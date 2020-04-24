 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Caption this proud hunter with his trophy   (fark-usrimg-850.nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.com) divider line
22
Original
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Well, now I'm stuffed."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I'll be shiatting your left sneaker later today"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Now treat?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"We're on the road and there's no couch to eat, what did you expect?"
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Rabbit Season
Dog Season
Rabblbblbbl
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
When I said "Bring me the rabbit"
.
.
.
How was I to know it was called Alfredo Garcia
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"You're always saying you enjoy some weed and a little head.   Did I misunderstand?  Oh...I left the dandelions on the porch.  brb"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Hello. This is rabbit.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Dad. I know your bored, but you didn't need to rip up my toy bunny.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Kill the wabbit, kill the wabbit!"
"Bad dog, Elmer! Bad dog!!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me about the wabbits George! Tell me about the wabbits!
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't wearing a mask Dave!  I had to.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I thought he was fulla shiat.  Turns out I was wrong."
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You never told me I should eat the ears first."
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easter was cancelled. The dog out front should have told you.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made you an LOLbunny, but I eated it.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No I'm not hungry for Korean. Why?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"It was coming right at me."
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I left the ears for you to bite off!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
<pant> <pant> <pant> "BUUUURRRP!" <pant> <pant> <wag> <wag>
 
DorkusThe2nd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The cat did it.
 
