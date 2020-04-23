 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Wedding get put on hold due to the pandemic? Miller High Life will pay you 10 grand and and send an officiant to your house to do the honors, as long as you're good with not having actual beer at your reception   (krtv.com) divider line
18
    More: PSA, 2007 singles, true love, Eurovision Song Contest 2004, Plan, The Contest, Miller High Life, Grappling, 2004 albums  
•       •       •

374 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2020 at 5:35 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
a description (150 words or less) describing how the entrant's wedding plans have changed in 2020 and how they still plan to celebrate with Miller High Life and an image of the couple

3 winning entries, based on a rubric of 50% creativity, 25% detail, 25% originality.

if you win and accept the prize...

each entrant agrees to allow Sponsor and Sponsor's designee the perpetual right to use his/her name, biographical information, photos and likeness, voice recording, video images and all related footage, and statements for promotion, trade, commercial, advertising and publicity purposes, at any time or times, in all media now known or hereafter discovered worldwide, including but not limited to television (including live television), radio, and Internet, without notice, review or approval and without additional compensation except where prohibited by law.

ineligible if you're from Alabama, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Vermont, or West Virginia
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get some of that fruity Belgian swill then.  Stick your pinky out while you sip.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"The Champagne of Hobos"
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't care for Miller Lite at all (and been married for almost 30 years), but that could be a fun little deal. Hope somebody worthy wins it.

/for both Miller Lite and Miller High Life, I've discovered that a half a shot or so of green olive juice helps "perk" up the taste of both. Yes, it's just masking the horrible flavor of the beer, but it makes it drinkable
 
skinink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Forget the beer. What is Charmin's offer?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: "The Champagne of Hobos"


Ripple and soda?
 
AlHarris31 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I remember High Life kegs were the cheapest in college, so that's what we got for house parties. /csb
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anything below Molson Ice is only for when you scrounged the last $1.09 out of your cupholder.
 
starlost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
     10 grand
and and send
an officiant to your

you hit
the nail on
on the head
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was planning on having a Miller High Life themed wedding anyway. This is the greatest day of my life.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So what's the catch? Do they have to sign a contract promising to name their first-born 'Miller Beer' or have Miller Beer tattooed on their foreheads?
 
camaroash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are they sure that's the proper demographic for PR that won't sink the company?

/ Hopefully they screen for spelling.
// And inbreeding.
/// And confederate flags
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Eh, the High Life is the best of the mass produced cheap beers. You could do a lot worse. I'll happily enjoy a cold bottle on a hot day.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder if Miller is going to take into account how photogenic the couple is, or are we headed for commercials with Wal-Mart hillbillies?
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People should be able to drink whatever they like without other people judging them.

Except IPAs.  Those are horrible.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: People should be able to drink whatever they like without other people judging them.

Except IPAs.  Those are horrible.


/fark needs a bigger "BIG" font to highlight THIS^^^
 
kabloink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: People should be able to drink whatever they like without other people judging them.

Except IPAs.  Those are horrible.


Bitter IPAs are the grapefruit of the beer world.  Meh.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.