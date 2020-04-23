 Skip to content
(CBS 46 Atlanta) Brian Lerroy Jenkins Kemp response to the White House: LERROOOOOY JENKKIIIINNSS
58
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least he has chicken.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye, Georgia.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leeroy.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So, his base is going to be left with one of these conclusions.
1.  He ignored the sage wisdom of Dear Leader.  I don't feel like voting for him.
2.  He made Dear Leader look bad with all those dead people.  I don't feel like voting for him.
3.  I'm dead.  I can't vote for him.
4.  This is all Nancy Pelosi's fault working in secret with Chinese Labs under the supervision of Soros.  He's got my vote!
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 750x545]


....Did they have to go and drag Hello Kitty into this?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dude, when even TRUMP thinks you're wrong...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can we build a wall around Georgia now?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: At least he has chicken.


For now.

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireSto​r​y/company-georgia-poultry-workers-dead​-coronavirus-70207203
 
Znuh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Another Farker ran the math. If we undo what we've gained through Stay-at-Home over the past month, we're looking at a minimum, 72 WEEKS to get back to where we are now.

Glad your ego was worth it, Kemp.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Live update headline from Washington Post:

"Georgia reports higher death toll, more coronavirus cases on eve of businesses being able to reopen"

have to break out this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Im_Gumby: At least he has chicken.

For now.

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStor​y/company-georgia-poultry-workers-dead​-coronavirus-70207203


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
An unstoppable bowling alley and nail salon force against an immovable orange rock.  Who knows who will prevail?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is the link farked, or is it just my mom?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why does Trump say we have to "liberate" Michigan, Wisconsin and Virginia, but not Georgia?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Is the link farked, or is it just my mom?


Never mind, I had to turn off uBlock Origin for the mobile site to load on my laptop.  Thanks to all involved.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Heh.
When Brainie busted out with "Leerrooooy Jenkkins" in one episode of Supergirl, I had to explain to my wife why I was cracking up.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Dude, when even TRUMP thinks you're wrong...


I have a hard time believing the Governor and the President didn't coordinate this.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Is the link farked, or is it just my mom?


it's the link.

https://www.cbs46.com/news/gov-kemp-r​e​sponds-to-trump-scolding/article_44bf2​e64-84f8-11ea-ad68-57bcb7542209.html
 
schubie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
32.33 (repeating of course) percentage of Georgians survive.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What was the article where it said that Kemp was opening up the economy no matter what because the unemployment fund was going to go dry within weeks and there was no way to re-full it without changing the constitution?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So, his base is going to be left with one of these conclusions.
1.  He ignored the sage wisdom of Dear Leader.  I don't feel like voting for him.
2.  He made Dear Leader look bad with all those dead people.  I don't feel like voting for him.
3.  I'm dead.  I can't vote for him.
4.  This is all Nancy Pelosi's fault working in secret with Chinese Labs under the supervision of Soros.  He's got my vote!


I don't think even his (Kemp's) base is going to be raring to get out in public anytime soon.

Granted, I live in Athens, which skews more liberal than the state as a whole, but it's not like your average right winger here is gonna hog out at the Golden Corral buffet line to stiggit to liberals. Plus, the cardinal sin of any right winger is looking weak in the public eye, which he currently does right now. He may have the authority to open things back up, but the question is "how is he going to enforce it?"
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So, his base is going to be left with one of these conclusions.
1.  He ignored the sage wisdom of Dear Leader.  I don't feel like voting for him.
2.  He made Dear Leader look bad with all those dead people.  I don't feel like voting for him.
3.  I'm dead.  I can't vote for him.
4.  This is all Nancy Pelosi's fault working in secret with Chinese Labs under the supervision of Soros.  He's got my vote!


All of em at the same time.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's the kind of full derp ahead thinking you get from UGA's finest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Why does Trump say we have to "liberate" Michigan, Wisconsin and Virginia, but not Georgia?


Which states are Biden leading in, and which states are Trump leading in?
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geoduck42
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: kryptoknightmare: Dude, when even TRUMP thinks you're wrong...

I have a hard time believing the Governor and the President didn't coordinate this.


Normally, that'd be a quite valid suspicion, but with these two, who knows..
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: That's the kind of full derp ahead thinking you get from UGA's finest


Kemp actually got creamed in the city of Athens by almost a 3:1 ratio, despite him being from here.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Look, Kemp might be a moron but at least he's not a moron who's also a rapist (as far as we know). So I'll take him over Trump any day.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Marbleisheavy: That's the kind of full derp ahead thinking you get from UGA's finest

Kemp actually got creamed in the city of Athens by almost a 3:1 ratio, despite him being from here.


It appears that the people who hang out at the 40 Watt are not impressed by a guy who chills out on his porch with 15-20 guns artfully arranged behind him.  He looks like a salesman at Bass Pro Shops.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think Trump may have just noticed his falling approval ratings, and wanted to try looking authoritative for a change.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 750x545][Fark user image image 750x504][Fark user image image 750x528][Fark user image image 750x545][Fark user image image 750x572]


We're finally going to let hope out of the box? I'd really prefer not. Hopelessness it's not a place in which society needs to be.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"They're incredible people. I love those people. They're great," the president said, referring to customers of salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors. "He (Kemp) must do what he thinks is right. I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he's doing."

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Marbleisheavy: That's the kind of full derp ahead thinking you get from UGA's finest

Kemp actually got creamed in the city of Athens by almost a 3:1 ratio, despite him being from here.


This greatly increases my respect for the people of Athens.  I always did like the city, it's just the school I'm programmed to hate.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't understand this. I thought that the president was irrational and ignoring medical advice, and had decided to "open up" everything right now. That's what I've been reading on the news. Is it really possible that he is doing the right thing?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: JAGChem82: Marbleisheavy: That's the kind of full derp ahead thinking you get from UGA's finest

Kemp actually got creamed in the city of Athens by almost a 3:1 ratio, despite him being from here.

It appears that the people who hang out at the 40 Watt are not impressed by a guy who chills out on his porch with 15-20 guns artfully arranged behind him.  He looks like a salesman at Bass Pro Shops.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I'm surprised that Cagle didn't attack Kemp as being a complete poseur and hailing from "The People's Republic of Athens" in the R primaries.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So... is this some sort of weird republican peacock posturing, or WTF does he really think is going to happen when (not if) C-19 kicks it into high gear? The south will rise again?

Farking idiotic regardless.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I don't understand this. I thought that the president was irrational and ignoring medical advice, and had decided to "open up" everything right now. That's what I've been reading on the news. Is it really possible that he is doing the right thing?


Trump takes both sides of every issue when he talks or tweets, therefore he can never be wrong.

Trump's actions, however, show a consistent pattern.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I don't understand this. I thought that the president was irrational and ignoring medical advice, and had decided to "open up" everything right now. That's what I've been reading on the news. Is it really possible that he is doing the right thing?


The only time the moron you elected gets anything right is by pure chance, and even then he'll go out of his way to correct it.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
JAGChem82: He may have the authority to open things back up, but the question is "how is he going to enforce it?"

That's unfortunately all too simple.  Ending the shutdown means business insurance isn't protecting small businesses from bankruptcy if they stay shut, it means employees don't get unemployment protections, etc.  Either they open up or they go bankrupt (or if a business has no customers/clients because nobody's dumb enough to go get a haircut/massage/whatever, they open up and go bankrupt anyway).  It's especially lovely for self-employed people, since they get screwed both ways at once.
 
shaggai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Leeroy, you're as stupid as hell!"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: JAGChem82: Marbleisheavy: That's the kind of full derp ahead thinking you get from UGA's finest

Kemp actually got creamed in the city of Athens by almost a 3:1 ratio, despite him being from here.

It appears that the people who hang out at the 40 Watt are not impressed by a guy who chills out on his porch with 15-20 guns artfully arranged behind him.  He looks like a salesman at Bass Pro Shops.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


*smh* we really do have the stupidest voters.
 
entitygm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: WastrelWay: I don't understand this. I thought that the president was irrational and ignoring medical advice, and had decided to "open up" everything right now. That's what I've been reading on the news. Is it really possible that he is doing the right thing?

Trump takes both sides of every issue when he talks or tweets, therefore he can never be wrong.

Trump's actions, however, show a consistent pattern.


Trump is never consistent on anything, ever. He believes what he is saying at the moment, with no concept of past or future. Sometimes he lands on the right idea, but give it a day or two and he'll say the opposite. He's like Dory, or the guy from Memento.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Rapmaster2000: JAGChem82: Marbleisheavy: That's the kind of full derp ahead thinking you get from UGA's finest

Kemp actually got creamed in the city of Athens by almost a 3:1 ratio, despite him being from here.

It appears that the people who hang out at the 40 Watt are not impressed by a guy who chills out on his porch with 15-20 guns artfully arranged behind him.  He looks like a salesman at Bass Pro Shops.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

I'm surprised that Cagle didn't attack Kemp as being a complete poseur and hailing from "The People's Republic of Athens" in the R primaries.


I still say that Kemp amps up his redneck voice.  There's something unnatural about it.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like they've changed the article address. The link doesn't work for me, but this brings it up:

https://www.cbs46.com/news/gov-kemp-r​e​sponds-to-trump-scolding/article_44bf2​e64-84f8-11ea-ad68-57bcb7542209.html
 
entitygm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: JAGChem82: Rapmaster2000: JAGChem82: Marbleisheavy: That's the kind of full derp ahead thinking you get from UGA's finest

Kemp actually got creamed in the city of Athens by almost a 3:1 ratio, despite him being from here.

It appears that the people who hang out at the 40 Watt are not impressed by a guy who chills out on his porch with 15-20 guns artfully arranged behind him.  He looks like a salesman at Bass Pro Shops.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

I'm surprised that Cagle didn't attack Kemp as being a complete poseur and hailing from "The People's Republic of Athens" in the R primaries.

I still say that Kemp amps up his redneck voice.  There's something unnatural about it.


He's a prep school kid from Athens. That folksy accent is as authentic as Trump's hair color.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I don't understand this. I thought that the president was irrational and ignoring medical advice, and had decided to "open up" everything right now. That's what I've been reading on the news. Is it really possible that he is doing the right thing?


Give it a day.  Or half a day.  He'll flip again and contradict his current contradiction.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Percise1: So... is this some sort of weird republican peacock posturing, or WTF does he really think is going to happen when (not if) C-19 kicks it into high gear? The south will rise again?

Farking idiotic regardless.


What I don't get is the following. Let say TOMORROW we opened (or tried to) EVERY single shut business. Then what? Do you think people suddenly are gonna go to the gym for Zumba classes with 50 others in a packed room? People are gonna suddenly start using your "proven at home method to regrow hair"? Packing stadiums, clubs, bars and restaurants? Tattoo parlors? Even if they actually still HAVE JOBS?? I JUST DON"T GET IT.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 750x545][Fark user image 750x504][Fark user image 750x528][Fark user image 750x545][Fark user image 750x572]


I think Pandora's box should have looked more like a coffin.
 
