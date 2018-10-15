 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Facebook publicly: "we're doing everything we can to stop the spread of misinformation and dangerous health advice on our platform. Facebook to advertisers: want to reach users who are "pseudoscience" believing wack-a-loons? Just click here   (themarkup.org) divider line
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2017, ProPublica reporters (two of whom are nowat The Markup) found that advertisers could target people who were interested in terms like "Jew hater," and "History of 'why jews ruin the world.' "
In both cases, Facebook removed the ad categories in question.

...and replaced them with "NRA member."
 
jjorsett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You do realize that people can be interested in pseudoscience without believingin pseudoscience, right? Cf. The Amazing Randi.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I know several people who are on that list. Today's discussion was aluminum coated suppositories. To keep the Bill Gates 5G our.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Out. Darn it.  I even saw the term red suppository.  Not sure if that was due to the aluminum being wrinkly when it went in, or otherwise.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Facebook needs to be shut down before it destroys humanity.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got threatened with being banninated from Facebook for posting Nazi propaganda about how keeping weak people alive was a waste of money. Bots suck.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jjorsett: You do realize that people can be interested in pseudoscience without believingin pseudoscience, right? Cf. The Amazing Randi.


found Pete Townsend's username
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

petec: jjorsett: You do realize that people can be interested in pseudoscience without believingin pseudoscience, right? Cf. The Amazing Randi.

found Pete Townsend's username


Somehow I don't think much of facebook's user population is Randi-esque.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd like to see someone release the list of all the Facebook users who are on that sub.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aungen: Out. Darn it.  I even saw the term red suppository.  Not sure if that was due to the aluminum being wrinkly when it went in, or otherwise.


It's a tin foil hat for a terd.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: petec: jjorsett: You do realize that people can be interested in pseudoscience without believingin pseudoscience, right? Cf. The Amazing Randi.

found Pete Townsend's username

Somehow I don't think much of facebook's user population is Randi-esque.


Even if true, I don't much care. God save us from people who say, "I'm only doing this for your own good," and mean it.
 
suid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jjorsett: You do realize that people can be interested in pseudoscience without believingin pseudoscience, right? Cf. The Amazing Randi.


For each person like that, there are a million who believe in that stuff like they believe in the Bible.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jjorsett: ShavedOrangutan: petec: jjorsett: You do realize that people can be interested in pseudoscience without believingin pseudoscience, right? Cf. The Amazing Randi.

found Pete Townsend's username

Somehow I don't think much of facebook's user population is Randi-esque.

Even if true, I don't much care. God save us from people who say, "I'm only doing this for your own good," and mean it.


https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/15/te​c​hnology/myanmar-facebook-genocide.html​

You're right.  The last thing we want to do is make sure platforms and media outlets stick to facts and not be used to incite violence.
 
