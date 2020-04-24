 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Here's some early morning nightmare fuel to go along with your coffee   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nans in Mask thread!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks like Nan is a go-er
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So Nan's playing with Slipknot now?
 
Cormee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sometimes it's better to let nature take its course
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Looks like Nan is a go-er


Wink wink nudge nudge.
Say no more.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Probably her Halloween costume when she was a kid.   They had some creepy ass ones back then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Eh, she's a bit of a porker.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Eh, she's a bit of a porker.


Good thing the Smithfield plant is closed. She is safe for now.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Put a chainsaw in her hands and go full-on Motel Hell.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Eh, she's a bit of a porker.


Porker?

I hardly even know 'er!
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
image.tmdb.orgView Full Size
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
