(Detroit Free Press)   "Thanks for your efforts during this difficult time, ma'am. Could you pop your trunk for a moment for me?"   (freep.com) divider line
26
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
150 pounds of pot

But the estimated street value on that could pay the $3 trillion we're giving businesses, so it basically evens out.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need Trump's wall to keep drug runners from crossing our border!
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So what happened to the 75 pounds of pot?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Article headline says 150 pounds.
Sub-headline says 100 pounds.

At first I was confused but then assumed that it's probably the conversion of Canadian pounds to American pounds.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'Smell of Marijuana '  from vacuum sealed bags?  Hmmm.
 
AbsentFriends
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All 25 pounds were entered into evidence.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Article headline says 150 pounds.
Sub-headline says 100 pounds.

At first I was confused but then assumed that it's probably the conversion of Canadian pounds to American pounds.


It's only in the snapshot visible on the mobile website. Desktop users won't notice.

The article says the charge is for importing more than 100 pounds, so maybe that's where the author screwed up.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weed is legal in Michigan why take the risk?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where "dumbass" tag?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Weed is legal in Michigan why take the risk?


Because people are stupid and greedy, duh.

/New amp arrives tomorrow, you may hear guitars in the hood tomorrow lol
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: 'Smell of Marijuana '  from vacuum sealed bags?  Hmmm.


Yes, imagine, plastic bags are porous, who knew?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Weed is legal in Michigan why take the risk?


Money
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Where "dumbass" tag?


This.

Her career is over.  She'll go to prison.  She will come out a felon.  All because of greed and stupidity.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Where "dumbass" tag?


You mean hero tag?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As the top prosecutor put it, smuggling 143 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana into the country "simply isn't essential."

lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Linkster: Liquid_Bacon: 'Smell of Marijuana '  from vacuum sealed bags?  Hmmm.

Yes, imagine, plastic bags are porous, who knew?


Mylar bags are not
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: skiinstructor: Where "dumbass" tag?

You mean hero tag?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/the hero we deserve?
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Tom_Slick: Weed is legal in Michigan why take the risk?

Because people are stupid and greedy, duh.

/New amp arrives tomorrow, you may hear guitars in the hood tomorrow lol


Good it's been too quiet around here. If I start drinking early enough you'll hear an idiot yelling free bird.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: Linkster: Liquid_Bacon: 'Smell of Marijuana '  from vacuum sealed bags?  Hmmm.

Yes, imagine, plastic bags are porous, who knew?

Mylar bags are not


Only when backed by al-u-min-ium.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Linkster: Liquid_Bacon: 'Smell of Marijuana '  from vacuum sealed bags?  Hmmm.

Yes, imagine, plastic bags are porous, who knew?


I have received many vacuum sealed bags of  weed in the mail. If a human can smell the weed through the bag it means someone does not know how to run the sealer. Or she burned one in the car before she got to the boarder.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Linkster: Liquid_Bacon: 'Smell of Marijuana '  from vacuum sealed bags?  Hmmm.

Yes, imagine, plastic bags are porous, who knew?

I have received many vacuum sealed bags of  weed in the mail. If a human can smell the weed through the bag it means someone does not know how to run the sealer. Or she burned one in the car before she got to the boarder.


A little from column a, a little from column b.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If convicted, Maxwell could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Damn...I know that's probably maximum throw-the-book, but seems pretty stiff.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Should've used coffee grounds to mask the scent. Beverly Hills Cop taught me that.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wonder what her cut would have been
 
lizaardvark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MasterPython: Linkster: Liquid_Bacon: 'Smell of Marijuana '  from vacuum sealed bags?  Hmmm.

Yes, imagine, plastic bags are porous, who knew?

I have received many vacuum sealed bags of  weed in the mail. If a human can smell the weed through the bag it means someone does not know how to run the sealer. Or she burned one in the car before she got to the boarder.


She was a landlord? To hell with her, then!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tom_Slick: NotThatGuyAgain: Tom_Slick: Weed is legal in Michigan why take the risk?

Because people are stupid and greedy, duh.

/New amp arrives tomorrow, you may hear guitars in the hood tomorrow lol

Good it's been too quiet around here. If I start drinking early enough you'll hear an idiot yelling free bird.


And I'll prolly play it lmao.

/amp is only 40w
//But I can pull out a 100w Fender if necessary
 
