 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Inquisitr)   Thousands of people sign petition to have fees waived for the single Netflix account they all share   (inquisitr.com) divider line
62
    More: Amusing, Entertainment, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Social media, Television, Free content, Coronavirus, Twitter, streaming services  
•       •       •

1084 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2020 at 12:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, some people are being forced to stay home with an out-of-date gaming system, or a PC that isn't really able to run the most current games available for download on Steam. Microsoft, Sony, and other companies that build those should waive those purchase prices for new systems during the pandemic in order to ensure the mental well-being of people stuck at home. On top of that, downloading those games (and using Hulu, Netflix, etc.) requires an internet connection, which some greedy pig companies like Comcast and others are still actually charging for. Those fees should be waived IMMEDIATELY so that people can be comfortable. Some people are getting through this crisis by doing renovation projects, yet stores like Home Depot and Lowe's are still showing the unmitigated gall of CHARGING for things like paint, lumber, drywall, etc. Is it time for a lawsuit? I think it might be.
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what else would keep people at home? A functioning stimulus check system to get cash to citizens ASAP so they don't need to go out. But we needed to delay to get Trump's name on the checks. Sure they only said a few days, and yet, seeing a lot of people report they input their direct deposit information the first few says but now have the IRS site saying they will get a check. How odd.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Also, some people are being forced to stay home with an out-of-date gaming system, or a PC that isn't really able to run the most current games available for download on Steam. Microsoft, Sony, and other companies that build those should waive those purchase prices for new systems during the pandemic in order to ensure the mental well-being of people stuck at home. On top of that, downloading those games (and using Hulu, Netflix, etc.) requires an internet connection, which some greedy pig companies like Comcast and others are still actually charging for. Those fees should be waived IMMEDIATELY so that people can be comfortable. Some people are getting through this crisis by doing renovation projects, yet stores like Home Depot and Lowe's are still showing the unmitigated gall of CHARGING for things like paint, lumber, drywall, etc. Is it time for a lawsuit? I think it might be.


My quarantine lawnmower is getting pretty old. I sure would like a top of the line John Deer.

<runs off to start petition......>
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn how to torrent.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, it's like 12 bucks a month?
I think I pay 14 for the HD streaming.

People are just morons.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might be the most "first world problems" story I've seen this week.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I demand free money be placed into my TVG account!
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like free food. Some free TP would be great. I'd also like free utilities. While you're at it, free internet access.

I'm using more of these since I'm at home, so they should all be free. What? The world doesn't work that way? Even the socialist world doesn't work that way?
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure all the performers and others involved in those entertainment productions will be pleased when their royalty and reuse payments end prematurely.

/'Murica
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol... good luck with that.

The libraries are closed and while they have e-books available, their selection is woefully lacking compared to the real books we can't get to now. I demand that Amazon give away all of their e-books.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's still Tubi, Pluto, and Vudu.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I'm the only one getting 404 on every other Fark link?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: There's still Tubi, Pluto, and Vudu.


kodi.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way I can get behind this. Their usage is surging worldwide due to shelter in place orders around the world, and they have to pay for all that bandwidth. Demanding they give you service for free while paying for the massive bandwidth everyone's been using with no income is not only stupid, it actually poses a threat to Netflix's ability to operate
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Netflix doesn't own you anything. fark off. You should have kept all those dvds and vhs tapes you sold to buy a carton of Winstons.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: No way I can get behind this. Their usage is surging worldwide due to shelter in place orders around the world, and they have to pay for all that bandwidth. Demanding they give you service for free while paying for the massive bandwidth everyone's been using with no income is not only stupid, it actually poses a threat to Netflix's ability to operate


This.
And also.
With a Universal basic income, for all. You can pay that, or get a part time job for that. Or hook.
😁🤭¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is obviously a plot by Russia and/or China to bring America's internet to its knees when literally the entire country suddenly finds it can stream anything it wants from any service for free.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: There's still Tubi, Pluto, and Vudu.


Plenty of providers such as HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Netflix have been offering up their original titles for free during the epidemic
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can seriously no longer afford Netflix, it is a self-correcting problem, as you will soon be living in a cardboard box. I'd suggest we have far more serious issues to address at the moment.
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A free TotalFark account would sure go a long way to ease my stay at home blues.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Netflix doesn't own you anything. fark off. You should have kept all those dvds and vhs tapes you sold to buy a carton of Winstons.


Yes.
But, also.
Why don't users or any service, not just Netflix, but any random service just buy it and run it like they want?
Because Jesus Christ, Facebook could use that. And Jesus Christ, so could Narcos Cartel Wars. The owners of both are damn idiots
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It would make more sense for Verizon, Comcast and the ISPs to stop charging for internet as that's more expensive, would help public school kids who can't affod internet do distance learning, and they have extra billions sitting around...but that would make sense so people don't want to do it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

proton: A free TotalFark account would sure go a long way to ease my stay at home blues.


What's the difference.
Twice I've been gifted that. It expires and I'm not seeing a difference?
Maybe TF should come with a week auto green light? That would most definitely make me pay up 15 for that! Seriously
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I want my own free hooker.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: It would make more sense for Verizon, Comcast and the ISPs to stop charging for internet as that's more expensive, would help public school kids who can't affod internet do distance learning, and they have extra billions sitting around...but that would make sense so people don't want to do it.


Considering how necessary ISP is right now, not going to happen.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: It would make more sense for Verizon, Comcast and the ISPs to stop charging for internet as that's more expensive, would help public school kids who can't affod internet do distance learning, and they have extra billions sitting around...but that would make sense so people don't want to do it.


What color is the sky in your world?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I want my own free hooker.


I'd settle for a Real Doll.
When I win the lottery I'm going to start a non-profit to help men buy them on a sliding scale.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: There's still Tubi, Pluto, and Vudu.


I use Pluto for background noise but my most used channels are Bloomberg Business, Antiques Roadshow, Rifftrax and MST3K.  It is a pretty damn good service if you like niche things and dont mind it not being on demand. The ads arent even to intrusive. And yeah...all free.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Also, some people are being forced to stay home with an out-of-date gaming system, or a PC that isn't really able to run the most current games available for download on Steam. Microsoft, Sony, and other companies that build those should waive those purchase prices for new systems during the pandemic in order to ensure the mental well-being of people stuck at home. On top of that, downloading those games (and using Hulu, Netflix, etc.) requires an internet connection, which some greedy pig companies like Comcast and others are still actually charging for. Those fees should be waived IMMEDIATELY so that people can be comfortable. Some people are getting through this crisis by doing renovation projects, yet stores like Home Depot and Lowe's are still showing the unmitigated gall of CHARGING for things like paint, lumber, drywall, etc. Is it time for a lawsuit? I think it might be.


Actually I'd be okay if game publishers just stopped pulling games from GeForce now.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Am I'm the only one getting 404 on every other Fark link?


I just got a 403
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
shiat, if you really want to fall down a rabbit hole of free content just search for a subject on youtube and go.  Ive been watching historical documentaries lately.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Netflix doesn't own you anything. fark off. You should have kept all those dvds and vhs tapes you sold to buy a carton of Winstons.


User name checks out.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My siblings use my netlix and amazon. I get HBO from my brother and Disney Plus from my sister though. It all kinda evens out. I keep waiting for one of them to get Hulu though and neither will bite. The accounts have screen limits. The only one that ever comes up being busy is Netflix. I'm only paying for two screens. The other ones have max 3 screens, so the odds of finding those busy have been low. And I'm not even sure that we'd been signing on Netflix at the same time either. I had to change the password the other day after getting an email from Netflix about a strange IP from Sao Paulo logging into my account. I'm down with sharing with my siblings and nieces and nephews but one brazillion is just way too many people sharing a Netflix account.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Being a farking bum used to be a shameful act. It's farking celebrated and encouraged now. Farking leeches.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: shiat, if you really want to fall down a rabbit hole of free content just search for a subject on youtube and go.  Ive been watching historical documentaries lately.


And yet I can't find videos that teach people how to pronounce new.

It doesn't help that I need something very specific.
It needs to be both audio and visual.
And it needs to brake up the words by syllable.
Like Constitution
Con sti tution
See I don't even know the syllables of Constitution
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
chevydeuce: Being a farking bum used to be a shameful act. It's farking celebrated and encouraged now. Farking leeches.

We learned it from watching you dad.
Dad being politicians
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: The ads arent even to intrusive.


Disagree.  I now hate the very existence of that stupid Tyler Perry cult drama, with the fury of a thousand suns.
 
Sentient
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Online petitions, the Prayer of the Internet.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sentient: Online petitions, the Prayer of the Internet.


OMG I'm stealing that.
Swipe
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Igor Jakovsky: The ads arent even to intrusive.

Disagree.  I now hate the very existence of that stupid Tyler Perry cult drama, with the fury of a thousand suns.


Well ok, At least they dont run the ad with Wanda Sykes yelling about her hoohah anymore.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fishbulb30w: waxbeans: Am I'm the only one getting 404 on every other Fark link?

I just got a 403


I've been getting them for the last couple hours. (403's I mean)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Spirit Hammer: Fishbulb30w: waxbeans: Am I'm the only one getting 404 on every other Fark link?

I just got a 403

I've been getting them for the last couple hours. (403's I mean)


What's a 403?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: UNC_Samurai: Igor Jakovsky: The ads arent even to intrusive.

Disagree.  I now hate the very existence of that stupid Tyler Perry cult drama, with the fury of a thousand suns.

Well ok, At least they dont run the ad with Wanda Sykes yelling about her hoohah anymore.


LOOK AT IT!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah... no. I'm happy to pay for my Netflix and Hulu accounts, and my Amazon Prime membership, and will continue to do so because they're not "essential services" even though I find them invaluable.

Seriously, I don't farking understand some folks. The priorities are all over the farking map.

It's as though many of you never had to actually, y'know, go without. I mean, FFS.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Igor Jakovsky: UNC_Samurai: Igor Jakovsky: The ads arent even to intrusive.

Disagree.  I now hate the very existence of that stupid Tyler Perry cult drama, with the fury of a thousand suns.

Well ok, At least they dont run the ad with Wanda Sykes yelling about her hoohah anymore.

LOOK AT IT!


....right?! Holy shiat, we would farking cringe after seeing that ad for the umpteenth farking time...
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sentient: Online petitions, the Prayer of the Internet.


And usually accompanied by thots.
 
chewd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Netflix gave me a free month of service... I hadnt been on netflix for a long time, so i gave it a whirl.

I cancelled it after a couple weeks, wtf happened to their library? The discount rack at dollar general has a better selection!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: UNC_Samurai: Igor Jakovsky: UNC_Samurai: Igor Jakovsky: The ads arent even to intrusive.

Disagree.  I now hate the very existence of that stupid Tyler Perry cult drama, with the fury of a thousand suns.

Well ok, At least they dont run the ad with Wanda Sykes yelling about her hoohah anymore.

LOOK AT IT!

....right?! Holy shiat, we would farking cringe after seeing that ad for the umpteenth farking time...


The worst was last year's catheter commercial with the woman from Texas. Nothing involving a hose up the urethra should EVER get a "Woohoo!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Yeah... no. I'm happy to pay for my Netflix and Hulu accounts, and my Amazon Prime membership, and will continue to do so because they're not "essential services" even though I find them invaluable.

Seriously, I don't farking understand some folks. The priorities are all over the farking map.

It's as though many of you never had to actually, y'know, go without. I mean, FFS.


I blame free phones.
Cell service providers should have never done that b.s.
I'd like not got a cell till 2000 .
Which might have been a good thing.
I got a pair of cell phones in 1995 and had to go to Las Vegas.
I didn't want to leave my girlfriend here and she didn't want to go.
So I gave her one of the cells.
OMG that was so stupid.
The bill came out something way over 1000$.
Which SWBell is still trying to get me to pay.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: UNC_Samurai: Igor Jakovsky: UNC_Samurai: Igor Jakovsky: The ads arent even to intrusive.

Disagree.  I now hate the very existence of that stupid Tyler Perry cult drama, with the fury of a thousand suns.

Well ok, At least they dont run the ad with Wanda Sykes yelling about her hoohah anymore.

LOOK AT IT!

....right?! Holy shiat, we would farking cringe after seeing that ad for the umpteenth farking time...


What are you two a pair bitties?
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.