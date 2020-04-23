 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida woman arrested for spitting chewed food into fruit bins, earning a $15,000 bail and lifelong membership into the Legion of Evil as 'The Masticator'   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Volusia County, Florida, Crime, store's asset protection manager, Supermarket, Walmart store, Halifax River, 40-year-old Lisette Santis, North Nova Road Wednesday  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She should be locked up in a cell with a Covid 19 carrier and have to rethink her decisions in life.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn it. They seat us alphabetically in League meetings, so I'll have to be next to her.
 
ToasterRadio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: She should be locked up in a cell with a Covid 19 carrier and have to rethink her decisions in life.


And beaten, right Meritech? Savagely beaten to within an inch of her life. With it made real clear to her why she's having the crap beaten out of her. How else you going to get through to these people.

By the way, is that woman foreign? She looks foreign.

I think she might be a foreigner...
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Horse approves.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToasterRadio: Merltech: She should be locked up in a cell with a Covid 19 carrier and have to rethink her decisions in life.

And beaten, right Meritech? Savagely beaten to within an inch of her life. With it made real clear to her why she's having the crap beaten out of her. How else you going to get through to these people.

By the way, is that woman foreign? She looks foreign.

I think she might be a foreigner...


Yes she is. I read the comments, wish I didn't, but I did.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToasterRadio: Merltech: She should be locked up in a cell with a Covid 19 carrier and have to rethink her decisions in life.

And beaten, right Meritech? Savagely beaten to within an inch of her life. With it made real clear to her why she's having the crap beaten out of her. How else you going to get through to these people.

By the way, is that woman foreign? She looks foreign.

I think she might be a foreigner...


Somebody in the comments said as much anyway.

But I don't see any information on her that suggests her origins or citizenship at this time.


But perhaps, outside of any of that ... she's still a biological terrorist in need of some stern follow-up.
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToasterRadio: Merltech: She should be locked up in a cell with a Covid 19 carrier and have to rethink her decisions in life.

And beaten, right Meritech? Savagely beaten to within an inch of her life. With it made real clear to her why she's having the crap beaten out of her. How else you going to get through to these people.

By the way, is that woman foreign? She looks foreign.

I think she might be a foreigner...


Not sure about abeatingbut one could solid punch in the face seems about right... Regardless of sexual preference, gender, race, immigration status, or about whether a Plague is among us... An asshole move deserves a punch in the kisser.
 
ecl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foreigner - 'I Want To Know What Love Is' [Official Music Video]
Youtube raNGeq3_DtM
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, maybe someone here with a psych degree can answer the question:

What the heck is wrong with people? Why are there so many idiots? I mean really, medically speaking....
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When the manager confronted Santis and asked her why she was spitting fruit, Santis replied "I don't know, just cause," records showed."

Man, learning to spit on produce was always the weakest skill learned in Just Cause.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a good defense lawyer and claim that it was her doppelganger that is,her spitting image.
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToasterRadio: Merltech: She should be locked up in a cell with a Covid 19 carrier and have to rethink her decisions in life.

And beaten, right Meritech? Savagely beaten to within an inch of her life. With it made real clear to her why she's having the crap beaten out of her. How else you going to get through to these people.

By the way, is that woman foreign? She looks foreign.

I think she might be a foreigner...


No, just lock her in a cell for two weeks and feed her - every single meal - from a bucket consisting of half-chewed pieces of sometimes-identifiable food spiced up with occasional vomit, drool, and random things from the cat litter box.

But no longer than two weeks. Any longer, and she may grow to like it....
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: ToasterRadio: Merltech: She should be locked up in a cell with a Covid 19 carrier and have to rethink her decisions in life.

And beaten, right Meritech? Savagely beaten to within an inch of her life. With it made real clear to her why she's having the crap beaten out of her. How else you going to get through to these people.

By the way, is that woman foreign? She looks foreign.

I think she might be a foreigner...

Somebody in the comments said as much anyway.

But I don't see any information on her that suggests her origins or citizenship at this time.


But perhaps, outside of any of that ... she's still a biological terrorist in need of some stern follow-up.


Or maybe she's just bat-shiat crazy and in need of some mental health follow-up.
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ericbikesmt: ToasterRadio: Merltech: She should be locked up in a cell with a Covid 19 carrier and have to rethink her decisions in life.

And beaten, right Meritech? Savagely beaten to within an inch of her life. With it made real clear to her why she's having the crap beaten out of her. How else you going to get through to these people.

By the way, is that woman foreign? She looks foreign.

I think she might be a foreigner...

Not sure about abeatingbut one could solid punch in the face seems about right... Regardless of sexual preference, gender, race, immigration status, or about whether a Plague is among us... An asshole move deserves a punch in the kisser.


Now when I suggested as much when dealing with Plague Rats, I was accused by several triggered snowflake Plague Rats of being a psycho. So be careful what you suggest. You might trigger snowflake Plague Rats and hurt their fee-fees.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElmoClyde: Hoblit: ToasterRadio: Merltech: She should be locked up in a cell with a Covid 19 carrier and have to rethink her decisions in life.

And beaten, right Meritech? Savagely beaten to within an inch of her life. With it made real clear to her why she's having the crap beaten out of her. How else you going to get through to these people.

By the way, is that woman foreign? She looks foreign.

I think she might be a foreigner...

Somebody in the comments said as much anyway.

But I don't see any information on her that suggests her origins or citizenship at this time.


But perhaps, outside of any of that ... she's still a biological terrorist in need of some stern follow-up.

Or maybe she's just bat-shiat crazy and in need of some mental health follow-up.


Or possibly a spy working for Russia and is in need of a polonium injection...

/as long as we're speculating...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"....asked her why she was spitting fruit, Santis replied "I don't know, just cause,"

This woman is obviously still very angry about our invasion of Panama in 1989.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When the manager confronted Santis and asked her why she was spitting fruit, Santis replied "I don't know, just cause," records showed."She doesn't like Wednesdays.
 
ToasterRadio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Shiat people.

Poe's law for fark's sake.

Lighten up.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amigafin: Hey, maybe someone here with a psych degree can answer the question:

What the heck is wrong with people? Why are there so many idiots? I mean really, medically speaking....


Over 7 billion people and cllimbing. I think it's referred to as "sliding down the behavioral sink", something I read in a Tom Wolfe story back when there were 2 billion fewer people. It's only going to get worse.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Behavio​r​al_sink
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How utterly broken must that person be.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
🤮😠😠😠😷🤕😶🌚☠☠☠☠👻👻👻👻
 
Dirk Matter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wonder how often this happens unreported
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dirk Matter: Wonder how often this happens unreported


That's certainly something to chew over.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe she just used to work at Pre-chew Charlie's.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: Merltech: She should be locked up in a cell with a Covid 19 carrier and have to rethink her decisions in life.

And beaten, right Meritech? Savagely beaten to within an inch of her life. With it made real clear to her why she's having the crap beaten out of her. How else you going to get through to these people.

By the way, is that woman foreign? She looks foreign.

I think she might be a foreigner...

Lisette Santis, 40, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala link


That's one undocumented I'm ok with sending home.
 
ToasterRadio [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dirk Matter: Wonder how often this happens unreported


My guess is maybe one or two times out of ten they're caught.

Check out this NSFW report:
 
