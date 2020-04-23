 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Houston Fire Department serves notice of violation to restaurant for allowing people to gather and eat on the patio. FARK: Restaurant was offering free meals to first responders and police officers were the ones gathered   (abc13.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McAleer told ABC13, adding his general manager was also told the officers couldn't even sit inside their patrol cars and eat.

That just sounds like someone has some personal beef.  It didn't sound like a big deal up until that point.

Our local draught house has an adjoining patio but they packed up the tables and chained the area.  However, on Friday's people doing some socially distant tailgating in the parking lot after picking up their meal.  Our local FD and police have seen it and don't have a problem.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The president of a Houston restaurant says he...

Things are definitely bigger in Texas.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've never seen a real life example of FD v PD rivalries. You know the fire marshal was laughing his ass off after handing that violation and the PD was giving him the stink eye. Didn't cost the restaurant any money, just inconvenienced the cops.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love that place, their pancakes are the size of an El Camino hood.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone didn't get invited to the party.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Were they wearing masks and social distancing?
If not, then good!
 
rcain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: I love that place, their pancakes are the size of an El Camino hood.


you sound fat
 
SkoalReaver
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: I love that place, their pancakes are the size of an El Camino hood.


I do to but avoid the one on Voss it just isn't up to par with the one on Bissonett
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rcain: dothemath: I love that place, their pancakes are the size of an El Camino hood.

you sound fat


you sound like you have a medium sized penis in your mouth.
 
rcain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: rcain: dothemath: I love that place, their pancakes are the size of an El Camino hood.

you sound fat

you sound like you have a medium sized penis in your mouth.


TRIGGERED!
Lighten up Francis
 
bigdanc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: rcain: dothemath: I love that place, their pancakes are the size of an El Camino hood.

you sound fat

you sound like you have a medium sized penis in your mouth.


GAGGED GOT EM!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: rcain: dothemath: I love that place, their pancakes are the size of an El Camino hood.

you sound fat

you sound like you have a medium sized penis in your mouth.


Well, that escalated quickly.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How absurd. If it were my restaurant, I'd tell the police chief, "OK no more free meals for your guys until you void this citation."
 
