(Komo)   I hate to seem rude, but where else would you be hit by a train   (komonews.com) divider line
    man walking, Rail tracks, Amtrak, Train, Portland, Oregon, Wednesday evening  
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a fraternity party after being roofied?
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Ramada Inn?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dammit, I wasn't hit by any train!

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Dead body on the tracks?!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I usually have to go down to the tracks.  Do they deliver trains now?  Like an Uber to your door?  Is it called.... Truber-door?
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have a theory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bloodfist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Surprised to even see this show up. It happens like once a month on average here.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The street?

img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No, he died about a hundred yards from the scene of the accident.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So subby. There are multiple ways you could get hit by a train. You could be an idiot and try to beat the train across the crossing in your car. You could be a bigger idiot and park on the tracks because you can't let there be space between yourself and the car in front of you. You could intentionally stand on the tracks so you get hit and killed.

Or, as in this case, you could walk on or along the tracks.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, better there than in your living room, because that would really suck!

If you are hit by a train, there are only a couple of possibilities:
1) You are an idiot (ear buds, intoxicated, crossing when you shouldn't, etc)
2) Suicide
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Percise1: Well, better there than in your living room, because that would really suck!

If you are hit by a train, there are only a couple of possibilities:
1) You are an idiot (ear buds, intoxicated, crossing when you shouldn't, etc)
2) Suicide


Sometimes the trains are just really aggressive...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you're following train tracks, you must be trying to catch a train...

Foxy by Proxy_mpeg1video.mpg
Youtube GTpgiA4uAFI
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did the train leave any tracks?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In the caboose?
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Talking to train engineers, the ones who haven't hit someone on the tracks are the few.  It can really Fark up the engineers as well.
 
