(BBC-US)   Scottish lockdown to be lifted in phases, no doubt starting with Loch Ness, moving to Loch Lomand, and ending with drunkenly stabbing someone in the neck with a broken beer bottle outside a bar at 2 AM   (bbc.com) divider line
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is a Scottish lockdown like Cleveland steamer?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Spaceballs - Lock 1, Lock 2, Lock 3... Loch Lomond!
Youtube -k9neRFV5Yc
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And the locals look so happy about it!
alternateending.comView Full Size
 
RugNug
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LOCH LOMOND-MARTHA TILTON-BENNY GOODMAN ORCH
Youtube x83iVSDD9po
 
Alpine_Dino [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

khitsicker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-k9neRFV​5Yc]


Beat me to it!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Willie the groundskeeper keeping his social farking distance while racking your farking lawn.
 
rcain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sin Fang, Sóley & Örvar Smárason: Random Haiku Generator
Youtube NuHusqCVSD0
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Suggested rule: People may resume in hotel bars provided there is nobody there except the bartender and one fugly old whore. They may then resume drinking in pubs frequently by old local men who grumble continually or look like they are grumbling because they are constantly moving their toothless jaws.

Finally, 20 years from now when Trump is dead, they may resume playing golf, dining in restaurants that serve food with a bottle of ketchup or HP sauce, and finally staying at hotels provided they are not remotely connected with America, Trump or the English.

Freedom of movement should gradually be extended a few miles a week until it is possible to go to England or Ireland, but only if you do not have any golf gear or intend to play golf on the locked down Irish Trump golf course.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANY STATE, PROVINCE, COUNTY, TERRITORY OR COUNTRY ALLOW PEOPLE TO PLAY GOLF UNTIL ALL THE TRUMP FAMILY HAVE BEEN DEAD FOR 600 YEARS.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Many miles away
Many miles away
Many miles away...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems pretty reasonable and sensible to me. I am sure the Scots hate Trump as much as I do and that the Welsh and Irish are not far behind. You may have trouble with the white right in England, but I suggest keeping a curfew on them until all the Blacks (West and East Indian an Africa) have been freed of their fetters and given sharp, new machetés.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Seems pretty reasonable and sensible to me. I am sure the Scots hate Trump as much as I do and that the Welsh and Irish are not far behind. You may have trouble with the white right in England, but I suggest keeping a curfew on them until all the Blacks (West and East Indian an Africa) have been freed of their fetters and given sharp, new machetés.


Just remember, knives are controlled weapons in London...
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Red hair, freckles short stubby legs and women that age like fine potatoes. Men that wear skirts and march to bagpipes?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Seems pretty reasonable and sensible to me. I am sure the Scots hate Trump as much as I do and that the Welsh and Irish are not far behind. You may have trouble with the white right in England, but I suggest keeping a curfew on them until all the Blacks (West and East Indian an Africa) have been freed of their fetters and given sharp, new machetés.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that's such a great idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
drunkenly stabbing someone in the neck with a broken beer Buckfast bottle outside a bar at 2 AM

FTFY, Subby.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mocklety
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
