(Daily Mail)   Piles of fake dead crisis actors seen in Brazil. Probably just trying to make Trump (Bolsanaro - whatever... the same thing) look bad   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
47
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

2023 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 8:30 PM



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
after President Bolsonaro dismissed Covid-19 as 'flu'

What are his Fark account names?
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It occurs to me Trumpsters can no longer make fun of kids eating Tide pods after still their president suggested injecting disinfectants.  I'm no doctor but even I know that's cray cray.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: It occurs to me Trumpsters can no longer make fun of kids eating Tide pods after still their president suggested injecting disinfectants.  I'm no doctor but even I know that's cray cray.


That requires a sense of compassion, ethics and self reflection that none of these fools have demonstrated.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they're sure that once the hot weather reaches the equator this will all just disappear
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is, literally, the worst time for a pandemic because of Nationalistic assholes like him, Trump and Boris with their "everything is fine" propaganda.

Thanks everyone. Your timing is, as always, impeccable.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems bad.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should tell the residents of Amazon not to worry.  The heat will take care of this virus.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WHY YOU WEARING MASKS THEN???
These idiots are the equivalent of the MAGA cult members protesting US state social distancing measures.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: It occurs to me Trumpsters can no longer make fun of kids eating Tide pods after still their president suggested injecting disinfectants.  I'm no doctor but even I know that's cray cray.


Real Americans don't inject disinfectant, they ingest it!

*takes a swig of 151*

Disinfect from the inside!
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is like a circle-jerk of drumphing. TDS on full display
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stinkynuts: Headline is like a circle-jerk of drumphing. TDS on full display


Shouldn't you be off injecting UV light and disinfectant.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: It occurs to me Trumpsters can no longer make fun of kids eating Tide pods after still their president suggested injecting disinfectants.  I'm no doctor but even I know that's cray cray.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The pandemic has also reached extremely vulnerable indigenous communities in the state of Amazonas

In Brazil that's a feature not a bug.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: It occurs to me Trumpsters can no longer make fun of kids eating Tide pods after still their president suggested injecting disinfectants.  I'm no doctor but even I know that's cray cray.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolsonaro actually personally led one of these protests against social distancing restrictions -- coughing his damn head off the whole time.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: It occurs to me Trumpsters can no longer make fun of kids eating Tide pods after still their president suggested injecting disinfectants.  I'm no doctor but even I know that's cray cray.


Ok, i've been out of it for a few days, first getting my ISD in Elite Dangerous, then getting knocked out by hayfever. I've seen this around but i don't feel physically up to digging through the politics tab, so i ask you: what is this injecting disinfectants thing?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x632]
WHY YOU WEARING MASKS THEN???
These idiots are the equivalent of the MAGA cult members protesting US state social distancing measures.


Make Amazonas Great Again.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: phrawgh: It occurs to me Trumpsters can no longer make fun of kids eating Tide pods after still their president suggested injecting disinfectants.  I'm no doctor but even I know that's cray cray.

Ok, i've been out of it for a few days, first getting my ISD in Elite Dangerous, then getting knocked out by hayfever. I've seen this around but i don't feel physically up to digging through the politics tab, so i ask you: what is this injecting disinfectants thing?


Yesterday, during the campaign rally.

It was transcendent.
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: phrawgh: It occurs to me Trumpsters can no longer make fun of kids eating Tide pods after still their president suggested injecting disinfectants.  I'm no doctor but even I know that's cray cray.

Ok, i've been out of it for a few days, first getting my ISD in Elite Dangerous, then getting knocked out by hayfever. I've seen this around but i don't feel physically up to digging through the politics tab, so i ask you: what is this injecting disinfectants thing?


https://twitter.com/Daniel_Lewis3/sta​t​us/1253482576699969537
 
Marcos P
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ha, mananus
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Dictator standard move. Create a crisis so severe and deadly that you're "forced" to suspend elections and take absolute control- for "the good of the people".

What's terrifying is a similar move is being set up here...
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I didn't see any dead or crisis actors

Just a bunch of casket props for a movie.

move along, nothing to see here.

Fake news
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Soros has a long arm, indeed.
 
chewd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lying isnt working & its the only thing we're good at!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Headline is like a circle-jerk of drumphing. TDS on full display


Wow - you're right, not a single "body" in this picture:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


/Keep splitting those hairs, it's a key to victory!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Smoking GNU: phrawgh: It occurs to me Trumpsters can no longer make fun of kids eating Tide pods after still their president suggested injecting disinfectants.  I'm no doctor but even I know that's cray cray.

Ok, i've been out of it for a few days, first getting my ISD in Elite Dangerous, then getting knocked out by hayfever. I've seen this around but i don't feel physically up to digging through the politics tab, so i ask you: what is this injecting disinfectants thing?

https://twitter.com/Daniel_Lewis3/stat​us/1253482576699969537


Jeebus flarpin crispy. What the actual farking fark farity?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Headline is like a circle-jerk of drumphing. TDS on full display


I presume you're not responding because you're off injecting disinfectant and UV light.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So they put the bodies in a reefer truck. Eventually, they just end up in cat litter boxes down there anyways.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: stinkynuts: Headline is like a circle-jerk of drumphing. TDS on full display

Wow - you're right, not a single "body" in this picture:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x588]

/Keep splitting those hairs, it's a key to victory!


You know what else is not in that picture? Evidence that these people know how to make a straight line. But they're on the metric system, so I guess they have that they can claim.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: they're sure that once the hot weather reaches the equator this will all just disappear


Hey, it's not like Manaus is one of the hottest, most humid places in the Americas.

But in all seriousness, maybe they mean the virus can't survive hell.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mrs. VictoryCabal is from Brasil, and is Skyping with her family.  Everyone there is losing their shiat. Exchange rate up over 6 reals to the dollar.
 
Harlee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Headline is like a circle-jerk of drumphing. TDS on full display


Trigger Alert! Someone's fee-fees got hurt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: TommyDeuce: stinkynuts: Headline is like a circle-jerk of drumphing. TDS on full display

Wow - you're right, not a single "body" in this picture:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x588]

/Keep splitting those hairs, it's a key to victory!

You know what else is not in that picture? Evidence that these people know how to make a straight line. But they're on the metric system, so I guess they have that they can claim.


When you're quickly burying several hundred bodies, I guess you might not be that worried about making a perfect grid.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LewDux: after President Bolsonaro dismissed Covid-19 as 'flu'

What are his Fark account names?


The right wing on Fark don't dismiss cv as flu. Quite the contrary - they present consistently exaggerated claims of many millions of deaths so that President Trump will look good when the result is higher than it might have been but lower than they predicted.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Benjimin_Dover: TommyDeuce: stinkynuts: Headline is like a circle-jerk of drumphing. TDS on full display

Wow - you're right, not a single "body" in this picture:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x588]

/Keep splitting those hairs, it's a key to victory!

You know what else is not in that picture? Evidence that these people know how to make a straight line. But they're on the metric system, so I guess they have that they can claim.

When you're quickly burying several hundred bodies, I guess you might not be that worried about making a perfect grid.


Making a straight line gets easier when you have more things, not harder. Also, these people don't need to be anywhere soon. There's no need to "quickly" do anything with them.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Dead for Tax Reasons: they're sure that once the hot weather reaches the equator this will all just disappear

Hey, it's not like Manaus is one of the hottest, most humid places in the Americas.

But in all seriousness, maybe they mean the virus can't survive hell.


Fun fact: during the World Cup in Brasil a couple of years ago, every team that played a match in Manaus lost their next match. The heat and humidity was that brutal.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: TommyDeuce: stinkynuts: Headline is like a circle-jerk of drumphing. TDS on full display

Wow - you're right, not a single "body" in this picture:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x588]

/Keep splitting those hairs, it's a key to victory!

You know what else is not in that picture? Evidence that these people know how to make a straight line. But they're on the metric system, so I guess they have that they can claim.


The perfections nazis are down in Argentina.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bleeding heart liberal although I normally am, this seems to be yet another country suffering unnecessarily as a result of poor political choices. They elected Bolsonaro; they can bloody well take the consequences.
 
Harlee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: phrawgh: It occurs to me Trumpsters can no longer make fun of kids eating Tide pods after still their president suggested injecting disinfectants.  I'm no doctor but even I know that's cray cray.

Ok, i've been out of it for a few days, first getting my ISD in Elite Dangerous, then getting knocked out by hayfever. I've seen this around but i don't feel physically up to digging through the politics tab, so i ask you: what is this injecting disinfectants thing?


I love your posts. No, seriously. They appeal to a "Mongo barbarian" element in me that just wants to let go. Gems like this are like refreshing tsunamis of assiduously cultivated "I don't give a fark" cluelessness that (to mix metaphors, but this occasion deserves it) drippingly (dripply?) shine like (somewhat waterlogged) beacons of slack brilliance in the foggy foggy night.

My farkie for you supports my claim: "As someone who is probably a libby-lib (i've never really personally established this) and who lives..."

Brilliant. Purgative of stress as all get out. Your posts like this deserve multiple Smarts AND Funnies.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is a coffin

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a casket
Fark user imageView Full Size


This information is offered as a public service in the event someone feels it's a good idea to inject themselves with bleach, Lysol, or simply gets the 'Rona and dies from it.

How did the term "'Rona" end up in the spelling dictionary for my web browser that quickly?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Headline is like a circle-jerk of drumphing. TDS on full display


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: The perfections nazis are down in Argentina.


I see what you did there.  Sardonic and technically correct.  Nice!

/Lots of nazis fled to Argentina
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LewDux: after President Bolsonaro dismissed Covid-19 as 'flu'

What are his Fark account names?


The Brazil Nutcase?
 
Dack48
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That looks like a Brazilian bodies in that picture
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: How did the term "'Rona" end up in the spelling dictionary for my web browser that quickly?


It's a name, too.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harlee: Smoking GNU: phrawgh: It occurs to me Trumpsters can no longer make fun of kids eating Tide pods after still their president suggested injecting disinfectants.  I'm no doctor but even I know that's cray cray.

Ok, i've been out of it for a few days, first getting my ISD in Elite Dangerous, then getting knocked out by hayfever. I've seen this around but i don't feel physically up to digging through the politics tab, so i ask you: what is this injecting disinfectants thing?

I love your posts. No, seriously. They appeal to a "Mongo barbarian" element in me that just wants to let go. Gems like this are like refreshing tsunamis of assiduously cultivated "I don't give a fark" cluelessness that (to mix metaphors, but this occasion deserves it) drippingly (dripply?) shine like (somewhat waterlogged) beacons of slack brilliance in the foggy foggy night.

My farkie for you supports my claim: "As someone who is probably a libby-lib (i've never really personally established this) and who lives..."

Brilliant. Purgative of stress as all get out. Your posts like this deserve multiple Smarts AND Funnies.


...
OK?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Manaus might actually be one of the coolest and most unique cities in the world.
 
