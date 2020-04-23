 Skip to content
"Daddy, what was it like around the house before I was born?" "I can't lie, Junior--sometimes things were a little stupid"
15
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that a crowd screaming or just the victim?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Is that a crowd screaming or just the victim?


Both. Yikes, I wonder if her skull is fractured.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
you have to admire the courage it took the friend or family member who filmed this video to post it to the internet for everybody to see. It's called God's work,

And He said unto them, "Go forth and click the like button, And subscribeth. For in thy view count is my love and thine."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Oh he go all of that one"
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great job by all for planning that fine exercise in stupidity...
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They got their signals crossed - she thought he was going to bunt.
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The sad thing is that the blow to her head caused short-term memory loss...so they have to recreate this sequence everyday to prevent her from being traumatized.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

OJ hitting a woman with a bat? I can imagine that easily.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
😶🤕🌚🤯🤔🤭🤫🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This must be the happy couple from the Miller High Life wedding.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: This must be the happy couple from the Miller High Life wedding.


🤔🤣🤣☠
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As someone who hit his brother doing that*, I have to know what the hell was she thinking standing right there?!

\*got away with it because I loudly told him repeatedly, in front of my parents, that he needed to move
\\one of his either 17 or 19 ER visits in his first 18 years
\\\unfortunately, we think he's crossed over to the redhat side...guess I knocked his sense out of him
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I didn' see how close she was at first but after 3rd time is saw SHE WAS OUTTA THERE!!!! (and off to the ER)

lol. Some folks & social distancing.....a foul ball on her part.
 
vtstang66
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH​HHHHHHHH OH MY GUAYWD"
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well at least he didn't shoot it and have the bullet ricochet and hit Grimes again.
 
