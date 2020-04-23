 Skip to content
(The Union Leader)   Cut your own hair in New Hampshire? Congratulations, you're a criminal   (unionleader.com) divider line
50
•       •       •

TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a friend that went though hair-dresser's school up here.  While she was doing her 1600 hours of apprenticeship, we offered her cash to do the kid's hair, thinking the money would help her out.  She refused, since, as this article notes, that's a big no-no up here.  Wouldn't be worth $50 bucks to effectively flush the tuition down the drain.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sometimes the year of vocational school doesn't even teach you the skill being regulated: https://ij.org/case/washington-africa​n​-hair-braiding/.

Consumers find licenses so useless that they entirely ignore them. When hiring a professional, people prefer online ratings.

One of the guys who bid on our roof was really leaning on the fact that his company was licensed. His bid was about double the other guy's. Checked online reviews and found he had a reputation for jacking the price up even more with change orders.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Live free, as long as you have a license.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How much to shave my butt?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Live Free with Fabulous Hair Only.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Little do people know, but it's also illegal in New Hampshire to get anything but a bowl cut. Not that you can tell, under that MAGA hat.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Officer, you misunderstand, it wasn't a haircut, it was mutual combat. Scissors vs hair. No bets were placed and we learned our lesson.
 
rwhamann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark is now posting anti-government Astro-turfing? That was the most transparently "conservative" article I've seen here in a while.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you keep your head when everyone else is losing theirs, you'll be the only one to need a haircut ~ "Boulders Rules"
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm... no.

The statute that they mention in the article says that it's a misdemeanor to operate a barbershop, employ someone to cut hair, operate a barber school, or teach hair cutting.

It says nothing about cutting your own hair or cutting your kids' hair.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A smooth criminal.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shining, gleaming, steaming, flaxen, waxen.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"YEAH, I CUT MY OWN HAIR. COME AND GET ME COPPERS!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

enry: Live free, as long as you have a license.



Ok Groomer
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
wankingmotion.gif

That was an incredibly lame attempt at conservative pearl clutching.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What if I use a FlowBee?  Can I sue the manufacturer of the vacuum cleaner?
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Ummm... no.

The statute that they mention in the article says that it's a misdemeanor to operate a barbershop, employ someone to cut hair, operate a barber school, or teach hair cutting.

It says nothing about cutting your own hair or cutting your kids' hair.


But that doesn't fit the "Government bad!" agenda of the Free-Market think tank whose president wrote this column!
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Remember. Politics does not guarantee that the members are not dog shiat stupid and giving them the power to pass laws is akin to giving a 6 year old a machine gun.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
New Hampshah. Making Bahston look classy by comparison since 1775.
 
Magnus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Ummm... no.

The statute that they mention in the article says that it's a misdemeanor to operate a barbershop, employ someone to cut hair, operate a barber school, or teach hair cutting.

It says nothing about cutting your own hair or cutting your kids' hair.


Psst.  Hey pal.  If you'll stop reading the articles, you'll blend in a lot better around.  You killjoy.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

syrynxx: What if I use a FlowBee?  Can I sue the manufacturer of the vacuum cleaner?


No. That's silly. But you should check out their adults-only upgrade, the FlowBeeJay.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Ummm... no.

The statute that they mention in the article says that it's a misdemeanor to operate a barbershop, employ someone to cut hair, operate a barber school, or teach hair cutting.

It says nothing about cutting your own hair or cutting your kids' hair.


Came for this.

Almost all of these "we don't need no licenses" folks seem to gloss over major facts central to their argument or misrepresent the situation.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I remember hair.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: wankingmotion.gif

That was an incredibly lame attempt at conservative pearl clutching.


I agree entirely. And yet it somehow manages to be the most substantial attempt at conservative pearl clutching I've seen in years.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
keep your laws off my body!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


literally the first pic under 'wild hair styles'.  when low hanging fruit isn't low enough, I will dig to potatoe.
 
horslips
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The west is the best.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Live free or dye, is my salon name
 
zang
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next time you put your credit card into a web page, just remember the guy who wrote the software to handle it securely got his job by scribbling the code for "reverse a string" on a whiteboard in front of another asshole who was held to the same standard.  The person who cut your hair or snaked your toilet drain actually had a license.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth_badger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope it is illegal to cut your children's pubic hair.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The evolution of American Individualism:
1776: "Don't tread on me!"
1865: "No man shall be a slave!"
1945: "Make the world safe for Democracy!"
1967: "Power to the People!"
2020: "Me no wanna get license! Waaaaah!"
 
zang
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: [Fark user image image 590x750]


But look at his teeth!
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shades of John Stossel.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Ummm... no.

The statute that they mention in the article says that it's a misdemeanor to operate a barbershop, employ someone to cut hair, operate a barber school, or teach hair cutting.

It says nothing about cutting your own hair or cutting your kids' hair.


It's Fark 2020.  Anything to get a page click.

It's CovID that's killing the site, totally not the toxic bastion of 24x7 politics the site has become.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, I guess it's good I get my hair cut in Vermont then!
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Ummm... no.

The statute that they mention in the article says that it's a misdemeanor to operate a barbershop, employ someone to cut hair, operate a barber school, or teach hair cutting.

It says nothing about cutting your own hair or cutting your kids' hair.


RSA 313-A:9 Licensure Required. -
I. It shall be a class A misdemeanor for any natural person, and a felony for any other person, to engage in any practice regulated by this chapter without the appropriate license.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Shining, gleaming, steaming, flaxen, waxen.


long beautiful hair.  Wonderful reference that only old people will get.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My county is looking like the first in California to kinda reopen. I wasn't really listening to the report but I heard dog grooming is going to be happening.

That's so Californian it hurts.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Apparently there's no penalty for giving yourself a lobotomy though.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i guess they need a license for fertility doctors....
so if i "perform" it myself or even with a partner,
do i get arrested ?????
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
California requires a license to wash hair.  The "training" required runs close to $20,000.  It's not the only state with this requirement.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Ummm... no.

The statute that they mention in the article says that it's a misdemeanor to operate a barbershop, employ someone to cut hair, operate a barber school, or teach hair cutting.

It says nothing about cutting your own hair or cutting your kids' hair.


Read the definitions section.  A "barbershop" is any place "wherein the practice of barbering is engaged in or carried on".

If you don't think this means somebody's home, read the exemptions section where a licensee can practice their licensed profession in someone's home in certain narrowly defined circumstances (not including "at home only because of stay-at-home orders").
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We should all be cutting our own and each others' hair; it'll be the new style.

Of course Big Hair won't allow that and will use celebs and "influencers" to shame people into doling out money to look "normal" in a way that makes them "unique".

Down with the Hairarchy!
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
$10 says his wife got busted for running an unlicensed daycare.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I lived in New Hampshire for years, back when this newspaper was called the "Manchester Union Misleader."
 
tfudtuckerpucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rwhamann: Fark is now posting anti-government Astro-turfing? That was the most transparently "conservative" article I've seen here in a while.


"Andrew Cline is the president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a free-market think tank in New Hampshire."

After the first few paragraphs I realized it was libertarian drivel so I googled the author.  Given that it's agenda-pushing bullshiat I assumed that licensing requirements only actually apply when you're performing a service for the public, and not to cutting your own hair, and he "forgot" to mention that part, so I googled that too.  Yep.  http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us​/rsa/ht​ml/XXX/313-A/313-A-9.htm
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Terrapin Bound: It shall be a class A misdemeanor for any natural person, and a felony for any other person


Alright, I'll bite. What is a "natural person" and what is considered to be "any other person?"
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Here's a useful illustration of the randomness of state licensing laws. The contractor who built your house doesn't need a state license, but the real estate agent who sold it to you does."

The construction unions has lobbyists who make sure that their jobs will never be licensed. The real estate agents either have no unions or their lobbyists just suck. :-D
 
