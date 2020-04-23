 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Only in Florida would a fight break out over who gets to hand out free food for the impoverished   (local10.com) divider line
10
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmmmmm
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Hmmmmm


No. Ham. Always a fight when that shows up at the pantry.

/ Ham sold low.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Helping people is big business there, I guess.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He really wanted to lay hands on him.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More like an assault than a fight. Fight implies more than one combatant.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Opa-locka

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Pastor" of a church...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought Florida was dominated by "Prosperity Gospel" heretics who don't engage in charity because they believe that poverty is God's punishment for sin?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA:  Mikell faces numerous other unrelated charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery and battery.

I'm thinking we're bot getting the full story here.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Power bombs not bombs?
 
