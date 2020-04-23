 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Actual headline: "'Confused' driver threw large amount of money out window on Northern Michigan road." I assume 'confused' is a synonym for drunk, senile, or bat-shiat crazy   (mlive.com) divider line
    Grand Traverse County, Michigan, Traverse City  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's also a good way to keep the Secret Service from homing in on your counterfeiting operation
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We know he wasn't rich or it would have said "eccentric".
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Troll-like typing detected.

\Northern Michigan starts at the bridge
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Troll-like typing detected.

\Northern Michigan starts at the bridge


That's hotly contested. I think it starts around Gaylord.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not both all three?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: This text is now purple: Troll-like typing detected.

\Northern Michigan starts at the bridge

That's hotly contested. I think it starts around Gaylord.


It starts wherever your cabin is, or 40 miles north of your main home.  Whichever is further south.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He understands the inherent worthlessness of fiat currency
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roadside strippers?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Bat Sh*t is no longer a joke
 
dryknife
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Blood
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
money
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"And you know what the Knights of Eris do everytime they get their hands on a greenback - they burn it.

Instant demurrage, they call it."
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Troll-like typing detected.

\Northern Michigan starts at the bridge


The UP starts at the bridge.
We're the Northern Michigan "trolls"* who live under the bridge.
When we go over the bridge the Yoopers call us "fudgies".


*not to be confused with thread trolls.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You left out "rich," subby.   Maybe we only use the term for people who have so much money they can throw it away.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Apparently he threw over $10,000 out the window.  $3,000 in various bill denominations were spread out all over the road and after the officers collected nearly $200 in cash, they indicated that the $10 bill would be put into evidence.  Any people having information regarding this 78 cents in loose change are asked to contact the local police.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: This text is now purple: Troll-like typing detected.

\Northern Michigan starts at the bridge

That's hotly contested. I think it starts around Gaylord.


It starts at Clare per the billboards (and terrain in my opinion). It starts at M-57 if you are a hunter.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Demented wife of an elderly friend of mine got it into her head to withdraw their life savings and throw it out the window while she drove from her home here in Las Vegas to her childhood home in Low Angeles that she hadn't been to for over 40 years. Sadly, most of the money was never recovered.
 
