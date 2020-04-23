 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to the weekly "Fartist Friday" contest. Our theme this week is "A Portrait of the F'artiste: Selfie Edition". Difficulty: Use MSPaint to recreate your visage (Open to comments)   (fark.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Contests  
•       •       •

93 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2020 at 1:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Skipped 8 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Welcome to this week's Fartist Friday! Our theme: "A Portrait of the F'artiste: Selfie Edition". Difficulty: Use MSPaint to recreate your visage.

Here's my own as an example. Don't be jealous of my innate (or inane?) talent:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Somehow that came out slightly terrifying and my freckles look more like the pox, hm.

Rules: All works must follow the theme requirements, created from scratch for this contest, and be original - no Photoshop, no starting with a photo and then editing it, etc. Images not following the theme will be removed to avoid confusion about the contest, with a note to please follow the theme.

Show off your mad skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries. If you're on the full site (not on mobile), don't forget to check the box next to "Enable voting for this entry?" under the comment box before you post your entry. If you're on mobile, any image you post will automatically have voting enabled. If you forget to enable voting for your entry, clicky the little radioactive symbol above your entry to let us know and we'll flip the switch, piece of cake.

A maximum of three entries is allowed per person. Fartist Fridays are weekly contests that you can participate in with the materials you have on hand, since most of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme, please send it along to Farkback.

Fartist Friday contests will be submitted Thursdays with entries opening up on the Main Page on Friday. TotalFarkers get an hour before then to submit their entries - membership has its privileges! The contests will close at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter.

All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine) and most importantly - have fun!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I think I've definitely captured my essence.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Now wondering if I always tilt my head when I look in a mirror.
// The 'Simpsons' color?... Not my fave but closer than 'MS pink'.
/// my hair isn't frizzy, but 10 min was almost up ! (self-imposed)
 
Skipped 8 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.