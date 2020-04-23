 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Iran promises to 'crush' US forces if their ships are attacked, possibly by writing a mean note just like Sally in third grade. Dammit, Sally, I never got over that   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Followup, Iran, United States Department of Defense, Persian Gulf, President of the United States, leader of Iran, United States armed forces, US service members, United States Marine Corps  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't threaten to dip Donny's pigtail in the inkwell.

To this day, he's never worn his hair down again.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People want to war right now? Jesus Christ.
Just end the world already, God.
FML.
F humans.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why does Trump want to start a war during a pandemic? It is not going to boost the economy.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe things wouldn't be so bad with Iran right now if Trump hadn't reneged on our Nuclear arms deal with them and then assassinated their top general as an attempted distraction from his impeachment. I dunno, just spitballing here.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: People want to war right now? Jesus Christ.
Just end the world already, God.
FML.
F humans.


Yeah we're going to war with China cause they made us fark up the Coronavirus response, and we're going to war with Iran cause they looked at us funny.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
suryaa.comView Full Size

Here we have the Iranian flagship out on lake LBJ during 4th of July weekend.
 
6nome
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But Iran so far away.
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
much like with many of America's foreign policy announcements, Iranian statements like this are purely for internal consumption. Everybody knows Iran would be absolutely wiped out in a shooting war with the US. It wouldn't be pretty, but they're not coming out on top of that, and they know it, and we know it.

But much like a lot of the relatively foolish statements that come out a various state governments and the White House, and elsewhere in the world, this is not a foreign policy announcement, this is a piece of propaganda for internal consumption.

Pointless blaster and nothing more.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Warmongering to boost oil prices is as stupid today as it was in 2003.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Surejan.jpg
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chawco: much like with many of America's foreign policy announcements, Iranian statements like this are purely for internal consumption. Everybody knows Iran would be absolutely wiped out in a shooting war with the US. It wouldn't be pretty, but they're not coming out on top of that, and they know it, and we know it.

But much like a lot of the relatively foolish statements that come out a various state governments and the White House, and elsewhere in the world, this is not a foreign policy announcement, this is a piece of propaganda for internal consumption.

Pointless blaster and nothing more.


Hokey religions and ancient weapons are not match for a pointless blaster at your side, kid.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just a reminder for all the 'Murica folks in this thread that the last time we had a simulated engagement with Iran, we lost.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: [suryaa.com image 434x333]
Here we have the Iranian flagship out on lake LBJ during 4th of July weekend.


Every badass Iranian sailor has their orange life preservers on.

/Safety check complete.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Presidents with bad economies rarely win.

Presidents during wartime always win.

...that being said, I'm okay with this.  Their boats *can* hurt ours, if we sit there and do nothing.

This new roi gives our navy permission if they need it.

I doubt sincerely any of them take "advantage" of it.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trump is like a whiny high school dropout trying to look tough by threatening to fight a 5th grader
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Just a reminder for all the 'Murica folks in this thread that the last time we had a simulated engagement with Iran, we lost.


If Iran sinks a carrier Tehran will turn into a cloud of vapor pretty shortly afterward.
 
Tex570
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Donald J. Trump
I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.

Someone should tell him that we sink boats, blow up buildings/tanks/etc., and shoot down planes/satellites/missiles.

I know words. I have the best words.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Destructor: Every badass Iranian sailor has their orange life preservers on.


The game wardens are pretty strict and they aren't afraid to write you up.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is that the ones Trump ordered to be shot down?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Madd Mann: Just a reminder for all the 'Murica folks in this thread that the last time we had a simulated engagement with Iran, we lost.

If Iran sinks a carrier Tehran will turn into a cloud of vapor pretty shortly afterward.


I mean, sure, if the US wants to be more of an international pariah than Trump has already made it, attack Iran and then nuke them when they fight back.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.
- Donald J. Trump

"Shoot down" boats... do you then "shoot up" airplanes?
The idiot can't even speak like a human...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Percise1: I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.
- Donald J. Trump

"Shoot down" boats... do you then "shoot up" airplanes?
The idiot can't even speak like a human...


Now complete with wings
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Percise1: I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.
- Donald J. Trump

"Shoot down" boats... do you then "shoot up" airplanes?
The idiot can't even speak like a human...


They typically go down when you blow big holes in them.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: I mean, sure, if the US wants to be more of an international pariah than Trump has already made it


I didn't say its a good idea. I just said it will happen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Should have said "put a cap in the boat", etc.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Percise1: I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.
- Donald J. Trump

"Shoot down" boats... do you then "shoot up" airplanes?
The idiot can't even speak like a human...

They typically go down when you blow big holes in them.


Parts of them go up, briefly.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Madd Mann: Just a reminder for all the 'Murica folks in this thread that the last time we had a simulated engagement with Iran, we lost.

If Iran sinks a carrier Tehran will turn into a cloud of vapor pretty shortly afterward.


That will certainly lead to good things, gooder things, maybe the goodest things.  Russia going to sit this one out?  Do you really want the end of times that bad trumper?
 
Jovimon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess you anti-trumpers haven't seen the videos of wreckless encounter last week, should have blasted them then.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: People want to war right now? Jesus Christ.


Good for the economy.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Biohazard Banana Suit: waxbeans: People want to war right now? Jesus Christ.
Just end the world already, God.
FML.
F humans.

Yeah we're going to war with China cause they made us fark up the Coronavirus response, and we're going to war with Iran cause they looked at us funny.


"We", wumao?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Just a reminder for all the 'Murica folks in this thread that the last time we had a simulated engagement with Iran, we lost.


We lost the last simulated engagement with Japan, too.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Destructor: Every badass Iranian sailor has their orange life preservers on.


Makes sense, really. The Straits are pretty narrow, so a sailor in the water could actually reach shore on their own.
 
DoctorCal [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Just a reminder for all the 'Murica folks in this thread that the last time we had a simulated engagement with Iran, we lost.


ROFLMAO
Restarted and with a predetermined outcome!!!!
WTF????????
Seriously
WTF
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You could blow a gunship up, and then shoot it down, but at that stage the shooting down probably becomes redundant.

/I have never in my life met a girl named "Sally"
//is that even short for anything?
///"Sally Forth" sucks the big one
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Just a reminder for all the 'Murica folks in this thread that the last time we had a simulated engagement with Iran, we lost.


But more recently we've had almost twenty consecutive years of victory in Afghanistan and Iraq!
 
chawco
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bondith: chawco: much like with many of America's foreign policy announcements, Iranian statements like this are purely for internal consumption. Everybody knows Iran would be absolutely wiped out in a shooting war with the US. It wouldn't be pretty, but they're not coming out on top of that, and they know it, and we know it.

But much like a lot of the relatively foolish statements that come out a various state governments and the White House, and elsewhere in the world, this is not a foreign policy announcement, this is a piece of propaganda for internal consumption.

Pointless blaster and nothing more.

Hokey religions and ancient weapons are not match for a pointless blaster at your side, kid.


I literally randomly sent that quote to someone at work 2 days ago!! And have never done so before.

Cosmic linkage bro, cosmic.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Why does Trump want to start a war during a pandemic? It is not going to boost the economy.



The distraction value is yuge.  People might forget about the deaths all around them when they see foreign deaths on tv.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uh, if Iran is going to attack the US Navy, it's not going to be using the speedboats, it's going to be using the mobile land-based cruise missile launchers. Even with Aegis and CIWS and all that, the US Navy is going to have to take the threat seriously, especially if the Iranians can get a few dozen missiles in the air in a short timeframe.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Why does Trump want to start a war during a pandemic? It is not going to boost the economy.


The answer to this should be obvious by now.  And there are actually 2 answers:

1. Because he's an idiot.
2. Because he doesn't think more than half a move ahead.  Because he's an idiot.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Percise1: I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.
- Donald J. Trump

"Shoot down" boats... do you then "shoot up" airplanes?
The idiot can't even speak like a human...

They typically go down when you blow big holes in them.


No. They sink.
Words, much?
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Madd Mann: Just a reminder for all the 'Murica folks in this thread that the last time we had a simulated engagement with Iran, we lost.

If Iran sinks a carrier Tehran will turn into a cloud of vapor pretty shortly afterward.


And so will large sections of the US.  Nobody wins in a war with Iran.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Step 1: Start fight.

Step 2: Get sunk, taken prisoners.

Step 3: Give all our sailors the Magavirus.

Step 4: Prpphet!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Callous: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Percise1: I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.
- Donald J. Trump

"Shoot down" boats... do you then "shoot up" airplanes?
The idiot can't even speak like a human...

They typically go down when you blow big holes in them.

Parts of them go up, briefly.


Blow up, sink, and shoot down all mean specific things.
He could have just said destroy.
WTF?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

This text is now purple: The Madd Mann: Just a reminder for all the 'Murica folks in this thread that the last time we had a simulated engagement with Iran, we lost.

We lost the last simulated engagement with Japan, too.


🤯
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Percise1: I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.
- Donald J. Trump

"Shoot down" boats... do you then "shoot up" airplanes?
The idiot can't even speak like a human...

They typically go down when you blow big holes in them.


Nah, the boats sink... it's the sailors on them that go down.
In The Navy!
 
