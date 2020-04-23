 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   US wants Mexico to reopen. How else are they going to pay for the wall   (apnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Ciudad Jurez, Maquiladora, North American Free Trade Agreement, MEXICO CITY, border assembly plants, Mexico, Mexico City, Ellen Lord  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 6:33 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The biggest question I have is why are Mexican companies U.S. defense contractors?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

cretinbob: The biggest question I have is why are Mexican companies U.S. defense contractors?


Because American companies and the European cohorts are off-shoring and downloading the labour to cheap countries.

And now they are off-loading the Coronavirus 19 risks as well, or at least trying to.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Maybe Mexico won't play ball with the lives of its residents and citizens. Maybe Canada won't reopen prematurely and lose tens of thousands of Canadian lives to boil Trump's re-election tar pot. Maybe the country with the worst case load and deaths and new cases and new deaths and some of the worst serious and critical cases, while cutting health care longest, will not be considered a role model by everybody who is doing better, and natch, everybody is doing better, even Greenland, Cambodia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Well, why stop there. Even Canada, Europe, Asia and all the other countries Trump has screwed over on trade, the economy, military alliances, etc.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
fark Trump and fark anybody in the US who thinks of Mexicans as expendible pions for US wealth, power, influence, economics, religion and ideology.

And on behalf of Canadians, fark Trump-lite Canadians, Eastern Europeans, Chinese overlords, and Russian mobsters, also. Among a long list of the usual suspects in international crime.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The countries that are acing the safety, testing, health care, and economic and social protections for their people should re-open their economies in their own sweet time.

The farkers exploiting the world at home and abroad can fark off and die in the desert of Sin with their scape goats, thank you very much.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well I'm sure they'll quickly do whatever we want since this administration has been so nice to them.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll get right on that, considering that their response has been so much more effective than our own...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Old and busted: Feds telling the states to open (States told them to go f*ck themselves)
The new hotness: Feds telling Mexico to open (Mexico will tell them to go f*ck themselves)
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Honestly, who the hell cares anymore what the U.S. wants.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.