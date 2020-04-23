 Skip to content
(UPI)   Elk gets the shaft in Colorado   (upi.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They named it Jessica?
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwweee. That is so sweet!
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an elk bow hunter, I must admit I was hoping for a cool hunting story, but this is nice too.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who got the goldmine?

While she's living like a queen on alimony
I'm working two shifts and eatin' baloney
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The elk  lives to run in front of your vehicle when you least expect it.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind the mine shaft gap.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually it's the Rams that are getting rammed.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
can you dig it?
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Humans be dying.  Let's fark with a moose.
Priorities people
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When mother nature hands you an elk in a pit, make elk steaks!
 
