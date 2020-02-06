 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   China donates $30 million to WHO to ensure they're stigginit to Trump   (newsweek.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How long until a Trump supporter burns down a Panda Express?

Because, yeah... anyone supporting him is dumb as sh*t. He's so goddamn dumb it makes my brain hurt, but his supporters hear him advocate for injecting disinfectants and think that's the smrtest thing they've ever heard.

And that makes them dumber than him. Just so dumb. God. F*ck those people. They're too f*cking rock-stupid to be treated with any respect.

For any of you trump supporting mfers in this thread... f*ck you. You're f*cking stupid. F*ck you for enabling this dumb mfer.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*fingers crossed the stupidest 30% of the US population die of lysol overdose*
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who loves you world?

Not our dumb farked president.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is just going to feed into his narrative that WHO is controlled by China.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cool story comrade.

US funding for 2020 was supposed to be https://www.who.int/about/finances​-acc​ountability/funding/revised-2019-invoi​ce/usa_en.pdf

Chinese funding for 2020 was supposed to be https://www.who.int/about/finances​-acc​ountability/funding/revised-2019-invoi​ce/chn_en.pdf
 
Corona Cure [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: This is just going to feed into his narrative that WHO is controlled by China.


So true.
BUT, if they didn't give the money ... He'd still say they're controlled by China.  So..  Who cares what the manbaby Dotard thinks and says.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That'll calm the conspiracy theories.
 
mchaboud [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: This is just going to feed into his narrative that WHO is controlled by China.


Trump is so amazing.  He knew that the WHO would be controlled by China, so he stopped funding them... leaving a gap for the WHO to be controlled by China...  Oh...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: This is just going to feed into his narrative that WHO is controlled by China.


Well, if it wasn't before, it almost certainly is now, isn't it?

At some point you've got to look past your TDS and ask yourself the question "By my actions, am I actually helping an actual dictator (Xi Jinping) in an actual totalitarian state (PRC) against an imagined dictator who is actually a democratically elected leader (Donald Trump) in an actual Democratic Republic (USA)?"

If you still have questions, go to Washington DC and march around outside the White House with a sign that says "Donald Trump is a farking asshole".  Then do the same thing with a sign that says "Xi Jinping is a farking asshole" (in Mandarin) in Tienanmen Square.   Compare and contrast the reactions of the police in both areas.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Vacation Bible School: This is just going to feed into his narrative that WHO is controlled by China.

Well, if it wasn't before, it almost certainly is now, isn't it?

At some point you've got to look past your TDS and ask yourself the question "By my actions, am I actually helping an actual dictator (Xi Jinping) in an actual totalitarian state (PRC) against an imagined dictator who is actually a democratically elected leader (Donald Trump) in an actual Democratic Republic (USA)?"


Few people have helped Xi more than Trump has.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Soon China will be able to take control of the US with simple humanitarian aid.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Xi isn't going to sleep with you fakers.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Cool story comrade.

US funding for 2020 was supposed to be https://www.who.int/about/finances-​accountability/funding/revised-2019-in​voice/usa_en.pdf

Chinese funding for 2020 was supposed to be https://www.who.int/about/finances-​accountability/funding/revised-2019-in​voice/chn_en.pdf


So business as usual for China, and every other country that supports WHO except for us.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see stupid people.

/lots of them
//drinking bleach
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Xi isn't going to sleep with you fakers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The strategy to get The WHO to not bend to China's will is give China an opening to "save" the WHO, brilliant!
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Um, what has WHO actually done to help stop coronavirus?  I haven't seen a sign they did anything besides not reporting earlier to the rest of the world what was happening in China.  Anyone have evidence of them doing anything useful?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: This is just going to feed into his narrative that WHO is controlled by China.


I'm pretty China's strong arming with crap like this is what fed that narrative:

Due to Beijing's objections, Taiwan has been denied membership to most international organizations including the WHO - a United Nations agency.


https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/06/coron​a​virus-taiwan-lashes-out-at-china-for-b​locking-who-access.html
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chucknasty: *fingers crossed the stupidest 30% of the US population die of lysol overdose*


"What I like to do is, and Melania, she knows I like the lemon one, is, I take a Lysol, okay? A big Lysol. And ya gotta...Just a little squirt. Tiny squirt. CHHHHH. Each nostril, okay? A little. Each nostril. Then I breathe deep. Real deep. Breathe in deep. And then things smell real good. Smells lemonny. And I keep healthy. Tremendously healthy. I'm in excellent, very good health. I don't like, I don't like germs. Germs don't like Lysol. It all works out."
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
China needs to go.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: This is just going to feed into his narrative that WHO is controlled by China.


Lady Gaga's special raised more than that for the WHO.
Trump should be warning people about that!
I know she was up to SOMETHING.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Xi isn't going to sleep with you fakers.

He doesn't need to.  Trump gave him an opportunity to look good; making the most of it with $30 million is peanuts.

chucknasty: *fingers crossed the stupidest 30% of the US population die of lysol overdose*

Not stupidest.  Anti-intellectual.  Yes I know there's a significant overlap on the Venn diagram but the distinction is important.  There are stupid people out there with a sense of humility.  Not many anymore, but they know where they stand, and respect things like education, even if they're not good at it.  That kind of makes them arguably smart in one way, but point is, they're not the problem.

Trump voters are the absolute worst kind of stupid.  It's not as if none of them have the capacity to be smart, but they made it not matter.  I mean, if all LeBron James did was sit on a couch and eat junk food, all the natural-born talent in the world wouldn't even get him a spot on a beer league team.  With a crap attitude you can take even generational, HoF talent and turn it into mush.  You gotta go out there and get your ass kicked now and then to become better, but that takes things Trump voters lack -- humility and introspection.  Instead they rejected knowledge, rejected education, rejected reason, and are now as sedentary and bloated between the ears as they are in the gut.

It's a goddamn waste, is what it is.  But yeah, I'm all "screw 'em" at this point.

/ until they start injecting their kids with Lysol
 
NFA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump is determined to remove the US from every leadership position around the world.
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: This is just going to feed into his narrative that WHO is controlled by China.


Chinese blood money
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

