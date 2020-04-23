 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The first rule of Dinner Party is you don't talk about Dinner Party   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Sanjay Gupta, CNN, elderly people, topic of particular discussion, new shorthand term, Robert Leahy, AA group, recent article  
•       •       •

565 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 12:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
String them up from their nipples and throw rocks at them!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what happens when simpletons are allowed to believe they are people of merit.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks you well to do assholes, for ensuring the elderly and immune compromised will have to endure this for a far longer time, because you selfish bastards couldn't miss your damn tapas with a private chef at at gated estate while chatting with Muffy about how awful your stock portfolio has been lately
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people sound painfully white.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fusillade762: These people sound painfully white.


Then you haven't been watching the NFL draft
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dinner parties are fine as long as everybody plays by the pandemic rules. The table should be one of those long upper class dealies where you need a bull-horn to ask the butler to fetch the salt from the other end. All the guests should be staggered at a distance of eight feet minimum and should wear helmets and veils dating to the 13th century except to put food into their mouths.

No talking should be allowed except via cellphone and all communications should be safely encrypted, along with the butler after the meal.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You cannot drive through my neighborhood on a Saturday without seeing at least one house with a half dozen cars parked there.

Lots of people are breaking these rules.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Secret?  Shiat, I went to the post office to pick up a box and a week's worth of mail, and I was the only one wearing a mask.  I had to go into a gas station to prepay cash for a tank of gas, and again the only one wearing a mask.  And at both places, I was the only one using napkins or tissues to touch door handles.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Dinner parties are fine as long as everybody plays by the pandemic rules. The table should be one of those long upper class dealies where you need a bull-horn to ask the butler to fetch the salt from the other end. All the guests should be staggered at a distance of eight feet minimum and should wear helmets and veils dating to the 13th century except to put food into their mouths.

No talking should be allowed except via cellphone and all communications should be safely encrypted, along with the butler after the meal.


For the love of God, Montresor!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seriously, f*ck these people.

/ while I strongly disapprove of SWATing, I think I could let it slide here
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Comment sections like this are always fun. The percentage of people posting who have not left their home for any reason but absolutely the most necessary reasons are negligible.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That sounds annoying. Most dishes are best prepared for groups of 6-10, and inefficient for small groups. We haven't quite reached the "community takeout cassarole party" stage, where neighbors prepare a variety of dishes and send portions back and forth.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And the first rule of Donner Party is: smother someone in their sleep before the cook starts planning the breakfast menu.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Comment sections like this are always fun. The percentage of people posting who have not left their home for any reason but absolutely the most necessary reasons are negligible.


That's not fair. I'm sure several farkers fall into the "can't fit through the door" category.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
oops
 
Bob Down
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
none had been in contact with anyone who had suffered Covid-19 -- as far as they knew

and I have the largest penis in the country. As far as I know.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These are all rich white people.

Scum of the earth, as always
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Served dinner, well now how many plain folks are being "served" dinner these days?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been told by a source about an underground hair salon in Palm Beach, Florida, that never ceased operations, despite the state's restrictions, and which her elderly mother has insisted on patronizing.

Send in the cops.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the grips, cameramen, set designers, make up and costumes, etc, they all get furloughed. But at least the farking producer had enough money to break the law.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let them eat cake, now, before they are overwhelmed by the poor and hungry.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.