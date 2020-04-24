 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Florida lawyer is traveling around newly-opened Florida beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
Richard Saunders
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Carpet bagger in a "get-up."
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That must be hot as hell, dressed all in black on a hot, humid Florida day.

Of course, he's a lawyer, so I assume he's masochistic.
 
ProdigalSigh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

And beaches.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
twistedsifter.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ok so we need an army of grim reapers patrolling all the covidiot rallies and other congregations
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Florida lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder


It's a wonderful costume, Daniel. I hope you're not working for nothing.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: That must be hot as hell...he's a lawyer, so I assume he's masochistic.


And already planning on eternal damnation.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The salmon mousse!
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well he does appear to be wearing a mask.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: That must be hot as hell, dressed all in black on a hot, humid Florida day.

Of course, he's a lawyer, so I assume he's a reptile.


FTFY
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Swim Reaper just got a new fan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nartreb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For any young farkers who didn't read this in 1850:

http://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/1​0​64/pg1064.txt
 
