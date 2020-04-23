 Skip to content
(Vanity Fair)   April 4th: White House "really want(ed) to flood NY and NJ" with Trump's gonzo unproven miracle pill that since has shown to kill more people
    Clinical trial, Pharmacology, Food and Drug Administration, old malaria drug's alleged promise, FDA's new emergency rule, Pharmacy, official tally of COVID-19 cases, health care workers  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nobody wants to buy your drugs here, Donny, why dont you just go away?

thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"WH call. Really want to flood Ny and NJ with treatment courses. Hospitals have it. Sick out patients don't. And can't get. So go through distribution channels as we discussed. If we have 29 million perhaps send a few million ASAP? WH wants follow up in AM.

We can get a lot more of this. Right Bob? Millions per week?"
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Basically Trump wanted to kill millions of blue voters
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Basically Trump wanted to kill millions of blue voters


I dont think so.

I think hes dumb enough to believe some random guy and then was trying to use tens of millions of people unwittingly as Guinea pigs in a half assed desperate attempt to have a miracle cure he could claim credit for and then get re-elected.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

weddingsinger: whither_apophis: Basically Trump wanted to kill millions of blue voters

I dont think so.

I think hes dumb enough to believe some random guy and then was trying to use tens of millions of people unwittingly as Guinea pigs in a half assed desperate attempt to have a miracle cure he could claim credit for and then get re-elected.


Basically Miller wanted to kill millions of blue voters
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

weddingsinger: whither_apophis: Basically Trump wanted to kill millions of blue voters

I dont think so.

I think hes dumb enough to believe some random guy and then was trying to use tens of millions of people unwittingly as Guinea pigs in a half assed desperate attempt to have a miracle cure he could claim credit for and then get re-elected.


Yeah, but if they die they die ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: weddingsinger: whither_apophis: Basically Trump wanted to kill millions of blue voters

I dont think so.

I think hes dumb enough to believe some random guy and then was trying to use tens of millions of people unwittingly as Guinea pigs in a half assed desperate attempt to have a miracle cure he could claim credit for and then get re-elected.

Yeah, but if they die they die ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 Better men than Donnie have tried to kill me...gonna have to up your game, GOP.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image image 425x722]


When people biatch about how long trials take, and how many sucky, unfair, freedom hating rules there are about unproven drugs, this is why.  Tuskegee is why.  Amoral sociopaths like Trump is why.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stupid goddamn samsung piece of shiat

Anyways, Franklin was the only reason the thalidomide tragedy was limited here.  The reason she held it up here had to do with her personal experience as a researcher.  It is likely that most everyone else would have cleared it based on the info provided from its use the world over.  She faced unbelievable pressure from the manufacturer to cave, because by all rights, she was being completely unreasonable.   It's a case study on scientific integrity.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: whither_apophis: Basically Trump wanted to kill millions of blue voters

I dont think so.

I think hes dumb enough to believe some random guy and then was trying to use tens of millions of people unwittingly as Guinea pigs in a half assed desperate attempt to have a miracle cure he could claim credit for and then get re-elected.


sadly the USA government stuck with their tried and true method of killing veterans by using ill people in VA Hospitals. most of them died. they already stood for their country and now they paid the full price. we might be better off having a foreign government come in and take over.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, now he wants to inject people with alcohol and / or bleach since those two chemicals kill the virus.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
