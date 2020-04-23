 Skip to content
(CNN) Liberal conspiracy to kill the economy and make Trump look bad reaches all the way back to 1918
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, Obama had a time machine. There is no actual way to ever know how far back the liberal conspiracy to kill the economy and make Trump look bad actually reaches. It could predate human history.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Subby, Obama had a time machine. There is no actual way to ever know how far back the liberal conspiracy to kill the economy and make Trump look bad actually reaches. It could predate human history.


It's true. Obama had the original text rewritten from "And the Lord said 'Let there be light, and let that light be in the form of a giant golden T at the center of the universe to illuminate the best, most luxurious resorts ever,' and big, tough guys who never cried once in their lives were weeping as they thanked Mr. Trump for the freedom." to the way-more-boring "And the Lord said 'Let there be light.' And then the murders began."
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I realize the headline is facetious but it makes me sad that liberals can't seem to give Donald Trump a chance.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
Welcome to rerun season.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
MIT News - March 31, 2020 - "...a new study co-authored by an MIT economist shows, taking care of public health first is precisely what generates a stronger economic rebound later.

"The study, using data from the flu pandemic that swept the U.S. in 1918-1919, finds cities that acted more emphatically to limit social and civic interactions had more economic growth following the period of restrictions."
 
Vhale
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's the point. Most of them don't care. They assume it wont be them, just the freeloaders in urban areas because God is Their Shield.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It_Really_Does_Glisten: I realize the headline is facetious but it makes me sad that liberals can't seem to give Donald Trump a chance.

He was given a chance, and has made more of it than we could have dreamed.
This is true overachievement.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sorry to top you so fast, Subby, but I think you will find the Witch Hunts reach all the way back to Salem Village in 1692 and happened in many other villages earlier.

Most unfair Witch ****s evar!

The ***nt in Chief says so, so it has to be true because anybody who disagrees with King Gorgious the Turd is a traitor.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Uh huh.  We know there are folks that're hoping to tank the economy until November but will mindful people join them? Unlikely.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: I realize the headline is facetious but it makes me sad that liberals can't seem to give Donald Trump a chance.


A chance for what?

Defend the idea we have adequate testing right now. ("We're #1!" Actually, per capita, we're like #25) A chance to Liberate Michigan!? More time to re-arrange the deck-chairs as scientists fall out of political favor? A chance to peddle a different kind of snake oil? Endanger more life? Lie?

What is it we're waiting for Trump to do?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1. IT WAS 1918.
2. Covid-19 is not the spanish flu
3. This flu killed more people in 24 weeks than HIV/AIDS killed in 24 years
4. Covid-19 is not the spanish flu
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: I realize the headline is facetious but it makes me sad that liberals can't seem to give Donald Trump a chance.


Donald Trump has been pulling mafia construction industry shiat and self-promoting bullshiat since he went to work with Daddy in the early 1970s. He doesn't deserve a chance. He has been incorrigible and irredeemable since I was a child.

I've been following his disperate career of lies, bullshiat, gaslighting and mafia-envy since at least 1982.

Where were you? When did you learn that Donald Trump even exists? Do you even remember when The Donald was young, before he became a blond?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: 1. IT WAS 1918.
2. Covid-19 is not the spanish flu
3. This flu killed more people in 24 weeks than HIV/AIDS killed in 24 years
4. Covid-19 is not the spanish flu


"5. STUDY IT OUT, SHEEPLE."
 
HKWolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I watched a PBS special about the 1918 flu that was filmed about 20 years ago. What we have now seems to mirror what was happening then. Right up to the protesting and people not following the government guidelines. Learn from history and try to not repeat it.
 
Znuh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because saving face is more important than, I dunno, fixing the actual goddamned problems.

Funny if he actually applied himself (I know, keep the laughter down) and actually did his job (stop, stop, you're killing me), he could do more than save face, but be seen as presidential (I know, I know).

But instead Presidon't Fee-Fees can't deal with any criticism. Of any kind. That's entirely of his own making.

And his handlers see fit to continue to do this, rather than popping his pus-filled balloon and righting the country.

We've failed as Americans when we allow someone of this level of gross incompetence to continue for the sheer sake of image.

We've doubly failed when people have died.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trump has a plan to increase wages for working people.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis - December 3, 2018 - The Black Death in the Malthusian economy - A glimmer of wage growth in the Dark Ages
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Uh huh.  We know there are folks that're hoping to tank the economy until November but will mindful people join them? Unlikely.


The coronavirus is being exploited by paleo-conservatives, reactionaries, the Super Rich, fascists, klu klux klansmen, Russian agents, Eastern European Clickbait mongers and everybody who is in it for a buck. It has replace the Wall, anti-immigration, tax cutting and every other thieving and gaslighting policy. You don't hae to join the people undermining the Constitution, the Federal Government, the Economy and so forth. They own your fecking heartts and minds, fools!

I pity da fool who thinks this fake WWF wrestler Hall of Famer is a President and a leader. He is a thief and a liar, born and bred like the worst of the Roman and Byzantine Emperors.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: 1. IT WAS 1918.
2. Covid-19 is not the spanish flu
3. This flu killed more people in 24 weeks than HIV/AIDS killed in 24 years
4. Covid-19 is not the spanish flu


I remember in 2003 when Iraq could not be a quagmire like Vietnam because Iraq had deserts, not jungles.

/ Conservative deep thoughts
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also working to kill the economy and make Trump look bad are the liberal brain worms that make him say the people need to be liberated now but then also say it's too soon to open up.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Uh huh.  We know there are folks that're hoping to tank the economy until November but will mindful people join them? Unlikely.


Scroll up, read Glisten's post, and learn how to troll properly.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Actually, what I got out of that was "Rich psychopaths have wanted people to die for their profit for more than 100 years!"

(yeah, I know more like 5,000, but I was addressing the US type)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Acceptable casualties are for battlefields, not economies and homelands. He's farking killing his own people, like Saddam Hussein or any other of your Derp State-manufactered toy boys and enemies. Trumpers think that 3.5% of the total population is acceptable casualties provided that none of them are rich white folks. Or the number of Trump voters is equalled or exceeded by the number of Democrats. They are terrified that the thin margins by which Trump took states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania will not be repeated, so they are willing to force millions to stand in tight lines to vote when it is no longer necessary thanks to modern communications technologies, like the farking stamp and envelope!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Uh huh.  We know there are folks that're hoping to tank the economy until November but will mindful people join them? Unlikely.


He promised to fix everything Obama did - and he's kept his promise.
What part of this are you missing?
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: penetrating_virga: Uh huh.  We know there are folks that're hoping to tank the economy until November but will mindful people join them? Unlikely.

The coronavirus is being exploited by paleo-conservatives, reactionaries, the Super Rich, fascists, klu klux klansmen, Russian agents, Eastern European Clickbait mongers and everybody who is in it for a buck. It has replace the Wall, anti-immigration, tax cutting and every other thieving and gaslighting policy. You don't hae to join the people undermining the Constitution, the Federal Government, the Economy and so forth. They own your fecking heartts and minds, fools!

I pity da fool who thinks this fake WWF wrestler Hall of Famer is a President and a leader. He is a thief and a liar, born and bred like the worst of the Roman and Byzantine Emperors.



LOL. We get it.. you like collecting a paycheck and staying home.
 
joker420
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Vhale: That's the point. Most of them don't care. They assume it wont be them, just the freeloaders in urban areas because God is Their Shield.


More power to them. They should all try grouping together and see who is god's favorite.
 
joker420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.imgflip.com image 308x400]


Yep, the dems were really pissed when they lost slavery.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's obvious that the pandemic and how to deal with it aren't inventions of liberals to make Trump look bad, if it was then it would localized to the U.S. and would be called an epidemic.

As it is a pandemic there is only once conclusion on its origin: it was created by a collusion of all opposition political parties in the world to make all the peoples in power look bad.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope the people who are deep up Trump's digestive tract find Lemmiwinks.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

joker420: cowgirl toffee: [i.imgflip.com image 308x400]

Yep, the dems were really pissed when they lost slavery.


I've been trying to convince Americans that it isn't 1946 anymore and you guys keep claiming it is 1859 (even when you are jesting at the expense of those who do this seriously and for profit).
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Trump has a plan to increase wages for working people.

[Fark user image 725x387]

Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis - December 3, 2018 - The Black Death in the Malthusian economy - A glimmer of wage growth in the Dark Ages


Take your meds, talk to friends or family members and generally seek help. The pants-on-head nutty ideas of the haters never cease to amaze.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: brantgoose: penetrating_virga: Uh huh.  We know there are folks that're hoping to tank the economy until November but will mindful people join them? Unlikely.

The coronavirus is being exploited by paleo-conservatives, reactionaries, the Super Rich, fascists, klu klux klansmen, Russian agents, Eastern European Clickbait mongers and everybody who is in it for a buck. It has replace the Wall, anti-immigration, tax cutting and every other thieving and gaslighting policy. You don't hae to join the people undermining the Constitution, the Federal Government, the Economy and so forth. They own your fecking heartts and minds, fools!

I pity da fool who thinks this fake WWF wrestler Hall of Famer is a President and a leader. He is a thief and a liar, born and bred like the worst of the Roman and Byzantine Emperors.


LOL. We get it.. you like collecting a paycheck and staying home.


Your stupid is working overtime i see
 
cocozilla
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: I realize the headline is facetious but it makes me sad that liberals can't seem to give Donald Trump a chance.



A chance to do what, kill more people?   As far as I can tell, there aren't many people standing in Trump's way, so buck up little camper!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lol - we get it. You can't win an abstract argument, so you resort to personal attacks.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Subby, Obama had a time machine. There is no actual way to ever know how far back the liberal conspiracy to kill the economy and make Trump look bad actually reaches. It could predate human history.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Khellendros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: I realize the headline is facetious but it makes me sad that liberals can't seem to give Donald Trump a chance.


He's had nearly a thousand chances to impress.  There literally hasn't been a single day where he's managed to do so.  Not one.  The best he's managed are days where he doesn't speak or show his face to a camera, and his cronies manage to fark those days up.

That's how complete and sad his failure has been.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stop already with this 1918 BS. This is NOT 1918. Trying to use that as an analogy to the current state in terms of technology and medical treatments is not even close to valid.
 
lilbjorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1918. Way back when the Trump family was suffering from bone spurs in Germany.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Khellendros: It_Really_Does_Glisten: I realize the headline is facetious but it makes me sad that liberals can't seem to give Donald Trump a chance.

He's had nearly a thousand chances to impress.  There literally hasn't been a single day where he's managed to do so.  Not one.  The best he's managed are days where he doesn't speak or show his face to a camera, and his cronies manage to fark those days up.

That's how complete and sad his failure has been.


He hasn't failed. He made it his mission to destroy everything the uppity black man who laughed at him at a party built. He has done it - the CDC task force that might have nipped the Magavirus in the bud, the ACA, the economic recovery, all trace of international goodwill and respect for America - all gone.
His administration has been a smashing success.
 
gimlet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Paying lip service to your base by blaming the other party for all your woes is a time honored tradition.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: brantgoose: penetrating_virga: Uh huh.  We know there are folks that're hoping to tank the economy until November but will mindful people join them? Unlikely.

The coronavirus is being exploited by paleo-conservatives, reactionaries, the Super Rich, fascists, klu klux klansmen, Russian agents, Eastern European Clickbait mongers and everybody who is in it for a buck. It has replace the Wall, anti-immigration, tax cutting and every other thieving and gaslighting policy. You don't hae to join the people undermining the Constitution, the Federal Government, the Economy and so forth. They own your fecking heartts and minds, fools!

I pity da fool who thinks this fake WWF wrestler Hall of Famer is a President and a leader. He is a thief and a liar, born and bred like the worst of the Roman and Byzantine Emperors.


LOL. We get it.. you like collecting a paycheck and staying home.


I've got news for you. I am not collecting a pay cheque. Haven't worked since 2016 and medical retirement. I am on my retirement savings (paltry, might get me to legal early retirment) and one fifth pay (paying the rent. like a poor disbanded soldier).

I AM ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES WHO DOES NOT LIVE FROM PAYCHECK TO PAYCHECK.

TRUE, I AM A PAUPER, TOO POOR TO BE OFFERED A TEMPORARY GUARANTEED ANNUAL INCOME DISGUISED AS POOR LAW CHARITY, AND HAVE IT YANKED AWAY BEFORE IT EVEN ARRIVES.

But as one of the lucky few, I have ten years of University and 50 years of adult level reading. I am a pauper, not a sucker. I am thus living like a millionaire with no debts or chains, a free man, as free as a wolf among a people of pampered and spoiled dogs.

Il courut. Et il court toujours. -- Jean de la Fontaine "The fable of the Wolf and the Dog".

You've descended to the Tu Quoque argument. Want to double down and make ad hominens? You can't win that game. Not against Brantgoose. He gets to use the Third Person, just like The Donald.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Will Americans tolerate keeping the country close until November?

[funny tag] = no

[smart tag] = yes
 
odinsposse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaytkay: MIT News - March 31, 2020 - "...a new study co-authored by an MIT economist shows, taking care of public health first is precisely what generates a stronger economic rebound later.

"The study, using data from the flu pandemic that swept the U.S. in 1918-1919, finds cities that acted more emphatically to limit social and civic interactions had more economic growth following the period of restrictions."


The people who want to liberate themselves to save the economy aren't going to listen to some economist. They want information from real experts, like the guys who post videos on YouTube of them sitting in their cars explaining why reality is a liberal plot to embarrass Trump.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks, Woodrow Wilson.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: Stop already with this 1918 BS. This is NOT 1918. Trying to use that as an analogy to the current state in terms of technology and medical treatments is not even close to valid.


What modern technology and treatment is making the coronavirus less serious?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: Stop already with this 1918 BS. This is NOT 1918. Trying to use that as an analogy to the current state in terms of technology and medical treatments is not even close to valid.


No one is trying to use it for that. Stop already with the strawman arguments.
They are using it as an analogy for the baboonish incompetence of the asshole in chief and the load of human shiat he rode to power on.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: fark'emfeed'emfish: 1. IT WAS 1918.
2. Covid-19 is not the spanish flu
3. This flu killed more people in 24 weeks than HIV/AIDS killed in 24 years
4. Covid-19 is not the spanish flu

"5. STUDY IT OUT, SHEEPLE."


Is there any particular fact there that you have a dispute with?
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
* closed.

Dammit. farked that up. : (
 
