(BBC-US)   Harvard: Hey you, know, we were just poking around in our old sock drawer and we found this $40 billion permanent endowment, so maybe we don't need that $8 million emergency stimulus loan after all   (bbc.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  
Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.
 
italie
1 hour ago  
And they were specifically thanked by the POTUS for the effort.
 
deanis
45 minutes ago  
Harvard said on Wednesday that there had been a lot of "confusion" surrounding the emergency fund, and that the university "did not apply for this support, nor has it requested, received or accessed these funds." Mr. Trump had criticized the university in response to a reporter's question on Tuesday about a different relief fund meant for small businesses.

What's the problem then?

Seems like a bunch of people mad at higher education just because.

/only letters we need are U, S and A
 
Tannhauser
45 minutes ago  

Don't worry it'll trickle down.

Heh

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.


Don't worry it'll trickle down.

Heh
 
Nick Nostril
44 minutes ago  
ie. busted. Is it any reason so many CEOs are born there?
 
GrizzlyPouch
43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.


You think politicians would do better at deciding where to actually hand it out?

At least banks have infrastructure to be able to manage the process.
 
EasilyDistracted
42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.


That wasn't PPP money.  PPP money was meant for small businesses.

The money that Harvard received  was part of the CARES act, but form a separate fund that was intended to go directly to students, which Harvard indicated would happen.  However, Trump threw up a big smokescreen to divert attention from the PPP abusers and it seems to have worked.

Have you noticed that, in all of the articles about PPP abusers, the one shining example that they hold up is Ruth's Chris?  I'm sure there are a LOT of other abusers, but RC must not have paid off the right people to suppress their stories.
 
kosherkow
42 minutes ago  
a. love how NPR refers to DJT as Mr Trumpand not President Trump.  bravo.

b. In its most recent statement, it said it "did not apply for this support, nor has it requested, received or accessed these funds".

What the actual fark?!  so they didnt apply for the funds and were just granted them, but all of us actual small business who devoted our time and energy trying to apply just get farked?

goddammit so much this pisses me off...
 
physt
42 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Marcus Aurelius: Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.

You think politicians would do better at deciding where to actually hand it out?

At least banks have infrastructure to be able to manage the process.


I don't lump all politicians together. Some do better than others and Republicans are just liars and thieves.
 
jjorsett
41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.


Hoping business won't behave in characteristic ways is like hoping air won't escape from a balloon when you let go of the neck. The fix is to write the legislation such that they can't avoid the behavior you want them to exhibit, not to biatch when they respond to the incentives that are in front of them.
 
Scoobie
40 minutes ago  
"As a result of this, and the evolving guidance being issued around use of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, Harvard has decided not to seek or accept the funds allocated to it by statute," it said.

Evolving guidance? Like the money should go to folks/companies who actually need it and not a university that won't touch its $40b pension fund? $8m is a few annual donations from a handful of Harvard alums.
 
ImpendingCynic
40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.


Oh, so we should give it to people who claim to need it, so they can squander it on luxuries like "food" and "shelter"?
 
Jeebus Saves
40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.


That's your take away?  You know the government wrote the rules for the disbursement, right?
 
snoopy2zero
40 minutes ago  
You dont get 40 Billion dollars by turning away a free 8 million.
 
patrick767
39 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.


It wasn't coming from the PPP money. There's a separate allocation for colleges/universities.
 
Cdr.Murdock
39 minutes ago  

kosherkow: a. love how NPR refers to DJT as Mr Trumpand not President Trump.  bravo.



Sorry to break it to you, but this has been generally accepted practice for decades.  Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Reagan, Carter, etc.

It's customary to refer to the president as "Mr.", especially when it's all ready established they're talking about the President.
 
Mikey1969
37 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Marcus Aurelius: Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.

That wasn't PPP money.  PPP money was meant for small businesses.

The money that Harvard received  was part of the CARES act, but form a separate fund that was intended to go directly to students, which Harvard indicated would happen.  However, Trump threw up a big smokescreen to divert attention from the PPP abusers and it seems to have worked.

Have you noticed that, in all of the articles about PPP abusers, the one shining example that they hold up is Ruth's Chris?  I'm sure there are a LOT of other abusers, but RC must not have paid off the right people to suppress their stories.


Wait, you aren't expecting farkers to actually read up on a subject before they become an expert?

If they say it's PPP, who are you to ruin their dreams with reality?
 
synithium
37 minutes ago  
no one wants to be leveled with a charge of "Neglecting their fiduciary duty to maximize value"
 
JudgeSmails
37 minutes ago  

kosherkow: a. love how NPR refers to DJT as Mr Trumpand not President Trump.  bravo.

b. In its most recent statement, it said it "did not apply for this support, nor has it requested, received or accessed these funds".

What the actual fark?!  so they didnt apply for the funds and were just granted them, but all of us actual small business who devoted our time and energy trying to apply just get farked?

goddammit so much this pisses me off...


When articles are written about the president.they are referred to as President (name) in the beginning and then as Mr. (name) after.  This is not new,this is how it's been done for a very long time.
 
Palined Parenthood
36 minutes ago  
Oh, so that's what a Harvard Comma is.  Thanks, Subby!
 
Watubi
36 minutes ago  

deanis: Harvard said on Wednesday that there had been a lot of "confusion" surrounding the emergency fund, and that the university "did not apply for this support, nor has it requested, received or accessed these funds." Mr. Trump had criticized the university in response to a reporter's question on Tuesday about a different relief fund meant for small businesses.

What's the problem then?

Seems like a bunch of people mad at higher education just because.

/only letters we need are U, S and A


When my first bank denied me, I went to a dozen others to try to get the PPP loan.  The fact that a rich institution like this AUTOMATICALLY gets these funds without even trying is a problem, no?
 
baorao
31 minutes ago  
Regardless of the actual source of funds, the fact that an organization with $40B is going after $8 million in relief funds in this particular scenario is still stupid and deserves to be called out.
 
kosherkow
31 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: kosherkow: a. love how NPR refers to DJT as Mr Trumpand not President Trump.  bravo.


Sorry to break it to you, but this has been generally accepted practice for decades.  Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Reagan, Carter, etc.

It's customary to refer to the president as "Mr.", especially when it's all ready established they're talking about the President.


damn... well, if anything, i do appreciate the education.  thank you.
 
DecemberNitro
30 minutes ago  

deanis: Harvard said on Wednesday that there had been a lot of "confusion" surrounding the emergency fund, and that the university "did not apply for this support, nor has it requested, received or accessed these funds."


Uh huh, suuuuuure.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
29 minutes ago  

baorao: Regardless of the actual source of funds, the fact that an organization with $40B is going after $8 million in relief funds in this particular scenario is still stupid and deserves to be called out.


"Hey dude you owe me $2."
 
Bruscar
28 minutes ago  

deanis: Harvard said on Wednesday that there had been a lot of "confusion" surrounding the emergency fund, and that the university "did not apply for this support, nor has it requested, received or accessed these funds." Mr. Trump had criticized the university in response to a reporter's question on Tuesday about a different relief fund meant for small businesses.

What's the problem then?

Seems like a bunch of people mad at higher education just because.

/only letters we need are U, S and A


If Harvard's alleged statement is true, that is a fair and excellent point as to Harvard. It doesn't necessarily alter the public's perception that Congress has used Covid-19 to heap additional wealth on the wealthy though.
 
Cdr.Murdock
27 minutes ago  

Watubi: deanis: Harvard said on Wednesday that there had been a lot of "confusion" surrounding the emergency fund, and that the university "did not apply for this support, nor has it requested, received or accessed these funds." Mr. Trump had criticized the university in response to a reporter's question on Tuesday about a different relief fund meant for small businesses.

What's the problem then?

Seems like a bunch of people mad at higher education just because.

/only letters we need are U, S and A

When my first bank denied me, I went to a dozen others to try to get the PPP loan.  The fact that a rich institution like this AUTOMATICALLY gets these funds without even trying is a problem, no?


Hell, I'm pissed off myself.

People who got "furloughed" during the pandemic are making more on unemployment than they did working.  These are mostly people who made more money than I did to start with.

And I'm still farking working!

I can only imagine how this makes people who work in supermarkets, drive buses, and haul trash feel.

The whole Harvard thing is rich aersholes being rich aersholes.  When you've got a multi billion dollar endowment you can skip the government money to help your students out and dig into your own pockets.

Just because Trump was apparently the one who called them on it doesn't make it right or wrong.  I don't give a crap.  Half the people would say he's against education, the other would say he's for the rich.  The guy IS a rich person who went to Penn, so well.  Whatever.

Well, one of my co workers informed me my essential aers is entitled to a free meal from McDonalds, so I'm gonna go collect my pellets now and savor my free cheeseburger.

It's probably all I'll get.....
 
firefly212
27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.


So, a couple problems... first off, there's tons of universities that are screwing students, and in some cases universities that have other companies administering their dorms and dining, this money is intended to alleviate financial burdens on the actual students, many of whom are not rich at all... so covering things like refunds for the semester, etc., would still be good to do, even at prestigious universities.

Second, contrary to your statement that the money went to everyone except for the people who needed it, and contrary to Mr. Trump's statements, Harvard never actually received any of the money, which is why they're not talking about returning anything. They were allotted the money, pursuant the PPP, but hadn't applied for it, received it, or tapped into the federal account created to hold the funds. I know this may come as a shocker to you, but sometimes President Trump is ill-informed on things, or takes bits of incomplete information, and forms a whole narrative around those bits that turns out to be equally incomplete.

As with testing, ventilators, and a million other things, the President is trying to get people to hate on things he hates, in order to distract from how woefully incompetent his own administration of the laws has been.
 
Palined Parenthood
24 minutes ago  

"The more you, know."
-----------=========🌟


"The more you, know."
-----------=========🌟
 
firefly212
23 minutes ago  

Bruscar: deanis: Harvard said on Wednesday that there had been a lot of "confusion" surrounding the emergency fund, and that the university "did not apply for this support, nor has it requested, received or accessed these funds." Mr. Trump had criticized the university in response to a reporter's question on Tuesday about a different relief fund meant for small businesses.

What's the problem then?

Seems like a bunch of people mad at higher education just because.

/only letters we need are U, S and A

If Harvard's alleged statement is true, that is a fair and excellent point as to Harvard. It doesn't necessarily alter the public's perception that Congress has used Covid-19 to heap additional wealth on the wealthy though.


well of course they have, if you read it, more than 80% of the individual and small business section of the giveaways goes to people who are already worth a million or more... this bullshiat of trying to distract people by directing the remaining 20% to hate on education institutions that never actually received any money is just traditional GOP bullshiattery.
 
Bruscar
23 minutes ago  

patrick767: Marcus Aurelius: Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.

It wasn't coming from the PPP money. There's a separate allocation for colleges/universities.


And in no universe does Harvard require Covid-19 related financial assistance.
 
Izunbacol
20 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: kosherkow: a. love how NPR refers to DJT as Mr Trumpand not President Trump.  bravo.


Sorry to break it to you, but this has been generally accepted practice for decades.  Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Reagan, Carter, etc.

It's customary to refer to the president as "Mr.", especially when it's all ready established they're talking about the President.


Remember when NPR was criticized for calling him Mr. Obama?
 
skozlaw
19 minutes ago  

Bruscar: patrick767: Marcus Aurelius: Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.

It wasn't coming from the PPP money. There's a separate allocation for colleges/universities.

And in no universe does Harvard require Covid-19 related financial assistance.


It's not for Harvard, it's for students. Schools didn't need to request it, it was just allocated as part of CARES. And Harvard never took any of it anyway.

This is a great example of how Trump plays people and the media to deflect attention from himself when he needs to. The entire "controversy" is just something he made up and lied about and everyone just ran with it because "hrrr hrrr rich school take money".

Here's a tip. Never trust anything Trump says and verify.
 
Catlenfell
16 minutes ago  
Now, DeVos has given away 0.0% of those funds.
 
midigod
15 minutes ago  

deanis: Harvard said on Wednesday that there had been a lot of "confusion" surrounding the emergency fund, and that the university "did not apply for this support, nor has it requested, received or accessed these funds." Mr. Trump had criticized the university in response to a reporter's question on Tuesday about a different relief fund meant for small businesses.

What's the problem then?

Seems like a bunch of people mad at higher education just because.

/only letters we need are U, S and A


The problem is that they didn't say that originally. What was said, according to TFA, was:

"Harvard then issued a statement acknowledging it had been allotted $8.6m through the Cares Act, but did not say at that stage it would pay the money back.
The college tweeted at the time: "Harvard has committed that 100% of these emergency higher education funds will be used to provide direct assistance to students facing urgent financial needs due to the Covid-19 pandemic."
 
stanadamsii
9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Scumbags.  The PPP money appears to have gone to everyone except for the people who actually needed the money.

That's what happens when you put corporations in charge of public services.  The moment the banks got their hands on the money it was as good as wasted.


Yep! Large institutions ho went for the quick money grab to screw over the little guys should be the first with their backs against the wall...
 
Fissile
7 minutes ago  
One of the things I've noticed from dealing with big companies and very wealthy individuals over they years is that they are obsessed with keeping what they have and piling on even more.

Example:  https://patch.com/district-​columbia/wa​shingtondc/donald-trump-once-cashed-13​-cent-check-incredible-true-stories
 
