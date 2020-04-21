 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   "Actually discussed in a virtual meeting today: how to keep cats from accidentally commanding spacecraft". Live long and prosper on Caturday   (theatlantic.com) divider line
397
    More: Caturday, European Space Agency, NASA, Cat, Space exploration, white cat, Daniel Lakey, spacecraft-operations engineer, assortment of space missions  
•       •       •

382 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 25 Apr 2020 at 8:00 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



397 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Why would kitteh need a starship?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Lambskincoat: Why would kitteh need a starship?


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi, everybody.  I hope you're all doing well (well, as well as you are able under the circumstances) and your furbabies are well, also.

Welp, the good news for us is that KatieBoo didn't have a stroke or a TIA, but she has Geriatric (Idiopathic) Vestibular Syndrome which the vet thinks may be due to a middle/inner ear infection.  We're trying Baytril in her ears for a few days to see if we can get rid of some of the infection (it's too deep for us to see and she could barely see anything with the otoscope) and hoping for the best.  If this doesn't work and/or she gets worse in the next few days, she'll have to be sedated for a deep ear cleaning.  We want this cleared up prior to putting her through surgery/radiotherapy (assuming we can afford all of this).

Ugh.  The hits just keep coming for this baby.  Her Daddy had to carry her down and up the steps to the yard last night because she's so dizzy and her back legs keep collapsing on her.  Fortunately, the vet said this is very common in dogs and usually improves within about 10 days, give or take.

Here's a pic of her in her Easter dress.  Daddy insisted.  Kate was not amused.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Lambskincoat: Why would kitteh need a starship?


To get away from the rover!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x566]


Nice expression!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: Hi, everybody.  I hope you're all doing well (well, as well as you are able under the circumstances) and your furbabies are well, also.

Welp, the good news for us is that KatieBoo didn't have a stroke or a TIA, but she has Geriatric (Idiopathic) Vestibular Syndrome which the vet thinks may be due to a middle/inner ear infection.  We're trying Baytril in her ears for a few days to see if we can get rid of some of the infection (it's too deep for us to see and she could barely see anything with the otoscope) and hoping for the best.  If this doesn't work and/or she gets worse in the next few days, she'll have to be sedated for a deep ear cleaning.  We want this cleared up prior to putting her through surgery/radiotherapy (assuming we can afford all of this).

Ugh.  The hits just keep coming for this baby.  Her Daddy had to carry her down and up the steps to the yard last night because she's so dizzy and her back legs keep collapsing on her.  Fortunately, the vet said this is very common in dogs and usually improves within about 10 days, give or take.

Here's a pic of her in her Easter dress.  Daddy insisted.  Kate was not amused.

[Fark user image 850x637]


oh Katie!
If you find yourself needing to support her on a regular basis, I can't speak highly enough about the Help'em Up Harness.  Allows you to hold pup up but let's them walk and do their business etc
https://helpemup.com/

Was fantastic for helping cooper after his hip replacements
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Friday has no stress.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.


snarf!  I got nailed by the filter!  He can be a biatchoosy!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: Hi, everybody.  I hope you're all doing well (well, as well as you are able under the circumstances) and your furbabies are well, also.

Welp, the good news for us is that KatieBoo didn't have a stroke or a TIA, but she has Geriatric (Idiopathic) Vestibular Syndrome which the vet thinks may be due to a middle/inner ear infection.  We're trying Baytril in her ears for a few days to see if we can get rid of some of the infection (it's too deep for us to see and she could barely see anything with the otoscope) and hoping for the best.  If this doesn't work and/or she gets worse in the next few days, she'll have to be sedated for a deep ear cleaning.  We want this cleared up prior to putting her through surgery/radiotherapy (assuming we can afford all of this).

Ugh.  The hits just keep coming for this baby.  Her Daddy had to carry her down and up the steps to the yard last night because she's so dizzy and her back legs keep collapsing on her.  Fortunately, the vet said this is very common in dogs and usually improves within about 10 days, give or take.

Here's a pic of her in her Easter dress.  Daddy insisted.  Kate was not amused.

[Fark user image 850x637]


I hope Katie responds well to the Baytril and gets back on the path to health and happiness!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.

snarf!  I got nailed by the filter!  He can be a biatchoosy!


SHUT UP.  GOT ME AGAIN.
biatchOOSY.

geez!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: ProcrastinationStation: ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.

snarf!  I got nailed by the filter!  He can be a biatchoosy!

SHUT UP.  GOT ME AGAIN.
biatchOOSY.

geez!


I GIVE UP!
🤣
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.

snarf!  I got nailed by the filter!  He can be a biatchoosy!


He can be choosey, perhaps just a little bit.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Greetings, Caturday folks! This week has been...a week. And it's only Thursday. Fortunate to still have a job and working from home, but a power outage at our data center made it impossible to prepare for a meeting today. I was going to do a live demo, but when I tried to rehearse, I got weird errors. Assumed it was my mistake, but around midnight, I got an email from a colleague in India who said he got the same error and traced it back to the data center over here.

Ended up using pre-recorded videos in the demo, but now I'm just fried. (Just in time for Fried-day?)

Stay well and Dulce and I will check in probably tomorrow and all weekend.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Dad, stop reading emails from Bangalore and go to sleep!"
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In TinyKitten news, Grace had 4 little panthers on 04/21/2020

LIVE: Grace is on #KittenWatch!
Youtube i2YJF4Yhp1I
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.


I was thinking about making those but don't know anybody who cuts out the shield part. So figured that ear savers were better for me
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.

I was thinking about making those but don't know anybody who cuts out the shield part. So figured that ear savers were better for me


we thought the same, and also did ear savers because those are something needed we could do 100% of.  But his university is officially part of that group, so now he will make them and turn them over to the group I linked.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: Hi, everybody.  I hope you're all doing well (well, as well as you are able under the circumstances) and your furbabies are well, also.

Welp, the good news for us is that KatieBoo didn't have a stroke or a TIA, but she has Geriatric (Idiopathic) Vestibular Syndrome which the vet thinks may be due to a middle/inner ear infection.  We're trying Baytril in her ears for a few days to see if we can get rid of some of the infection (it's too deep for us to see and she could barely see anything with the otoscope) and hoping for the best.  If this doesn't work and/or she gets worse in the next few days, she'll have to be sedated for a deep ear cleaning.  We want this cleared up prior to putting her through surgery/radiotherapy (assuming we can afford all of this).

Ugh.  The hits just keep coming for this baby.  Her Daddy had to carry her down and up the steps to the yard last night because she's so dizzy and her back legs keep collapsing on her.  Fortunately, the vet said this is very common in dogs and usually improves within about 10 days, give or take.

Here's a pic of her in her Easter dress.  Daddy insisted.  Kate was not amused.

[Fark user image 850x637]


oh, please get better KatieBoo. Dizziness is awful. I wonder if any anti-vertigo meds would help during this (hopefully) recovery time?
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.

I was thinking about making those but don't know anybody who cuts out the shield part. So figured that ear savers were better for me


their website has "I can 3D print at home" as an option In their volunteer tab....
https://www.opshieldsup.org/signup
Possible you could diversify!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Purrsday everbuddy.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Finneganator contemplating Caturday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.

I was thinking about making those but don't know anybody who cuts out the shield part. So figured that ear savers were better for me

we thought the same, and also did ear savers because those are something needed we could do 100% of.  But his university is officially part of that group, so now he will make them and turn them over to the group I linked.


Yep I was looking for something like that but didn't find one around here so ear savers it is :-) have to show me which pattern he is using for the face shield  if you get a chance
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]


Got the ear savers in today's mail, thanks!  I'm taking a mental health / take the car to the shop day tomorrow so I'll be taking them to work on Monday  Thanks again!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.

I was thinking about making those but don't know anybody who cuts out the shield part. So figured that ear savers were better for me

their website has "I can 3D print at home" as an option In their volunteer tab....
https://www.opshieldsup.org/signup
Possible you could diversify!


I might have to check on that thank you. Only thing is the best that I have seen I don't know if it's though model you have is an hour for two of them. And I don't even know my build plate is the right size. Default settings it's about five hours for the 2
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.

I was thinking about making those but don't know anybody who cuts out the shield part. So figured that ear savers were better for me

we thought the same, and also did ear savers because those are something needed we could do 100% of.  But his university is officially part of that group, so now he will make them and turn them over to the group I linked.

Yep I was looking for something like that but didn't find one around here so ear savers it is :-) have to show me which pattern he is using for the face shield  if you get a chance


it's in the link.
You can send them to this group too if you want.  They sterilize and get them completed.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]

Got the ear savers in today's mail, thanks!  I'm taking a mental health / take the car to the shop day tomorrow so I'll be taking them to work on Monday  Thanks again!


welcome!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.

I was thinking about making those but don't know anybody who cuts out the shield part. So figured that ear savers were better for me

we thought the same, and also did ear savers because those are something needed we could do 100% of.  But his university is officially part of that group, so now he will make them and turn them over to the group I linked.

Yep I was looking for something like that but didn't find one around here so ear savers it is :-) have to show me which pattern he is using for the face shield  if you get a chance

it's in the link.
You can send them to this group too if you want.  They sterilize and get them completed.


What material are you printing that with?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.

I was thinking about making those but don't know anybody who cuts out the shield part. So figured that ear savers were better for me

their website has "I can 3D print at home" as an option In their volunteer tab....
https://www.opshieldsup.org/signup
Possible you could diversify!

I might have to check on that thank you. Only thing is the best that I have seen I don't know if it's though model you have is an hour for two of them. And I don't even know my build plate is the right size. Default settings it's about five hours for the 2


our prints take a LOT longer than yours.  Mr is doing 6 at a time ear savers and it's 2 hours.  No idea how long the shield visors will take....  might be faster on the printers he's getting sent.

I don't know what model he has or the settings- I'm just putting him to work!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x566]

Nice expression!


She's a little derp. She has hydrocephalus, so she's a bit odd. One of her eyes is blue and the other is yellow. I didn't have the flash on.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: ProcrastinationStation: In other news,
We've mathed things out and with the stimulus monies plus stimulus added to MrStations unemployment, things aren't quite as dire as we thought.  MrStation is looking for a new job, because his job is associated with college athletics and who knows when that's coming back, and he doesn't want to exceed unemployment benefit timeline. But this means he can be a biatchoosy on the job front.

And in that time he will be busy with a new project...., FarkThatPixelMay be jealous to hear that his college contacted him to be part of https://www.opshieldsup.org/ making the visor part of face shields.  The university is sending him two fancy pants 3D printers and the special filament needed for it. My poor electric bill!

So, things ok here.  Hives cleared up, stress somewhat lessened by the maths....  pets keeping us entertained.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Friday has no stress.

I was thinking about making those but don't know anybody who cuts out the shield part. So figured that ear savers were better for me

their website has "I can 3D print at home" as an option In their volunteer tab....
https://www.opshieldsup.org/signup
Possible you could diversify!

I might have to check on that thank you. Only thing is the best that I have seen I don't know if it's though model you have is an hour for two of them. And I don't even know my build plate is the right size. Default settings it's about five hours for the 2

our prints take a LOT longer than yours.  Mr is doing 6 at a time ear savers and it's 2 hours.  No idea how long the shield visors will take....  might be faster on the printers he's getting sent.

I don't know what model he has or the settings- I'm just putting him to work!


nice! I'm only printing 3 at a time. Except using both nozzles means two at same time so 6 in the time of 3. So if I was only playing with one filament it's about 40 minutes for three of them. I think part of it is simply because I am using a copy of the ear saver model that you showed me that was thinner so it's a little faster. It seemed it was more than strong enough and maybe a tad bit more flexible I went with that.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: Fark that Pixel: cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x566]

Nice expression!

She's a little derp. She has hydrocephalus, so she's a bit odd. One of her eyes is blue and the other is yellow. I didn't have the flash on.


still a cutie!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: The Finneganator contemplating Caturday.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 397 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.