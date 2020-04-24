 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Only the New York Times could "both sides" a headline about whether injecting yourself with bleach is a bad idea or not   (twitter.com) divider line
62
    More: Facepalm, shot  
62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"in the view of some experts"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In the view of some experts, Darwin was right.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's why I stopped giving NYT my money.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe if we all go to bed tonight hoping for a new timeline it'll move us to a new, better plane of consciousness.

One where Democrats want to improve social programs without taking a wet dump all over gun rights.

One where Republicans don't try to remove social programs but greatly improve their efficiency and efficacy by utilizing America's IT talent pool.

One where both sides stop pretending they don't own stock in that company who's missile just killed a Persian military commander.

Eh. We can dream, right?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the scariest part of what he said was the suggestion that researchers were looking into injecting sunlight.  That sounds like something someone deep in the throes of a psychotic break would say.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can't all these people go live in Florida or South Dakota and wall themselves off from the rest of us?
 
Insain2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All I can say is now watch some "Dumbazz" try doing that one.......
 
TabASlotB
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ThE LIberAL mEdIA
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, go f*ck yourselves with that disingenuous bullsh*t, you stupid f*cking f*ckers.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's Headline: Floridian Dies From Injecting Bleach
Tomorrow's Fark Comment:  Look, the NYT said it was a good idea too. Trump isn't responsible for everything that people do.  He said the scientists just need to take a look at it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll admit that there was a time in college when I briefly considered injecting Scrubbing Bubbles into my dick.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We used to just let people like this die.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

question_dj: That's why I stopped giving NYT my money.


I'm next, Jesus Christ. And I bought the physical version a couple of times a week for 30 or so years.
Oh how the mighty have fallen.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I'll admit that there was a time in college when I briefly considered injecting Scrubbing Bubbles into my dick.


Sheep
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Yeah, here - here we go," he began, clearly irritated. "The new headline is, 'Trump asks people to go outside, that's dangerous.' Here we go same old group. Are you ready? I hope people enjoy the sun, and if it has an impact, that's great."

Is this Trump's new go to start to his douchey attempt to Trumpsplain something?  I don't recall hearing the "are you ready? are you ready?" thing he has been constantly doing lately when he gets cornered and angry by a question.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am so sick and tired of the fake, trump hating liberal bias.  trump is 100% correct here and no one will admit it.  Bleach injections of the proper strength 100% guarantees that you will not die of Covid-19, but no one will admit that he is right
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I'll admit that there was a time in college when I briefly considered injecting Scrubbing Bubbles into my dick.


Scrubbing Bubbles is my old stage name, jerk.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
BOTH SIDES! We need to hear from experts that think we should give it a shot. We need double blind studies on the efficacy of injecting bleach. We need to shove UV bulbs up people's asses. Why are libs so dead set against this? It sounds like they want people to die from this disease just to hurt Trump. DISGRACEFUL!
 
zgrizz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is so insane. The actual 'quote' being referenced is

"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute," he said. "And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? "Because you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on them, so it'd be interesting to check that,"

So, ASKING the DOCTORS if this was an option is what a wise executive who doesn't know an answer does. Nowhere in the briefing was it even remotely suggested people do this themselves.

That lie came from the left. Another in the constant assault of devious self-serving lies perpetrated by the Left.

Do you people have no shame. Did your parents not teach you the value of honesty. If you are spreading this lie, you are trash.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why the fark did i even get out of bed this morning.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No, definitely not "only NYT", idiotmitter
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just leaving this here to add some more color to my viewing.
Here's your sign.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tell me more about the "liberal" media
 
Peen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe now is the time to look into using bullets to shoot the virus.  Simply have someone put tbe barrel of the gun into the patients mouth and when they site the "crona" pull the trigger.  I mean whadda ya gotta lose?
 
synithium
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One thing is obvious:  if you do not care about your fellow countrymen, go about your business.

But when you get thrown into the quarantine cage and shot on site when you run, know that could have been avoided if more people weren't assholes.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Why the fark did i even get out of bed this morning.


Circadian rhythm.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
next week we are going to have stories about people who got u.v flashlights stuck in their lungs and major burns because it was on. lol

maybe we should check all new product in the last 5 years maybe as they age they release something like lsd or pcp and the entire population is going bonkers  (kinda like roman's with lead piping)
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zgrizz: This is so insane. The actual 'quote' being referenced is

"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute," he said. "And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? "Because you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on them, so it'd be interesting to check that,"

So, ASKING the DOCTORS if this was an option is what a wise executive who doesn't know an answer does. Nowhere in the briefing was it even remotely suggested people do this themselves.

That lie came from the left. Another in the constant assault of devious self-serving lies perpetrated by the Left.

Do you people have no shame. Did your parents not teach you the value of honesty. If you are spreading this lie, you are trash.


I would still much rather have a president that knows it isn't a good idea to ask experts questions like that in a public briefing.
 
disco ball
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zgrizz: This is so insane. The actual 'quote' being referenced is

"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute," he said. "And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? "Because you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on them, so it'd be interesting to check that,"

So, ASKING the DOCTORS if this was an option is what a wise executive who doesn't know an answer does. Nowhere in the briefing was it even remotely suggested people do this themselves.

That lie came from the left. Another in the constant assault of devious self-serving lies perpetrated by the Left.

Do you people have no shame. Did your parents not teach you the value of honesty. If you are spreading this lie, you are trash.


Please let this be parody.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Inject?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I am so sick and tired of the fake, trump hating liberal bias.  trump is 100% correct here and no one will admit it.  Bleach injections of the proper strength 100% guarantees that you will not die of Covid-19, but no one will admit that he is right


Injecting bleach causes you to die from injecting bleach and not a virus.

That much is actually true.  It's also true that shooting yourself in the head isn't plastic surgery.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As far as Trumpers are concerned, I think injecting yourself with bleach is a farking brilliant idea.

Do it.

As far as anybody with an IQ higher than a yogurt, not so much.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you think that's bad, I just saw someone claim that "well, it *hasn't* been totally ruled out, maybe if they diluted it with water"...
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

synithium: MycroftHolmes: I am so sick and tired of the fake, trump hating liberal bias.  trump is 100% correct here and no one will admit it.  Bleach injections of the proper strength 100% guarantees that you will not die of Covid-19, but no one will admit that he is right

Injecting bleach causes you to die from injecting bleach and not a virus.

That much is actually true.  It's also true that shooting yourself in the head isn't plastic surgery.


Never heard of rubber bullets?
 
The Mail Demon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zgrizz: So, ASKING the DOCTORS if this was an option is what a wise executive who doesn't know an answer does. Nowhere in the briefing was it even remotely suggested people do this themselves.


Hoping this is sarcasm, but, I'll bite.

If you have to ask a doctor if injecting bleach could possibly be looked at as a treatment, perhaps you should - I dunno - NOT BE LEADING THE UNITED STATES.  I would just figure this to be common sense...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: As far as Trumpers are concerned, I think injecting yourself with bleach is a farking brilliant idea.

Do it.

As far as anybody with an IQ higher than a yogurt, not so much.


What kind of yogurt?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zgrizz: This is so insane. The actual 'quote' being referenced is

"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute," he said. "And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? "Because you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on them, so it'd be interesting to check that,"

So, ASKING the DOCTORS if this was an option is what a wise executive who doesn't know an answer does. Nowhere in the briefing was it even remotely suggested people do this themselves.

That lie came from the left. Another in the constant assault of devious self-serving lies perpetrated by the Left.

Do you people have no shame. Did your parents not teach you the value of honesty. If you are spreading this lie, you are trash.


Sorry, dude, the ideas were so innately ill advised that even suggestion that they were feasible shows an insane amount of ignorance.  And asking about it during a briefing (you may want to look into what a briefing it is, you appear to be confusing it with a brainstorming session) just shows poor judgement.
 
synithium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: synithium: MycroftHolmes: I am so sick and tired of the fake, trump hating liberal bias.  trump is 100% correct here and no one will admit it.  Bleach injections of the proper strength 100% guarantees that you will not die of Covid-19, but no one will admit that he is right

Injecting bleach causes you to die from injecting bleach and not a virus.

That much is actually true.  It's also true that shooting yourself in the head isn't plastic surgery.

Never heard of rubber bullets?


Shooting yourself with rubber bullets is also not plastic surgery.
 
50th
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope all the MAGAts guzzle lysol and bleach all day today.  I want to smell the stench of their rotting corpses.
 
rudemix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zgrizz: This is so insane. The actual 'quote' being referenced is

"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute," he said. "And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? "Because you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on them, so it'd be interesting to check that,"

So, ASKING the DOCTORS if this was an option is what a wise executive who doesn't know an answer does. Nowhere in the briefing was it even remotely suggested people do this themselves.

That lie came from the left. Another in the constant assault of devious self-serving lies perpetrated by the Left.

Do you people have no shame. Did your parents not teach you the value of honesty. If you are spreading this lie, you are trash.


The notion this man is wise is as laughable as you having a cogent point.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

synithium: MycroftHolmes: I am so sick and tired of the fake, trump hating liberal bias.  trump is 100% correct here and no one will admit it.  Bleach injections of the proper strength 100% guarantees that you will not die of Covid-19, but no one will admit that he is right

Injecting bleach causes you to die from injecting bleach and not a virus.

That much is actually true.  It's also true that shooting yourself in the head isn't plastic surgery.


AGain with the leftist bias.  You people whine about how dangerous COVID-19 is, but when dear leader shows you how to avoid the ill effects of the viruis, all you do is whine.  'Wahhhh, now I'm dead, wahhhh'

Your problem is that you aren't a businessman.  A businessman would see how this is a beautiful solution
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

synithium: luckyeddie: synithium: MycroftHolmes: I am so sick and tired of the fake, trump hating liberal bias.  trump is 100% correct here and no one will admit it.  Bleach injections of the proper strength 100% guarantees that you will not die of Covid-19, but no one will admit that he is right

Injecting bleach causes you to die from injecting bleach and not a virus.

That much is actually true.  It's also true that shooting yourself in the head isn't plastic surgery.

Never heard of rubber bullets?

Shooting yourself with rubber bullets is also not plastic surgery.


How about shooting yourself with plastic bullets?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

disco ball: zgrizz: This is so insane. The actual 'quote' being referenced is

"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute," he said. "And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? "Because you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on them, so it'd be interesting to check that,"

So, ASKING the DOCTORS if this was an option is what a wise executive who doesn't know an answer does. Nowhere in the briefing was it even remotely suggested people do this themselves.

That lie came from the left. Another in the constant assault of devious self-serving lies perpetrated by the Left.

Do you people have no shame. Did your parents not teach you the value of honesty. If you are spreading this lie, you are trash.

Please let this be parody.



I chose to believe it was parody. I got a pretty good laugh out of it regardless :)
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hopefully there is enough time for the problem people to self-correct themselves by November.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't read that as the New York Times giving credence to Trump's idea at all.  I read it as a somber reporting of the fact the the President said something on par with a dementia patient's deathbed ramblings and his cabinet and his party stood around nodding their heads like this was normal.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zgrizz: This is so insane. The actual 'quote' being referenced is

"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute," he said. "And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? "Because you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on them, so it'd be interesting to check that,"

So, ASKING the DOCTORS if this was an option is what a wise executive who doesn't know an answer does. Nowhere in the briefing was it even remotely suggested people do this themselves.

That lie came from the left. Another in the constant assault of devious self-serving lies perpetrated by the Left.

Do you people have no shame. Did your parents not teach you the value of honesty. If you are spreading this lie, you are trash.


Go ahead, guess your color.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zgrizz: "And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute," he said. "And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? "Because you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on them, so it'd be interesting to check that,"


Dr Frank Wu, PhD Bacterial Genetics, reacting to Trump's press conference at the moment the president begins suggesting people bombard themselves w/ UV Rays & swallow or inject disenfectants to fight Coronavirus.

Link to video
 
