 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Not sure which is stranger these days, half the people of a flight not wearing masks or that the plane itself was 80-90% full   (nypost.com) divider line
41
    More: Strange, Aircraft, Sociology, Southwest Airlines, Airline, Avianca, American Airlines flight, Oneworld, Pan American World Airways  
•       •       •

923 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2020 at 4:17 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it was leaving Florida, so... why not both?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People get (rightfully) all up in arms about bars reopening despite stay-at-home orders.  But airlines?  Do whatever you need to be profitable!  Don't worry about the pesky recommendations from almost every sane person.  Those apparently are just "recommendations."
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone flying right now should expect to pay 2-3x more so planes can run at 1/2 or 1/3rd capacity.  Whatever distance between seats makes sense (I don't know the math there.)

Then, problem solved for everyone.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everyone should have to quarantine on the plane for two weeks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I see dead 💀 ppl
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
selfish twats
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe she should had just rented a car then if she is was so concerned about being in a jam packed airplane.....
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
The volume of US air traffic compared to the rest of the world is curious. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Since it's the New York Post, I now question the existence of airplanes.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Two months ago I thought people wearing masks were freaks.
Now I think people not wearing masks are freaks.

I don't know what people flying on airplanes are.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: [Fark user image image 425x679][Fark user image image 425x677]The volume of US air traffic compared to the rest of the world is curious. [Fark user image image 425x674]


FAR more private jets and aircraft in the US then the rest of the world. Add to it the CARES is keeping airlines flying as they play a big roll in the supply chain and you get planes still moving.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA: The airline said it now also blocks "50 percent of standard middle seats" on all its flights.

Umm, at minimum I'd expect them to not book the middle seat at all (unless your traveling as a group of 3).

How can you socially distance when you can be stuck shoved up against another person.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It ruins a good game of "spot the dummies."
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: [Fark user image 425x679][Fark user image 425x677]The volume of US air traffic compared to the rest of the world is curious. [Fark user image 425x674]


There are a lot of cargo flights to China for PPE and other medical supplies.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Two months ago I thought people wearing masks were freaks.
Now I think people not wearing masks are freaks.

I don't know what people flying on airplanes are.


Rick James knows...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Personal experience: I'm in the flight path for a major airport and it's been almost 9/12 quiet.  Blissful quiet.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: [Fark user image 425x679][Fark user image 425x677]The volume of US air traffic compared to the rest of the world is curious. [Fark user image 425x674]


Lots of poors in the rest of the world?
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Two months ago I thought people wearing masks were freaks.
Now I think people not wearing masks are freaks.


There still doesn't seem to be much evidence one way of the other that masks actually help.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not really relevant how many are on board a plane, you are spending several hours in an air-tight cylinder breathing in the same recycled air as everyone else on board is sharing, over and over and over. Petri dish at 10,000 feet.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Yaw String
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Two months ago I thought people wearing masks were freaks.
Now I think people not wearing masks are freaks.

I don't know what people flying on airplanes are.


Passengers?

or flight crew.
 
Brakeline
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What was even stranger was that they all had a date...  With the Twilight Zone.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You wear a mask to prevent giving COVID-19 to others, not to protect yourself.

There's a decent chance that if you have it you wouldn't know it. An individual's odds of having it may be better than 1 in 10, but it's guaranteed that someone on that flight has it, and has the opportunity to infect a hundred people.

The people not wearing masks are either willfully uninformed, or more likely don't care and want to give the disease to others.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

orbister: GoodCopBadCop: [Fark user image 425x679][Fark user image 425x677]The volume of US air traffic compared to the rest of the world is curious. [Fark user image 425x674]

There are a lot of cargo flights to China for PPE and other medical supplies.


Sampling at random in the app and most come up looking like this - a basic domestic flight.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fairmont
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not surprising that planes are flying full given that airlines have cut 80-90% of flights. They cut back flights to match demand and ensure that planes fly near full at all times.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sleep lack: Not really relevant how many are on board a plane, you are spending several hours in an air-tight cylinder breathing in the same recycled air as everyone else on board is sharing, over and over and over. Petri dish at 10,000 feet.


Common myth. The air in the average jet is completely exchanged by new air roughly every 7 minutes. Since most people don't understand how jet pressurization works, it is a common misconception.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sleep lack: Not really relevant how many are on board a plane, you are spending several hours in an air-tight cylinder breathing in the same recycled air as everyone else on board is sharing, over and over and over. Petri dish at 10,000 feet.


Kinda not really. While some air is recirculated plenty is vented overboard while new air is brought in. The recirculated air is run through HEPA filters before be reverted into the cabin.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Personal experience: I'm in the flight path for a major airport and it's been almost 9/12 quiet.  Blissful quiet.


So am I, and air traffic has picked up a lot here in the last 4 days or so. The only reason I can hear them is because there is no traffic on the streets.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: Maybe she should had just rented a car then if she is was so concerned about being in a jam packed airplane.....


You entirely missed the point.  Does that happen to you a lot?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is how it happens.  People crammed cheek-to-jowl on a plane because the airlines still don't realize (they do, but they have to profit) that social distancing and wearing masks is necessary.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yaw String: sleep lack: Not really relevant how many are on board a plane, you are spending several hours in an air-tight cylinder breathing in the same recycled air as everyone else on board is sharing, over and over and over. Petri dish at 10,000 feet.

Common myth. The air in the average jet is completely exchanged by new air roughly every 7 minutes. Since most people don't understand how jet pressurization works, it is a common misconception.


That's an interesting fact. Now, explain why it should matter, when it takes less than a second to be infected by a virus.
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This is how it happens.  People crammed cheek-to-jowl on a plane because the airlines still don't realize (they do, but they have to profit) that social distancing and wearing masks is necessary.


They would make exactly as much money if the people were wearing masks. The airlines weren't stopping them from wearing masks. This is just a large group of people being stupid of their own free will.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So the takeaway is, I don't want to get on a plane anytime soon? OK, thanks.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This is how it happens.  People crammed cheek-to-jowl on a plane because the airlines still don't realize (they do, but they have to profit) that social distancing and wearing masks is necessary.


The correct mask.  Your little arts and crafts project isn't helping anything.
 
lithven
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How many of the people with a mask pulled them down or took to them off to eat or drink something? Of those how many washed their hands before and/or after touching their mask? Based on what I've seen, most people who are using masks are not doing so in a way that would prevent any sort of viral transmission after about 30 seconds of wearing it.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This is how it happens.  People crammed cheek-to-jowl on a plane because the airlines still don't realize (they do, but they have to profit) that social distancing and wearing masks is necessary.


Look on the bright side, you can wear your old turtlenecks again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd be more worried about surviving LaGuardia.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yaw String: sleep lack: Not really relevant how many are on board a plane, you are spending several hours in an air-tight cylinder breathing in the same recycled air as everyone else on board is sharing, over and over and over. Petri dish at 10,000 feet.

Common myth. The air in the average jet is completely exchanged by new air roughly every 7 minutes. Since most people don't understand how jet pressurization works, it is a common misconception.

That's an interesting fact. Now, explain why it should matter, when it takes less than a second to be infected by a virus.


I don't know if you have the capacity to understand, even if I did.

on a different note: Passengers sitting closest to the plane's out-flow valves would be at the most risk. All the plane's air over time goes out these valves.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Well, it was leaving Florida, so... why not both?


Fla to NYC?  This is the season for the snowbirds to head home.  They probably figure they're safer out in their own house in Nassau County or up the Hudson than they are in a condo in Boca Raton right about now.  And they might be right.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x1024]


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yaw String: sleep lack: Not really relevant how many are on board a plane, you are spending several hours in an air-tight cylinder breathing in the same recycled air as everyone else on board is sharing, over and over and over. Petri dish at 10,000 feet.

Common myth. The air in the average jet is completely exchanged by new air roughly every 7 minutes. Since most people don't understand how jet pressurization works, it is a common misconception.

That's an interesting fact. Now, explain why it should matter, when it takes less than a second to be infected by a virus.


i dunno about you but i don't breathe an entire plane full of air every second
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.