In her continuing search for those Dalmatian puppies, DeVos excludes DACA recipients from Coronavirus rescue package
40
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need walls painted red after all of this is done.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I understand why they do not allow large stones when they stone someone to death. The small ones make it last longer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Makes it easier to deport them when they break the law by not paying back loans.
 
red230
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eastern European hookers still cool.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just making Ms. Minton a happy woman before she dies of the 'rona.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Quite right. USA citizens first.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
See you next Tuesday.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What a disgusting, hate-filled pustule in the taint of humanity.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Now I understand why they do not allow large stones when they stone someone to death. The small ones make it last longer.


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

red230: [Fark user image 540x405]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow.
When will people learn that being an ass isn't free. Never. You just don't see the end result till too late.
Jesus Christ.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
coont
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bslim: Eastern European hookers still cool.


I see what you deed there.
 
etoof
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Quite right. USA citizens first.


Don't smart your own posts.
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
1) Stig it
2) Check if it's been stug
3) If no, return to step 1).  If yes, masturbate furiously.
 
red230
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Lambskincoat: Now I understand why they do not allow large stones when they stone someone to death. The small ones make it last longer.

[i.ebayimg.com image 212x300]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't worry subby.  Once you become a taxpayer you won't want your tax money being given to people here illegally either.
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She's such a good Christian coont.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because now is the time for this mentality...
But to be fair, I'd bet the people who have this mentality probably have it all the time regardless of circumstances, so what did I expect? Decency?
 
jefferator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

red230: [Fark user image 540x405]


Damn near spit coffee out all over my keyboard an monitor.  Wagging an angry finger at you!!!!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: We need walls painted red after all of this is done.


If you mean we should have firing squads, I am on record as opposing murder.
/ Murder of all kinds, including negligence by the government.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Because doing evil is a full time job for conservatives.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gotta stick it to the hated groups.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

red230: [Fark user image image 540x405]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CRUELLA DEVOS - Randy Rainbow Song Parody
Youtube Bca9d5A-Y_U
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Don't worry subby.  Once you become a taxpayer you won't want your tax money being given to people here illegally either.


Username checks out.
 
joker420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow, I guess the Dems should have done their job.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnny queso: coont


I see someone's already stolen my thunder.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Don't worry subby.  Once you become a taxpayer you won't want your tax money being given to people here illegally either.


i've been a taxpayer for over 50 years and that shiat is just plain cruelty. Most of the kids that are in school were brought here as youngsters Who didn't have a choice in the matter. Now they've got themselves into college and you want to cut them off just because they're not American citizens. I hope you don't think you're a Christian, because Jesus Christ would biatch slap you if you said you were.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Don't worry subby.  Once you become a taxpayer you won't want your tax money being given to people here illegally either.


What?
I've been paying taxes since 1993.
When I made 3.30 an hour.
I don't why people cry about 35$ off a check.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄


These are same cry babies that claim making over time makes the taxes more.
Used to make 40 hours of OT. I'd make so much money making doing 16 hours a day for 3 weeks straight I'd take a week off.
So I didn't see this higher tax cry.
And that was at 10 an hour base.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

joker420: Wow, I guess the Dems should have done their job.


You're confused again.  It's time to get some help with your drug problem.
 
GrymRpr [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that the "packages" were for US citizens. Ya know, The ones with social security numbers.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Imagine being born a billionaire in America.

You could do god damn near ANYTHING you wanted. You were born into every conceivable privilege and advantage that mortal life on Earth can bestow.

How on earth do you and your brother turn out such absolutely monstrous filth-humans that you make your life's mission "Destroy the American educational system," and your brother chooses "Run a gang of contract killers incompetently."

Just wtf?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Candy Colored Clown: She's such a good Christian coont.


She's Christian in the same way that WWE is sport, and OANN is news.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She looks like she uses the n-word during sex.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How about if we gave Betsy a commission on each aid payment given? Would that sound fair to her?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If anyone missed it, this is the actual reason Harvard sent back the money - it felt like blood money with such strings attached.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

