(Some Guy)   This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes Furniture, Biff Bang Pow, Any Trouble, and A Certain Ratio. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #130. Starts @ 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All set. Albeit an hour early
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: All set. Albeit an hour early


nice to have you aboard. got a couple tunes today i think you'll enjoy. and some other random good junk that i'll enjoy playing...
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are all mad decent genres, I'm in!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great, nice to have you!

great, nice to have you!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here we goooooooooooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
playlist will be getting posted here in real time:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver

(no account needed to view)
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cornershop... same kids who brought us "Brim Full Of Asha" back in the day. Nice!
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Finally, it's here! I got up Tuesday and I swore it had to be Thursday.

NEXT Thursday.

Had to miss last week so I'm extra happy to be joining y'all today.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

If I was Eddie Grant, I'd be after them for plagiarism
Eddy Grant - Gimme Hope Jo Anna 1988
Youtube R-ZplG81oZg

lol


If I was Eddie Grant, I'd be after them for plagiarism
Eddy Grant - Gimme Hope Jo Anna 1988
Youtube R-ZplG81oZg


lol
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
nice, glad ya made it!

NEXT Thursday.

Had to miss last week so I'm extra happy to be joining y'all today.

nice, glad ya made it!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lovely pick from Lowlife
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dayum. Well, you know what they say about artists...

If I was Eddie Grant, I'd be after them for plagiarism
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/R-ZplG81​oZg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

lol


Dayum. Well, you know what they say about artists...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I had this All About Eve album on on Sunday.
Had to treat the new neighbours to some good music after all
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thanks. Diminuendo is really a stellar album.


Thanks. Diminuendo is really a stellar album.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Saw All About Eve support Fields Of The Nephilim would you believe? Still had a drum machine back then I think.
Also they were great supporting The Cure at Crystal Palace in 1990
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Furs!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: The Furs!!


i would play the hell out of them if i could. a very, very, VERY grey area. this track is obscure enough i can get away with it.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NOT...the B-52's

and not bloody farking love shack
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: The Furs!!

i would play the hell out of them if i could. a very, very, VERY grey area. this track is obscure enough i can get away with it.


It originates from the Threepenny Opera. The Ballard Of Mack The Knife

btw. anyone else getting the continual four oh three error on fark?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pista:

btw. anyone else getting the continual four oh three error on fark?

yes. thought it was me.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista:

btw. anyone else getting the continual four oh three error on fark?

yes. thought it was me.


It's farking annoying. Only some tabs seem to work when it happens
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mick Karn was such a great bass player.
Not usually a big fan of fretless but he made it purr
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

one of my favourite bassists up next. and by next i mean now...
Not usually a big fan of fretless but he made it purr


one of my favourite bassists up next. and by next i mean now...
 
