothing.
 
deadromanoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Butt, does she poop or not??
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Schrödinger's failed state?

It collapses with observation.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Schrodinger's Un?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So now it's war because a woman is taking over , bunch of sexist in the u.s  woman dictators never get a break ...
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: But don't forget, war is good for absolutely nothing.


Say it again
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Schrodinger's Un?


Ha! Beat you to it.

Difficulty: breakfast beer.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"...and in its air force planes' flight operations."

Making sure all the rubber bands are tight.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Last chance to use this. Maybe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: But don't forget, war is good for absolutely nothing.


That's not true.  It's great for getting rid of excess men.  Just don't tell that to the PRC.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: kdawg7736: But don't forget, war is good for absolutely nothing.

Say it again


Good god.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So one of the most hostile countries on earth is about to be lead by a woman?
Get ready for a whole new ball game for the west in dealing with passive-agression
 
Juc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
North Korea being pants on head crazy? Say it ain't so.
 
nce
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On one hand, this is all possible.  On the other hand, this is right out of their playbook for times they feel they aren't getting enough attention.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: So one of the most hostile countries on earth is about to be lead by a woman?
Get ready for a whole new ball game for the west in dealing with passive-agression


Nah, just reeeeallly intense negotiations once a month.

Per Robin Williams (RIP) at least.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: So one of the most hostile countries on earth is about to be lead by a woman?
Get ready for a whole new ball game for the west in dealing with passive-agression


Are you suggesting they may declare war for 1 week every month?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe I should play the first half of Crysis today.
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Doctor Poop: So one of the most hostile countries on earth is about to be lead by a woman?
Get ready for a whole new ball game for the west in dealing with passive-agression

Nah, just reeeeallly intense negotiations once a month.

Per Robin Williams (RIP) at least.


img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am betting that the information was leaked so NK could ferret out a few spies.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Doctor Poop: So one of the most hostile countries on earth is about to be lead by a woman?
Get ready for a whole new ball game for the west in dealing with passive-agression

Are you suggesting they may declare war for 1 week every month?


Its like youre not even listening. Sometimes when nk says they hate you what they really mean is I just need a hug
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: Yellow Beard: Doctor Poop: So one of the most hostile countries on earth is about to be lead by a woman?
Get ready for a whole new ball game for the west in dealing with passive-agression

Are you suggesting they may declare war for 1 week every month?

Its like youre not even listening. Sometimes when nk says they hate you what they really mean is I just need a hug


That is funny but I think some of these comments are going to get deleted..lol
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well if he is Dead or Alive, then we will know when he spins round (roicht round!) baby right round, like a record baby.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whats interesting is how well recieved Vietnam is. If NK had folowed similar footsteps we'd be seeing a completely different peninsula today
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If he's dead....don't they have to do the parade of intense wailing or some shiat?

Or are they waiting until they figure out who is in charge now before they do the performance theater?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's no need for war being insitigated by any parties.

It is, at most, a change of leadership and de facto strong man absolutist monarch.

Let's hope the Nork leadership, whoever they might prove to be, is wiser, better, more prudent and more sane than the Fake Leader on your side. It's hard to imagine them being more chaotic, irresponsible, non compos mentis, fickle, unstable and stupid, because we are, after all, talking about mortals and human beings. Hundreds of millions and billions of them at the limit. They must be a fair average of humanity.

A woman's hand on the helm of state might be a wise and sane move. But enough about you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dear Leader is petting Schrondinger's cat constantly. And Kim Jong Un is not well.
 
Shakin_Haitian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Internal conflicts? Just buy up some stab and hire an unrest advisor. Problem solved.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
North Korea collapsing would be on message for 2020. Another great disaster.
Not that it wouldn't turn out well after a decade or so but the initial few months would be a shock to the world.
 
Yawp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He is dead and buried if Trump says he is alive.
 
Znuh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Of all the things following President UV Dildo, I did not expect to wake up to Schrodinger's Kim.
 
Shakin_Haitian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: North Korea collapsing would be on message for 2020. Another great disaster.
Not that it wouldn't turn out well after a decade or so but the initial few months would be a shock to the world.


That all depends on whether or not someone could bring the regime under their control before a popular revolution could occur. If Kim il Jong's sister is brutal enough, nothing dramatic will change.
 
Shakin_Haitian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kim Jong Un. I can't believe I missed that up.
 
