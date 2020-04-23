 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Common Mistakes People Make When Buying Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. Omitted: Buying Harley-Davidson motorcycles   (thethings.com) divider line
93
    More: Stupid, Harley-Davidson, Harley motorbikes, world of motorcycles, dream of many bikers, potential buyers, William Harley, chopper-style bikes, best ways  
•       •       •

1049 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2020 at 4:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



93 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be interesting.
Leans back and waits for comments.

Not subby
 
wwwade [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HD motorcycles are like old hound dogs; they leave puddles everywhere and spend most of their time in the back of pickups.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think everyone that's going to own a Harley already has one.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "12 ...Buying One That Is Way Too Powerful"

*snert*
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wwwade: HD motorcycles are like old hound dogs; they leave puddles everywhere and spend most of their time in the back of pickups.


That may be so, but I got a Harley for my sister.

...pretty good trade if you ask me.
 
givemehamon5holdthemayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok millennial
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have gone out of business years ago.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you court the aging boomer demographic, the name of the demographic implies how it will end.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Also omitted: Buying an AMC made Harley-Davidson.
 
B0redd
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

tmyk: FTFA:  "12 ...Buying One That Is Way Too Powerful"

*snert*


some of them have 76 bhp I will have you know.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Wanna join me for a Bacardi Harley Davidson and soda?

Or maybe you'd prefer a cool refreshing Bacardi Harley Davidson-colada?

Because Bacardi Harley Davidson makes the night come alive with freshness!

/summary of this "article"
//sticks a "ride motorcycles" sticker on Moe's face
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Another clueless Fark Harley hate thread where people talk straight out their asses about things they know nothing about.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
34-year-old milquetoast millennial here with a serious question: what is the appeal of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle? My (admittedly biased) opinion of them is largely reduced to "they are annoyingly loud."

And to be clear, I'm just talking about the machines themselves, not the associated "lifestyle."
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I think HD owners are like boat owners;

What's the two happiest days of a boat owners life? The day he buys the boat and the day he sells (or sinks) it.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That may be the worst article I've read all year.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Back in the '80s I knew A Harley-Davidson dealer.  He admitted to riding a Honda for long trips so "I don't have to deal with breakdowns."
 
Rotcorp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Friend of mine had a full dressed, "Shriner" style Harley.  He was on a interstate ride, when he had some problems.  Gets directed to the local Harley mechanic.  While waiting for his bike to be fixed, he asks "How could I stop these oil leaks?"  Guy looks him straight in the eye...  "Buy a Jap bike..."
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
TFA says don't buy one just because you think it looks cool.

Are they trying to run HD out of business?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Getting one that is a size too small
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 850x637]


That's my favorite Chuck Tingle book!

But seriously, anyone who buys a harley is an idiot who never did any research into bikes.  Harleys are horribly overpriced with shiatty engines and basically shiatty everything.  A really nice BMW motorcylce that will outperform the harley in every metric is about half the price.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
 Not factoring in the cost of your pirate costume
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Another clueless Fark Harley hate thread where people talk straight out their asses about things they know nothing about.


Found the middle aged divorced orthodontist Sunday Road Warrior!

/kidding
//Stupid loud HDs do suck tho
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I didn't buy a Harley as my first motorcycle, but I know own two Harleys.  One is a 2018 Ultra Limited - the 900 pound touring bike.  I bought it new.  The other is a 2009 Sportster 1200 for around town.  I bought it used from a private seller.

I work on my bikes myself, unless something is more than I can handle.

/ I started on a Yamaha
// I also own a Honda
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They forgot "Mistakingly thinking they handle or brake well".
There's a reason they are called Hardly Ableson.

Say, what's the difference between a Dirt Devil and a Hardly Ableson?
The location of the dirtbag...
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Heamer: 34-year-old milquetoast millennial here with a serious question: what is the appeal of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle? My (admittedly biased) opinion of them is largely reduced to "they are annoyingly loud."

And to be clear, I'm just talking about the machines themselves, not the associated "lifestyle."


100% style 0% substance.

Heavy, slow, shiny, loud, expensive. It's an Apple product that burns gas.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
GIS "biatches ride Harley's"...

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Another clueless Fark Harley hate thread where people talk straight out their asses about things they know nothing about.


Or maybe even a Harley hate thread where people who know what they're talking about shiat on Harleys.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
#1  Buying A Harley As Part Of A Mid-Life Crisis

I was going to write this as a joke, but it really is #1 on the list.

/It is funny because they are mainly a thing of old people
//They are basically motorized Reeboks
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ruining perfectly good mufflers.
 
BigBuzzman [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wwwade: HD motorcycles are like old hound dogs; they leave puddles everywhere and spend most of their time in the back of pickups.


75% of Harleys are still on the road today...

The rest made it back home.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Heamer: 34-year-old milquetoast millennial here with a serious question: what is the appeal of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle? My (admittedly biased) opinion of them is largely reduced to "they are annoyingly loud."

And to be clear, I'm just talking about the machines themselves, not the associated "lifestyle."


Fellow mid-30s soyboy beta cuck here. Have you ever owned a motorcycle? Unless you ride, it's hard to understand the appeal at all. I had a '78 GS550 for a while...Never got a licence, so my on-road riding was quite limited, but I saw the appeal. It's a bit like riding a bike versus walking. Going for the Harley (or, better, an Indian, if you're a real man) was like having the Cadillac of a motorcycle. Status symbol, mostly.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rotcorp: Friend of mine had a full dressed, "Shriner" style Harley.  He was on a interstate ride, when he had some problems.  Gets directed to the local Harley mechanic.  While waiting for his bike to be fixed, he asks "How could I stop these oil leaks?"  Guy looks him straight in the eye...  "Buy a Jap bike..."


I have a BMW K75, and apparently there are only a few gaskets in the whole motor. I had to pull the oil pan one day, and to reinstall all you do is wipe the surfaces of the metal to metal seal and torque appropriately in the correct pattern.
No leaks...
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Get an Indian if you're looking for American motorcycles. They have their own iconic styling but use engines that, you know, have modern features.

Also, their rider base doesn't biatch every time they make a change to their engines.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Have a lot of money. I've loved Harley ever since I worked at dealership in college, but the repair costs (and there are repair costs) are outrageous.

They are fun machines, though.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"...much more than just great motorcycles ..."

LOL What?  I s'pose they might be great HDs.  Or, great LARP accessories.   But great motorcycles?  benderlaughharder.gif
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Xcott: #1  Buying A Harley As Part Of A Mid-Life Crisis

I was going to write this as a joke, but it really is #1 on the list.

/It is funny because they are mainly a thing of old people
//They are basically motorized Reeboks


As an old guy, I can tell you it wasn't always so. A few decades ago, the only people on Harleys were drugged out biker gangs and generally dangerous types you were better off not looking in the eye. Your average middle class guy may have wished he was such a badass and what better way to prove it to himself than riding a badass bike?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Heamer: what is the appeal of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle?


Have you ever wanted to throw money away and look stupid at the same time?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Percise1: Rotcorp: Friend of mine had a full dressed, "Shriner" style Harley.  He was on a interstate ride, when he had some problems.  Gets directed to the local Harley mechanic.  While waiting for his bike to be fixed, he asks "How could I stop these oil leaks?"  Guy looks him straight in the eye...  "Buy a Jap bike..."

I have a BMW K75, and apparently there are only a few gaskets in the whole motor. I had to pull the oil pan one day, and to reinstall all you do is wipe the surfaces of the metal to metal seal and torque appropriately in the correct pattern.
No leaks...


Was the same on my Honda and my Yamaha.   The parts fit so well you didn't need gaskets, just a good torque wrench and correct specs.   This was decades ago though, so I don't know if it is still true of those companies.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tmyk: FTFA:  "12 ...Buying One That Is Way Too Powerful"

*snert*


I hadn't ridden since 60cc dirt bikes in junior high but finally (at sixty) picked up a used Honda Rebel 250. It is a blast to ride on back roads and the old state highways. I don't get anywhere near traffic on it though and yes I wear the right gear. Fun fact - the Harleys in "Easy Rider" were mere 250s. But I would snap up a Vulcan 500 in a heartbeat if I could ever find one that the owner was willing to sell.
 
zinny
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I were to drop a large sum on a bike, it would be an Indian.  Until then, I'm perfectly happy with my Honda.
 
bitchqueen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I want a Honda, but I have to say the belt Harleys are ok.  I prefer smaller though.  Next will be a 700cc.
 
TwilightZone [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Have a friend who rode a Harley until some 90-year-old turned into him.  Sent him flying.  Six weeks in ICU, on a ventilator, had a stroke, messed up his leg and killed the nerves in his right arm so now the arm is useless.  Various other injuries as well.  Now he walks with a cane.  Takes multiple meds every day.  Has some cognitive impairment, especially with language and he knows it so it's really frustrating for him.  (Example: He tried to tell about some TV outtakes that he saw but kept saying takeouts, then adding no, that's not right.)   It's one way to get disability I guess.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

darth_badger: Also omitted: Buying an AMC made Harley-Davidson.


AMF. Not AMC.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

darth_badger: Also omitted: Buying an AMC made Harley-Davidson.



And by AMC you meant AMF.

Who were the knobs who voted this 'smart'?
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My 1999 Fat Boy
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can count on one hand how many times I've seen a Harley and been like "dang that's cool"
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.