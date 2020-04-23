 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Apparently Rosie's is off limits. It's a MASH joke. MASH was a TV show. It had the most watched finale in history. Get off subby's lawn   (businessinsider.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rosie O'Fatass?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
mash4077tv.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The MPs are always the worst. "Of the troops, for the troops" indeed.

Alas, the allure or An-jungri, outside the gate at the Hump, is irresistible.

/convince me I'm wrong
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Rosie O'Fatass?


AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie (Live at Donington, 8/17/91)
Youtube eEf_UZVMat4


Wanna tell you a story.....
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A few years ago I had an assistant who was in her early 20s.  She was good; really able to anticipate something I needed before I asked her for it.

One time I had forgotten to do something or other and texted her to take care of my lapse and she texted me back that she'd already taken care of it.  I responded, "Thanks! You are my Radar."

Then it occurred to me that was a little ambiguous and she might not immediately associate that with the character.  So I texted her, "By Radar, I meant the character from M*A*S*H."

Then it occurred to me she was born about 15 years after M*A*S*H went off the air.  So I texted her, "M*A*S*H was a TV show a long time ago, and the character, Radar was always able to.... you know what?  Just ask your parents what I meant.  They'll explain it."

Then I went to Golden Corral, because it was 4 o'clock and that suddenly seemed very appropriate.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Oh, crap:  She doesn't know what happened to Colonel Blake!
 
WithinReason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
sucide is painless theme was good.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For shame Sully! Have you been rotten to the corps????
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yeah, but I'm betting you still only had one plate.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Is there ever a time when Golden Corral is truly appropriate?
 
The Mail Demon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
MASH was a movie first, man.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like they did not pay close enough attention to the show...

mash4077tv.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

When you know you have a lower GI series scheduled in four days, and really wanna give them something to look at?
 
Klivian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's the big idea of putting coffee in my coffee cup?
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah subby, but to be fair, mash was on during what, the 1970s? Everyone didn't have a TV back then. So the most-watched finale was probably around 632 people.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Useless trivia for today: M*A*S*H* ran for 11 years. Longer than the actual Korean War.
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chawco: Yeah subby, but to be fair, mash was on during what, the 1970s? Everyone didn't have a TV back then. So the most-watched finale was probably around 632 people.


You have to adjust that for inflation ;)
 
maxx2112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like a field-grade Article 15.

Could have been worse.  Much, much worse.
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It spun in.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
geoduck42
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Mail Demon: MASH was a movie first, man.


It was a novel before that, man.
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

womansworld.comView Full Size

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WithinReason: sucide is painless theme was good.


The lyrics were written by a 14 year old, specifcally because the 45 year old song writer couldn
t make it stupid enough
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

There were no survivors
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For some random reason I chose MASH as something to work my through during lockdown.

The tone really does change as Alda gains more and more creative control over the show.

/did they ever really work out what kind of person they wanted Charles to be?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SteveFU [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I know that I am in the minority for my age, I am 37, but I love M*A*S*H. I have owned the complete series on DVD for 10+ years now. I randomly started watching it when I was in high school and never stopped.
I liked the movie but not as much as the series. But honestly I didn't know it was a movie first until I was in college.

/I don't like Golden Corral
//very bland food and nasty people
///I don't have a problem with eating at 4pm though
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Point of order: Six Feet Under had the best series finale of all time
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

geoduck42: The Mail Demon: MASH was a movie first, man.

It was a novel before that, man.


Dude, it was much better when it was a Bohemian one-act play in Soho before that.  But you probably never heard of it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably my favorite one:

media0.giphy.comView Full Size


/ok, I'll stop now...
 
moresugar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Three junior US Army soldiers stationed in South Korea ...

Junior soldiers?  I've heard of junior officers, but junior soldiers is a new one for me.  Is that a thing?  Is that a category for all E-3s and lower?  Or are these guys just tiny soldiers, kinda' like Junior Mints?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Point of order: Six Feet Under had the best series finale of all time


Gonna go with St. Elsewhere for sheer WTF
 
Commodore PET Shop Boys
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: WithinReason: sucide is painless theme was good.

The lyrics were written by a 14 year old, specifcally because the 45 year old song writer couldn
t make it stupid enough


...and he made more money off the song than the director made from the movie.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Looks like they did not pay close enough attention to the show...

[mash4077tv.com image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hawkeye Pierce is my spirit animal.

/this must be my kim lukky day!
 
WithinReason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: WithinReason: sucide is painless theme was good.

The lyrics were written by a 14 year old, specifcally because the 45 year old song writer couldn
t make it stupid enough


And he supposedly made millions in royalties from it.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: ObscureNameHere: Point of order: Six Feet Under had the best series finale of all time

Gonna go with St. Elsewhere for sheer WTF


No, it's Newheart
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't care for M.A.S.H very much. I called it "The Alan Alda Ego Hour" even though it was only half an hour. It seemed like an hour to me. I really can't stand that guy.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I told some teenager that I met Hawkeye from M*A*S*H, and she thought I said the hot guy from M*A*S*H.

/not that she knew what M*A*S*H was
//and I only mentioned M*A*S*H because everyone else assumed I meant he arrow guy
///Do I need to put the stupid asterisks in?
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"WHERE IS MY TENT?"

"We pitched it somewhere."
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I didn't care for M.A.S.H very much. I called it "The Alan Alda Ego Hour" even though it was only half an hour. It seemed like an hour to me. I really can't stand that guy.


I Loved M*A*S*H but the last few seasons became so preachy and smothered in morality it really slipped. Hung out just to see the end. Glad I saw Alda's most horrible over acting chicken moment.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moresugar: Three junior US Army soldiers stationed in South Korea ...

Junior soldiers?  I've heard of junior officers, but junior soldiers is a new one for me.  Is that a thing?  Is that a category for all E-3s and lower?  Or are these guys just tiny soldiers, kinda' like Junior Mints?


Except for a specific rank, the term "junior" has been put to rest. Or they tried to. For three decades now. Because it's speaks of age discrimination.

/or so I remember from the 80s.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maxx2112: Sounds like a field-grade Article 15.

Could have been worse.  Much, much worse.


Yep.

scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: Rosie O'Fatass?


Found the Trump knob polisher...
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phrawgh: maxx2112: Sounds like a field-grade Article 15.

Could have been worse.  Much, much worse.

Yep.

[scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x850]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chawco: Yeah subby, but to be fair, mash was on during what, the 1970s? Everyone didn't have a TV back then. So the most-watched finale was probably around 632 people.


I'll assume you are kidding. The M*A*S*H* finale was one of the most watched (the most watched?) TV episodes in history. Networks today dream of the numbers that episode pulled.
 
