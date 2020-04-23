 Skip to content
(Mid Hudson News)   12-year-old describes the horrors of being quarantined with a bagpiper   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Loudness, Play, Bagpipes, play video games, Middle school, Guitar, Police, Student Journalist  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes it makes sense to deploy the SWAT Team for humanitarian purposes.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The music teacher at my school told her students they had to learn three different songs on their recorder while they are learning from home.

Pure evil.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Please don't play bagpipes around the house, it's an easy way to get kilt.
 
tasteme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's the most adorable thing I've read all day.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: "When he plays it outside the neighbors all know where it's coming from. Can't they make somewhat quieter ones? They should make smaller bagpipes that can still play the same notes, just a lot quieter. "

Dad has apparently hidden from his son the fact that they do make soft-sounding (or at least softer-sounding) chanters to use to practice.  Sounds vaguely like a clarinet crossed with a kazoo.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't that against the Geneva Convention?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a digeridoo, but it scares my dogs so my wife is spared
 
