 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Old and busted: Whack-a-mole. New hotness: Remove-a-mole   (fox8.com) divider line
14
    More: Stupid, Medicine, Florida dermatologist, Dr. Seth Forman, ForCareMedicalCenter, skin tags, Specialty, own moles, medical practice  
•       •       •

826 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2020 at 8:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quit pickin'...
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't judge them I had a large splinter break off under my skin and cut it out myself to avoid going to the doctor.  I also filed a chipped tooth to remove a sharp edge that was cutting my tongue, but that one wasn't by choice the dentist is closed.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, kinda like the old "tie a string from your loose tooth to a doorknob and slam the door" thing, except with a mole or a skin tag? Thanks, I'll pass (out).
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: I can't judge them I had a large splinter break off under my skin and cut it out myself to avoid going to the doctor.  I also filed a chipped tooth to remove a sharp edge that was cutting my tongue, but that one wasn't by choice the dentist is closed.


Side note: I must have done a decent job because it has almost finished healing with little sign of any scaring.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the doctors quoted in the article are providing mole removal services free of charge?
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have removed some skin tags. By twisting them slowly until they died or by freezing them with a removal kit. No problem with bleeding in either case because I never gave the buggers a chance. I don't recommend either method for the careless.
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not sure how to remove moles, but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Skin tags that get caught on your clothing and get irritated are a bigger concern for me.  A piece of floss ties it off, and a few days later in falls off, with no bleeding.  I've also had success with putting a firm bandage over ones that get irritated enough to bleed.

Dermatologist may not like it, but I got tired of being charged $200 for a 3 minute procedure that my insurance deemed cosmetic in nature and denied.

YMMV.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: I assume the doctors quoted in the article are providing mole removal services free of charge?


This.

Mole/skin tag removal isn't usually covered under insurance and can be kinda spendy. It's kind of stupid that it's considered cosmetic, as a skin tag in the wrong place can cause issue with clothing, and mole/skin tags/warts on the face can serious impact on a person's confidence. I mean it's remove an abnormal growth, how is that not a basic covered service?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Armageddon!!

/dnrtfa
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I prefer to play frag-a-mole whenever those burrowing little shiats find their way into my lawn. The neighbors with their motion sensing "BEEEEEEEE" alarms aren't helping for shiat.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.