(My High Plains)   You heard the leprechaun: put down the Lucky Charms - playtime's OVER, futhamuckas   (myhighplains.com) divider line
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn subby.  I will be highly upset if this doesn't make the HOTY list.  I'm in tears from laughing hard, and I really needed a good laugh.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only if your perspective put the Rainbow between you and the Finger of God!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm torn between speculating that gold coins hurled by a tornado could prove fatal, and being curious as to the damage caused by marshmallow bits at 150mph.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh Toto, I don't think we're in Oklahoma anymore!
 
darth_badger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's better.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn it OKlahoma you managed to screw up a rainbow.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't happen.
 
SiriusClown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Remember Christians. God sent the rainbow because he won't use a flood to destroy the planet. He said nothing of tornados.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The rainbow means God's done killin ya for the time being.
Everyone who survived?
Time for some omfg we're still alive sexx!
 
Yulian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This farking grammar FTA, though:

"At least five people are dead were reportedly killed after when tornadoes struck southern Oklahoma"

"are dead were"? "after when"?
 
tasteme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby, is this you also?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So no pickles?
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I'm torn between speculating that gold coins hurled by a tornado could prove fatal, and being curious as to the damage caused by marshmallow bits at 150mph.


I couldn't find the mass for a mini marshmallow, but a full-size marshmallow is about 7.2 grams.

150 mph is 67.056 m/s

.0072/2 * (67.056^2) = 16.16 joules

According to a Quora post I found, it takes 1250 joules for a bullet to penetrate a grown man's skull.

So, a tornado-borne marshmallow would sting a bit.

/bored nerd
//corrections appreciated
///didn't find anything about a grown Oklahoma man's skull
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't look at the rainbow it's a Tra...nevermind.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
that article was a waste. nice headline tho, subby!
 
