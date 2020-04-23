|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Traffic goes up, revenue goes down. You can't explain that
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-04-23 6:50:21 PM (59 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
447 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2020 at 7:09 PM (56 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share: more»
Share this link:
Article Comments close
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone - the newsletter got delayed because a bunch of backend stuff happened. It's all fixed now, but we were hoping to launch a new feature - given the time constraints, we're going to punt it to next week.
As for the situation on our end, industry-wide digital media revenues are still down 50%-70%, which sucks because traffic is up 20-25%.
Tl;dr: If you can afford it right now, we need you to subscribe to TotalFark or BareFark, or purchase some Farks2Give asap.
Someone in a thread asked me how it's even possible to have traffic up and revenues down - the reason is because when economic distress hits, the first thing companies do is slash marketing and advertising budgets to zero. Display ads work on a bidding system, the highest bidders' ads get displayed. So if the bottom drops out of display demand, ads win the bid at much lower rates than usual. So revenue down is the result. Traffic is up because everyone's bored at home, but on much lower ad revenue.
It's not just Fark having this problem, it's literally all digital media companies. From this summary posted on Axios yesterday:
"Vice Media has laid out a plan for potential layoffs of over 300 people in digital operations, according to The Wall Street Journal. It would be joining Group Nine Media, BuzzFeed, Vox Media, Bustle Digital Group, Cheddar, Maven Media, G/O Media, Protocol and others who have resorted to layoffs and furloughs."
The article states that most companies are looking at a shortfall of about 30%, I would add that those projections assume the ad market recovers sometime before the end of the year. I'm not making any such assumptions on our end. The last time ad revenues cratered in 2008, revenues didn't recover for 18 months. If revenues come back sooner, that will be a pleasant surprise, but I can't afford to assume anything.
Since we sounded the alarm, we've had 1,500 new TotalFark signups and about 1,000 new BareFark signups - thank you so much! Subscriptions will carry us through this, so if you haven't signed up for TotalFark or BareFark yet and you can swing it, now would be a fantastic time to do so. And don't forget, you can also purchase Farks2Give.
On this week's Fark and Schnitt podcast, we interview my good friend Brooke Binkowski, currently a journalist at TruthOrFiction.com, formerly of Snopes. She's pretty much a conspiracy theory connoisseur, and we contacted her to help us round up all of the dumbest conspiracy theories and where they originated. She has a very interesting conclusion about what's driving them.
Also, my friend Dallan and I have been livestreaming pretty much daily Tuesday-Friday on Twitch at Twitch.tv/drewcurtis. Dallan is a video and audio wiz who suggested livestreaming might be a thing to do during the pandemic, and so far it's been a lot of fun. In that half an hour or so, we take the entire news cycle for the day and crush it into the important stuff you need to know, the important stuff no one is seeing, the stuff no one needs to know, the stuff I had to see and now you do also, and cat videos. Come check it out if you get the chance. As an added bonus, Friday we'll be having a watch party for the North Korean movie "Pulgasari," which while nowhere as good as "Parasite," is historic in its own right due to a fairly insane backstory involving kidnapping and international intrigue. And I won't be doing this sober, either.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
ThatGuyFromTheInternet described what happened in a video of a car in Poland going airborne in a roundabout
DeadGeek thought a video of a flying car might go a different way
Calypsocookie expected a divine message
FNG had a serious point to make about the Ballsack Conundrum
fark account name pointed out that there's still something to eat even if there's a problem with the food supply
Dead for Tax Reasons shared a nursery rhyme with a surprise twist
SuburbanCowboy knew who was responsible for some scary driving
Demetrius agreed with someone who wanted his kids to get coronavirus
bdub77 let us know what some vultures spotted flying over Manhattan were discussing
grokca explained why a bunny is the symbol of Easter
Smart:
Demetrius agreed with someone who wanted his kids to get coronavirus
NeoCortex42 pointed out more medical misinformation Oprah Winfrey has promoted in the past
SpecialSnowFlake named more "negatives of living in a rural community"
GardenWeasel noticed something familiar about churches encouraging their members to continue crowding into churches
Bennie Crabtree discussed lesser-known ways COVID-19 attacks the body
Herbie555 shared personal experience showing that the 1978 "Superman" movie can still be enjoyed by new audiences
ecmoRandomNumbers figured that there's another way in which certain people in NYC are looking to capitalize on the pandemic
hobnail had a theory on why the Easter Bunny was created
Ambivalence had a question for people who are willing to risk getting COVID-19 just to go to church
OK So Amuse Me's life was changed by the Ballsack Conundrum thread
CSB Sunday Morning: Social closeness
Smart: The Pope of Manwich Village had a perfect start to Y2K
Smart (honorable mention): harleyquinnical shared a story about simply feeling accepted
Funny: Interceptor1 shared a story about stealing a crowd's attention at the Motocross Nationals
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. If you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: croesius made a nifty Minecraft cake
Smart: The Pope of Manwich Village is taking care of employees
Smart: envirovore thought of a reason for garden centers to remain open
Funny: oldfarthenry found either the worst or the best Easter toy
Funny: CommieTaoist reacted to finding out a Farkers' Evangelical parents don't acknowledge Jewish holidays to their converted child
Funny: SnackCake told TotalFarkers about getting slapped for not offering his date some toast (complete with illustration)
Politics Funny:
Chariset explained how the virus spread even after Donald Trump claims he "banned China"
Schroedinger's Glory Hole hyped us up for Barack Obama's endorsement of Joe Biden
Cubansaltyballs knew exactly why a comprehensive study did not find that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19
vrax lamented a fellow Farker's living situation
Rev.K revealed how generous Trump was when Governor Cuomo needed supplies
Politics Smart:
Recoil Therapy had an idea of how a nursing home doctor who gave hydroxychloroquine to dozens of elderly patients can help
optikeye discussed a previous president's refusal to address a public health crisis until someone he knew died
Benevolent Misanthrope predicted what could happen if Trump decides it's time to "open up the states"
whither_apophis thought a conspiracy theory when Bill Clinton was president looks to be closer to reality today
blastoh examined the theory that protesters displayed swastikas because they were calling the governor a Nazi
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
hail2daking wouldn't mind looking like an inflatable companion while wearing PPE
hail2daking also wanted to wear a mask that could help line up some dates for after social distances ends
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel showed how we can enjoy holidays while staying safe
Herb Utsmelz experienced an error and had to shut down
#2 designed the bestest Google Doodle
Yammering_Splat_Vector figured advertising should be tailored to the medium
noazark taught this little boy what happens to liars
RedZoneTuba shared a photo of Zefram Cochrane with his new invention
Cork on Fork discovered the secret to Bill Gates' success
noazark showed us what a really boop-able nose looks like
Captions:
From Caption these beach-going cows:
Kick The Chair knew why the cows weren't in the water
Driver shared advice from the cows
From Caption this coronavirus protester:
King Something heard this woman spreading a message of love
Firm Tautology knew what this megaphone is for
From Caption this newly famous photo of the zombie apocalypse in Ohio:
Palined Parenthood named the group protesting measures to limit the spread of COVID-19
bearded clamorer realized these people were actually filming a commercial
Fartist Friday: Make your own "Wilson"
Some dirtbag named DisseminationMonkey made a scary Chairry
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: A Portrait of the F'artiste: MSPaint your selfie
About Fartist Friday:
Fartist Friday is a weekly contest to help keep you entertained by giving you a way to show off your artistic skills - or lack thereof - during this time of social distancing. The winners of the Fartist Friday contests will be named in the following Fark NotNewsletter, where we'll also announce the theme for the next contest. Fartist Friday contests will be submitted Thursdays with commenting closed until an hour before they show up on Fark's main page on Fridays, and will close to both comments and voting at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk. We're asking each person to limit their entries to three per contest. We might change things up depending on feedback. Please contact Farkback to let us know what you think, and feel free to submit your own Fartist Friday ideas.
Farktography:
fluffybunny won Farktography Contest No. 780: "Isolation" with a view into the past
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, with three folks making it into the Zoom Meeting Virtual 1000 Club. Glockenspiel Hero came out on top with an awesome 1030, followed by Mztlplx in second with 1019 and Myk-House of El in third with 1011. TwoHead took fourth with 997, and seelorq brings up fifth with 970.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over a series of weird coincidences that resulted in a fire at a U-Haul location in Eugene, OR. Only 36% of quiztakers knew that a man threw a lit firecracker at a woman in the heat of an argument (while maintaining social distancing), and the sparks from the firecracker ignited gas fumes from underneath a nearby truck where another man, unbeknownst to the couple, was attempting to siphon gas. Perhaps in the future they all will move to Florida where this sort of thing barely makes the news.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over a forest fire that was spiking radiation levels near the scene of a horrible nuclear accident. 95% of quiztakers knew that the fire was right beside the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which tragically underwent meltdown after an explosion and fire at Reactor 4 in 1986. Fortunately, no one died due to the fire, but I'm betting Todd Howard is taking notes for a new "world event:" in Fallout '76 this fall.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about what exactly "Phoenix, Oregon" is. Only 30% of quiztakers knew that in addition to it being a city in Jackson, County, OR with a population of ~4600, it was also technically the number one movie in America, with a box office take of $2,903. The movie is about two friends who handle their midlife crisis by opening a bowling alley-slash-pizzeria in their small town instead of buying a convertible or getting hair plugs like normal guys.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the DoubleTree Hotel and their recent release of their "secret" cookie recipe. 88% of quiztakers knew that DoubleTree policy is to offer every guest a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. They've event sent their cookie dough to the International Space Station to be cooked in space, which I imagine was really frustrating for the astronauts because the resulting cookies were sent back to earth to be studied rather than eaten by the astronauts. It would have been like when you wake up to the smell of cinnamon rolls but your roommate is baking them to take to funeral or something and you can't have one.
Congratulations again to the winners, and if you missed the quiz last week, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here.
· · ·
59 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 50 of 59 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
In Other Media
|