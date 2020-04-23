 Skip to content
(Global Times (China))   Chinese Academy of Sciences guy says hey we don't know if this Coronavirus came from a U.S. Lab or not   (globaltimes.cn) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Science, Epidemiology, research fellow, US government, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, origin of the virus, human society, Chinese scientists  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Responding to viral reports alleging that the novel coronavirus was leaked from a US military biochemical laboratory, Chinese scientists said that they could not make a judgment on the allegation, as the US had not given any public response on the issue

Am I going out with Scarlett Johansen tonight?  My friends won't tell me.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, lets look at the evidence.   1)  the outbreak started in China.  2) it started in Wuhan, China.  3) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China.  4) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab.  5) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab studying coronaviruses in bats.

Yep.  This was clearly a US bio-weapon.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah because contradicting CCP party "news" can be worse for your health than COVID.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made some cursory Google searches to see if anyone other than Global Times has made similar claims that the pandemic may have origins in a US army lab but I can't find anything to corroborate that.

But then the GT is a mouthpiece of the Chinese government, so well played China on reversing the "Wuhan lab" conspiracy theory into unveiled propaganda.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie, I actually thought it was satire, until I remembered it was Global Times. Then I laughed harder
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no1curr: I made some cursory Google searches

Google is a defense contractor.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Okay, I admit it.

Drew made the coronavirus in a plot to destroy watery beer. We all asked him how this worked and he revealed the entire plan

Phase 1) Release virus
Phase 2) ?
Phase 3) No more watery beer

We all pointed out that this wouldn't be profitable because step 3 was wrong, but it didn't stop him.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
GFY China.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And I'm just here to see if my newest Farkied friend shows up spouting barely comprehensible gibberish to the effect of "See, It wasn't China!  Netizens are demanding answers!"
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
When any developed nation decides it wants to get some cheap stuff and make some phat stacks for the capitalists by doing business with an undeveloped country, they should know that catching a nasty disease is on of the probable consequences. That is why our last real President, the one with a soul and a functioning brain, created a special arm of the CDC to deal with such a problem.
Unfortunately, he made the fatal error of laughing at a reality show host at a party, and his work had to be undone.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

no1curr: I made some cursory Google searches to see if anyone other than Global Times has made similar claims that the pandemic may have origins in a US army lab but I can't find anything to corroborate that.

But then the GT is a mouthpiece of the Chinese government, so well played China on reversing the "Wuhan lab" conspiracy theory into unveiled propaganda.


Did they at least have some well designed posters to go with it?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

no1curr: Not gonna lie, I actually thought it was satire, until I remembered it was Global Times. Then I laughed harder


I'll wait until I see it Fox & Friends...
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NOOOOOOOOO STOP SAYING THAT, ITS RACIST!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Well, lets look at the evidence.   1)  the outbreak started in China.  2) it started in Wuhan, China.  3) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China.  4) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab.  5) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab studying coronaviruses in bats.

Yep.  This was clearly a US bio-weapon.

[pbs.twimg.com image 500x332]


The bat that started it all escaped from a lab in the U.S. and flew to China.  Churkmert.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This kind of bullshiat is precisely why calling this a Chinese or COVID-19 is factually accurate, not racist, and has to continue. Chinese media rags, twitter trolls and government propaganda has to be countered.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, nutters, we did it We are killing tens of thousands of our own and cratering our economy. We really thought this one through but you got us!

GFY PRC
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Chris Ween: Well, lets look at the evidence.   1)  the outbreak started in China.  2) it started in Wuhan, China.  3) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China.  4) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab.  5) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab studying coronaviruses in bats.

Yep.  This was clearly a US bio-weapon.

[pbs.twimg.com image 500x332]

The bat that started it all escaped from a lab in the U.S. and flew to China.  Churkmert.


The very same bat that had eaten a mosquito that had bitten me when I had an unseasonal flu in August of last year after I inhaled some dust when I changed the AC filter in my attic.

My bad, guys.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is one bit of alien DNA that Area 51 should have left alone. Curiously, it did not come from the aliens, but from seed DNA for their food stock for after the invasion. It was embedded in the DNA of the pangolin, a creature they brought with them. Damned good thing they crashed if you ask me.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't have any farks left to give about Chinese govt. propaganda when our own government's "leader" shiats out lies every single day, enable by the "liberal" media.

The same "liberal" media that supposedly knows he tells lies, but helps him disseminate them anyway, while tsk-tsking his "controversial opinions" or whatever weasel words they choose to describe it.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Luse: This kind of bullshiat is precisely why calling this a Chinese or COVID-19 is factually accurate, not racist, and has to continue. Chinese media rags, twitter trolls and government propaganda has to be countered.

Countering that with information would be effective. Countering it with childish petulance makes it harder for the information to get through.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Well, lets look at the evidence. 1) the outbreak started in China. 2) it started in Wuhan, China. 3) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China. 4) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab. 5) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab studying coronaviruses in bats.


The people of Hiroshima did well to develop and build an atomic bomb, didn't they?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

orbister: Chris Ween: Well, lets look at the evidence. 1) the outbreak started in China. 2) it started in Wuhan, China. 3) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China. 4) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab. 5) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab studying coronaviruses in bats.

The people of Hiroshima did well to develop and build an atomic bomb, didn't they?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

orbister: Chris Ween: Well, lets look at the evidence. 1) the outbreak started in China. 2) it started in Wuhan, China. 3) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China. 4) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab. 5) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab studying coronaviruses in bats.

The people of Hiroshima did well to develop and build an atomic bomb, didn't they?


Your point has none. Describe how you consider this to be comparable.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Luse: This kind of bullshiat is precisely why calling this a Chinese or COVID-19 is factually accurate, not racist, and has to continue. Chinese media rags, twitter trolls and government propaganda has to be countered.

Countering that with information would be effective. Countering it with childish petulance makes it harder for the information to get through.


A car made in China is a Chinese car. A disease that started in China is a Chinese disease. Nobody is asking for us to rename West Nile virus as being racist. Stop buying into Chinese propaganda.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LMAO, The Global Times, the official rag of the Chicom Conspiracy.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Responding to viral reports alleging that the novel coronavirus was leaked from a US military biochemical laboratory, Chinese scientists said that they could not make a judgment on the allegation, as the US had not given any public response on the issue

Am I going out with Scarlett Johansen tonight?  My friends won't tell me.


As long as you're cool with Colin Jost being there.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Well, lets look at the evidence.   1)  the outbreak started in China.  2) it started in Wuhan, China.  3) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China.  4) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab.  5) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab studying coronaviruses in bats.

Yep.  This was clearly a US bio-weapon.

[pbs.twimg.com image 500x332]


So?  It's not like the US is going to release it in Washington DC.  There is exactly as much proof that the Chinese did it as that the US did it - none either way.  People trying to convince you otherwise have an agenda to sell.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thedumbone: Chris Ween: Well, lets look at the evidence.   1)  the outbreak started in China.  2) it started in Wuhan, China.  3) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China.  4) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab.  5) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab studying coronaviruses in bats.

Yep.  This was clearly a US bio-weapon.

[pbs.twimg.com image 500x332]

So?  It's not like the US is going to release it in Washington DC.  There is exactly as much proof that the Chinese did it as that the US did it - none either way.  People trying to convince you otherwise have an agenda to sell.


So, using your logic, it is equally likely that the Loch Ness Monster lives in China as in Scotland.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thedumbone: Chris Ween: Well, lets look at the evidence.   1)  the outbreak started in China.  2) it started in Wuhan, China.  3) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China.  4) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab.  5) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab studying coronaviruses in bats.

Yep.  This was clearly a US bio-weapon.

[pbs.twimg.com image 500x332]

So?  It's not like the US is going to release it in Washington DC.  There is exactly as much proof that the Chinese did it as that the US did it - none either way.  People trying to convince you otherwise have an agenda to sell.


The tyrants in Beijing care so little about their people that I wouldn't put it past them to infect province to to start a global plague.

No, I do not believe this is what happened, I just believe they are capable of this level of evil.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: That is why our last real President, the one with a soul and a functioning brain, created a special arm of the CDC to deal with such a problem.


The pandemic response plans created by the CDC were created at the behest of George W.  I'm not a fan of the guy, but apparently he read Camus' The Plague in his last term of office and was so horrified by it he put into place the plans that Obama used during the Swine Flu concern of the 2010s.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Admit nothing.
Deny everything.
Make counter-accusations
Run away
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Well, lets look at the evidence.   1)  the outbreak started in China.  2) it started in Wuhan, China.  3) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China.  4) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab.  5) it started in a "wet market" area in Wuhan, China yards from a bio lab studying coronaviruses in bats.

Yep.  This was clearly a US bio-weapon.

[pbs.twimg.com image 500x332]


It didn't start "yards from a bio lab", and it didn't come from a lab anywhere.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
it was made in Wuhan, a courier took it to Galveston because they have a level 5 facility there.  They modified it and took it back in time 100 years and released it in Fort Riley, Kansas.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Conservatives" in the US have been claiming it's an escaped Chinese bioweapon without evidence, and POTUS has been boosting those unfounded accusations. To me this just looks like them throwing a foolish accusation back in our faces.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
madaboutmemes.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A lab.

From the basement of Hillary Clinton's kiddie slavery pizza shop.  They used the kids as guinea pigs.

How many times must I repeat this?  Geez.  Some people are thick as bricks.  :-/
 
