Man, Scott Baio sure has gone back in time and let himself go
    Stephen Lee Nason, Jesse Brann, trespassing complaint, police standoff  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Barricading in an apartment? Too bad they weren't making love or I say he was bangin' in Bangor.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's just aping John Cusack.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hardly knew 'er.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to do the Tony Stark goatee, give it a few more days to fill out, before getting your picture taken.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah I see where the confusion is. That's actually Scott Yayo. Common mistake.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


needs to hire Bob Loblaw.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
multifiles.pressherald.comView Full Size

Ronnie Depp.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you saying he is no longer in charge and happy days are no more?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to my first guest, the only functional brain cell Scott Baio was ever graced with"
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

guestguy: [i.pinimg.com image 625x800]


The Bob Loblaw Law Blog was ingenious.
That one & "can you boys shovel coal"?
 
