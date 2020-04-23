 Skip to content
(The Sun)   It's not so bad being cooped up with my beautiful SO. After all, we get to...OH FOR CORN'S SAKE (possible nsfw content on page). Counterpoint: even if it's not, how would you prevent it?   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What I told my girlfriend is that it is sexually transmitted.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
movie-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I definitely don't have it.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could have serious implications for the glory hole industry.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone needs a hot anti-body injection...

/that's how it works, right?
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're close enough to your partner to be transmitting the disease through semen, you've probably already gotten a load in your face.  I mean, a load of virus.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Well I definitely don't have it.


Your hand might...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: dothemath: Well I definitely don't have it.

Your hand might...


I have a special no touch jerk method.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: If you're close enough to your partner to be transmitting the disease through semen, you've probably already gotten a load in your face.  I mean, a load of virus.


Correct. Do you stop breathing when you're doin' it?

Plus, coughing is a big part of my routine.
 
geggam
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Monkey: wxboy: If you're close enough to your partner to be transmitting the disease through semen, you've probably already gotten a load in your face.  I mean, a load of virus.

Correct. Do you stop breathing when you're doin' it?

Plus, coughing is a big part of my routine.


I have you Farkied as "Has tasted period blood"...so I'm afraid to know the rest of your routine.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
meme.xyzView Full Size
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
FTA: They found that the virus was unlikely to spread through semen but warned that the study wasn't comprehensive enough to fully rule out the possibility that it could be sexually transmitted.

This is ridiculous. Even if the virus was not present in intercourse related bodily fluids, you can catch it if you're within 6 feet of someone else who is coughing.

Unless you're capable of having sex with someone who is 7 feet away from you, I think it's safe to say that sex is definitely one way to contract the virus.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
what if the whips are longer than 6 feet ?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll have to wear a mask on my balls.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WTP 2: what if the whips are longer than 6 feet ?


Then you better have good aim...
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, if you are inside of someone, that whole "social distancing" thing probably isn't happening, and you probably aren't repeatedly washing your hands, so... whatever.

"Did you corona, baby?"
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cythraul: FTA: They found that the virus was unlikely to spread through semen but warned that the study wasn't comprehensive enough to fully rule out the possibility that it could be sexually transmitted.

This is ridiculous. Even if the virus was not present in intercourse related bodily fluids, you can catch it if you're within 6 feet of someone else who is coughing.

Unless you're capable of having sex with someone who is 7 feet away from you, I think it's safe to say that sex is definitely one way to contract the virus.


This
If you're living with someone who has it, you're likely to catch it whether or not your having sex with them. Simply breathing the same air will do it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [meme.xyz image 300x278]


"I filled the gas in my car earlier, and never washed my hands."
"Oh, you're a dirty girl..."
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 850x566]


83K deaths in US?
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cythraul: This is ridiculous. Even if the virus was not present in intercourse related bodily fluids, you can catch it if you're within 6 feet of someone else who is coughingbreathing.


FTFY... Also the 6 feet rule is for casually passing someone, not persistent contact.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: [meme.xyz image 300x278]

"I filled the gas in my car earlier, and never washed my hands."
"Oh, you're a dirty girl..."


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

guestguy: Monkey: wxboy: If you're close enough to your partner to be transmitting the disease through semen, you've probably already gotten a load in your face.  I mean, a load of virus.

Correct. Do you stop breathing when you're doin' it?

Plus, coughing is a big part of my routine.

I have you Farkied as "Has tasted period blood"...so I'm afraid to know the rest of your routine.


To be fair, that blood was from my daughter's 12 year old friend.

Waitaminute. That came out wrong.

/seriously, it was on the couch and I thought it was strawberry jelly. I tasted it so I knew who to yell at, because only one person had eaten jelly that morning.
//I'm backing slowly out of this.
///You never saw me
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cythraul: FTA: They found that the virus was unlikely to spread through semen but warned that the study wasn't comprehensive enough to fully rule out the possibility that it could be sexually transmitted.

This is ridiculous. Even if the virus was not present in intercourse related bodily fluids, you can catch it if you're within 6 feet of someone else who is coughing.

Unless you're capable of having sex with someone who is 7 feet away from you, I think it's safe to say that sex is definitely one way to contract the virus.


6' of someone breathing, 20+' of someone coughing, and 25+' of someone sneezing. basically if you're in the same house or apartment as someone infected you're extremely likely to get it, intercourse or no intercourse. It would be sheer luck if you didn't.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Monkey: guestguy: Monkey: wxboy: If you're close enough to your partner to be transmitting the disease through semen, you've probably already gotten a load in your face.  I mean, a load of virus.

Correct. Do you stop breathing when you're doin' it?

Plus, coughing is a big part of my routine.

I have you Farkied as "Has tasted period blood"...so I'm afraid to know the rest of your routine.

To be fair, that blood was from my daughter's 12 year old friend.

Waitaminute. That came out wrong.

/seriously, it was on the couch and I thought it was strawberry jelly. I tasted it so I knew who to yell at, because only one person had eaten jelly that morning.
//I'm backing slowly out of this.
///You never saw me


images.glaciermedia.caView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: rcain: dothemath: Well I definitely don't have it.

Your hand might...

I have a special no touch jerk method.


"No touch jerk method" is the name of my car wash/Jamaican chicken restaurant.
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: [meme.xyz image 300x278]

"I filled the gas in my car earlier, and never washed my hands."
"Oh, you're a dirty girl..."

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 224x224]


I knew those telekinetic cunnilingus lessons would come in handy someday...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Monkey: wxboy: If you're close enough to your partner to be transmitting the disease through semen, you've probably already gotten a load in your face.  I mean, a load of virus.

Correct. Do you stop breathing when you're doin' it?

Plus, coughing is a big part of my routine.


That's the only big part of your routine.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 850x566]

83K deaths in US?
[media.giphy.com image 296x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, that's weird. The actual number is a bit more than half that. Would it have been less impactful to say 49K?
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Monkey: guestguy: Monkey: wxboy: If you're close enough to your partner to be transmitting the disease through semen, you've probably already gotten a load in your face.  I mean, a load of virus.

Correct. Do you stop breathing when you're doin' it?

Plus, coughing is a big part of my routine.

I have you Farkied as "Has tasted period blood"...so I'm afraid to know the rest of your routine.

To be fair, that blood was from my daughter's 12 year old friend.

Waitaminute. That came out wrong.

/seriously, it was on the couch and I thought it was strawberry jelly. I tasted it so I knew who to yell at, because only one person had eaten jelly that morning.
//I'm backing slowly out of this.
///You never saw me


Guess who just got a new farkie!!
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Monkey: wxboy: If you're close enough to your partner to be transmitting the disease through semen, you've probably already gotten a load in your face.  I mean, a load of virus.

Correct. Do you stop breathing when you're doin' it?

Plus, coughing is a big part of my routine.

That's the only big part of your routine.


Ouch. I'm going to hunt you down and show you my GIANT unit.

but you might be right
*sigh*
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

guestguy: WTP 2: what if the whips are longer than 6 feet ?

Then you better have good aim...


I aim for the hind end and I only hit the change purse 40% of the time.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Monkey: guestguy: Monkey: wxboy: If you're close enough to your partner to be transmitting the disease through semen, you've probably already gotten a load in your face.  I mean, a load of virus.

Correct. Do you stop breathing when you're doin' it?

Plus, coughing is a big part of my routine.

I have you Farkied as "Has tasted period blood"...so I'm afraid to know the rest of your routine.

To be fair, that blood was from my daughter's 12 year old friend.

Waitaminute. That came out wrong.

/seriously, it was on the couch and I thought it was strawberry jelly. I tasted it so I knew who to yell at, because only one person had eaten jelly that morning.
//I'm backing slowly out of this.
///You never saw me

Guess who just got a new farkie!!


Great. It will look great in my FBI file.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cythraul: FTA: They found that the virus was unlikely to spread through semen but warned that the study wasn't comprehensive enough to fully rule out the possibility that it could be sexually transmitted.

This is ridiculous. Even if the virus was not present in intercourse related bodily fluids, you can catch it if you're within 6 feet of someone else who is coughing.

Unless you're capable of having sex with someone who is 7 feet away from you, I think it's safe to say that sex is definitely one way to contract the virus.


Both drink couch cough suppressant, and cough throat spray, wear mask, and do it doggie style

Or same as above but no mask and in a shower
?????????


Also why would anyone have sex while coughing WTF?


Most girls won't even sex with a slight cold


But I didn't sex once with food poisoning, but that girl was hot and it been like a year since the last time
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 850x566]

83K deaths in US?
[media.giphy.com image 296x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


No, that's total cases and total recovered.
We haven't even admitted to over 50,000 deaths yet.
That is fifty thousand, for those "just the flew" MAGAssholes.
The entire city of Galveston, Tx... dead. Everyone.

Meh...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Percise1: Yeah, if you are inside of someone, that whole "social distancing" thing probably isn't happening, and you probably aren't repeatedly washing your hands, so... whatever.

"Did you corona, baby?"


Just do it alllllll

Behind enemy lines.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: WTP 2: what if the whips are longer than 6 feet ?

Then you better have good aim...

I aim for the hind end and I only hit the change purse 40% of the time.


*sigh*  Everyone always goes for the ballsack bullseye...but the taint is triple-20.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Cythraul: FTA: They found that the virus was unlikely to spread through semen but warned that the study wasn't comprehensive enough to fully rule out the possibility that it could be sexually transmitted.

This is ridiculous. Even if the virus was not present in intercourse related bodily fluids, you can catch it if you're within 6 feet of someone else who is coughing.

Unless you're capable of having sex with someone who is 7 feet away from you, I think it's safe to say that sex is definitely one way to contract the virus.

This
If you're living with someone who has it, you're likely to catch it whether or not your having sex with them. Simply breathing the same air will do it.


And yet cashiers won't shut up
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Both drink couch cough suppressant


I do not want to know what that is!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Monkey: Prof. Frink: Monkey: wxboy: If you're close enough to your partner to be transmitting the disease through semen, you've probably already gotten a load in your face.  I mean, a load of virus.

Correct. Do you stop breathing when you're doin' it?

Plus, coughing is a big part of my routine.

That's the only big part of your routine.

Ouch. I'm going to hunt you down and show you my GIANT unit.

but you might be right
*sigh*


onlinesense.orgView Full Size


:P
 
mottsnil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Percise1: darth sunshine: Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 850x566]

83K deaths in US?
[media.giphy.com image 296x222] [View Full Size image _x_]

No, that's total cases and total recovered.
We haven't even admitted to over 50,000 deaths yet.
That is fifty thousand, for those "just the flew" MAGAssholes.

The entire city of Galveston, Tx... dead. Everyone.

WUT?  I mean I refer to it as Galvatraz (because it is) but they're not dead!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

geggam: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 168x300]


Mind Flayers  are my fetish!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: Cythraul: FTA: They found that the virus was unlikely to spread through semen but warned that the study wasn't comprehensive enough to fully rule out the possibility that it could be sexually transmitted.

This is ridiculous. Even if the virus was not present in intercourse related bodily fluids, you can catch it if you're within 6 feet of someone else who is coughing.

Unless you're capable of having sex with someone who is 7 feet away from you, I think it's safe to say that sex is definitely one way to contract the virus.

6' of someone breathing, 20+' of someone coughing, and 25+' of someone sneezing. basically if you're in the same house or apartment as someone infected you're extremely likely to get it, intercourse or no intercourse. It would be sheer luck if you didn't.


I don't know.
Sure this isn't the same.
I had this one ex who always, always, always, ALWAYS had a damn cold. It was annoying.
I didn't catch it, from her, the cold, ever in the ten plus years we banged on and off. But, yeah, she was constantly sick.
I assumed it was because she'd always take a bath and leave in like minutes.
But since then, I've read that's an old wives tale
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Percise1: waxbeans: Both drink couch cough suppressant

I do not want to know what that is!


I don't know why couch is in there
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mottsnil: Percise1: darth sunshine: Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 850x566]

83K deaths in US?
[media.giphy.com image 296x222] [View Full Size image _x_]

No, that's total cases and total recovered.
We haven't even admitted to over 50,000 deaths yet.
That is fifty thousand, for those "just the flew" MAGAssholes.
The entire city of Galveston, Tx... dead. Everyone.

WUT?  I mean I refer to it as Galvatraz (because it is) but they're not dead!


Another toothpick
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Monkey: Prof. Frink: Monkey: wxboy: If you're close enough to your partner to be transmitting the disease through semen, you've probably already gotten a load in your face.  I mean, a load of virus.

Correct. Do you stop breathing when you're doin' it?

Plus, coughing is a big part of my routine.

That's the only big part of your routine.

Ouch. I'm going to hunt you down and show you my GIANT unit.

but you might be right
*sigh*

[onlinesense.org image 850x425]

:P


Aw man....And I have you favorited and everything.
:P
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Percise1: darth sunshine: Nadie_AZ: [Fark user image 850x566]

83K deaths in US?
[media.giphy.com image 296x222] [View Full Size image _x_]

No, that's total cases and total recovered.
We haven't even admitted to over 50,000 deaths yet.
That is fifty thousand, for those "just the flew" MAGAssholes.
The entire city of Galveston, Tx... dead. Everyone.

Meh...

[Fark user image image 496x693]


Galveston has "just the flew" before.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Monkey: guestguy: Monkey: wxboy: If you're close enough to your partner to be transmitting the disease through semen, you've probably already gotten a load in your face.  I mean, a load of virus.

Correct. Do you stop breathing when you're doin' it?

Plus, coughing is a big part of my routine.

I have you Farkied as "Has tasted period blood"...so I'm afraid to know the rest of your routine.

To be fair, that blood was from my daughter's 12 year old friend.

Waitaminute. That came out wrong.

/seriously, it was on the couch and I thought it was strawberry jelly. I tasted it so I knew who to yell at, because only one person had eaten jelly that morning.
//I'm backing slowly out of this.
///You never saw me


Whatever I was imagining, it wasn't that.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Monkey: cowgirl toffee: Monkey: Prof. Frink: Monkey: wxboy: ...

Aw man....And I have you favorited and everything.
:P


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
