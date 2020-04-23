 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   'If you prick us, do we not bleed? If you tickle us, do we not laugh? If you poison us, do we not die? And if you make us read Romeo and Juliet, shall we not mock thee with National Talk Like Shakespeare day?'   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hear ye maternal fornicaters! Must I strike rapidly with open hand against a subservient she-dog?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's a holiday for everything, apparently.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Social distancing is such sweet sorrow.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Hear ye maternal fornicaters! Must I strike rapidly with open hand against a subservient she-dog?


Wench prithee.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let Hercules himself do what he may, The cat will mew on caturday and the dog will have his woofday.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yay, verily. Now get thee to a nunnery!
 
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Don't practice your iambic pentameter on me!"
 
TMA-1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alas, poor Yorick.  I knew him, Horacio.

I SAID, ALAS POOR YORICK, I.... NO, YORICK.... Y - O - R - I..  oh, never mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yes, because nothing tells the world you are a giant idiot than talking in a way that was outdated when washington was alive.


But we worship it because he wrote half decent plays (ok maybe only one or two, and the rest were garbage). You could almost call shakespeare a cult at this point tbqh
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The moth'r of that gent who is't provides sentences
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TMA-1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Alas, poor Anakin.  I knew him, TK-421.

TK-421, why art thou not at thy posting?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
