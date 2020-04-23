 Skip to content
(BBC)   Man jailed for yelling racist abuse at nursery children, attacking school crossing guard with his own stick. Police quote: he "finished off a busy day by smearing his own faeces across the entire cell", which had to be "professionally cleaned"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    Assault, Daryl Jones's victims, West Midlands Police, string of assaults, police cell, Battery, taxi driver, Assault occasioning actual bodily harm  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gave him the black eye?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "professionally cleaned" really necessary? I mean what are the other options for cleaning a feces smear situation? Volunteer cleaned by local hobbyists?
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know times are rough, kids, but huffing Lysol is not an option. Ever.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what "faeces" are, but they smell like CRAP!
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Who gave him the black eye?


I hope it was one of the nursery children.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering what happened to BoJo.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about "you're not leaving this cell until it's clean enough to eat off of" ?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: I don't know what "faeces" are, but they smell like CRAP!


It's like Goop but for your face. Try it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let him live with the mess.  When he's ready, give him some cleaning gear and let him clean up his own mess.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making Britain Great Again is some kind of crime now?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


The lollipop guild frowns on his shenanigans.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For my fellow Americans, a "lollipop man" is British for "crossing guard."

Also, dude sounds like a real charmer.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: I don't know what "faeces" are, but they smell like CRAP!


Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood ... damn, I always forget the rest.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lollipop man? This story would make one farked up rendition of Sammy D's "The Candyman".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Is "professionally cleaned" really necessary? I mean what are the other options for cleaning a feces smear situation? Volunteer cleaned by local hobbyists?


Sounds like they probably, usually use a trustee. Or their janitor refused?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For a minute there subby I thought it was going to be about this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Then I read the article.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 600x694]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizyrd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Giant Clown Shoe: Is "professionally cleaned" really necessary? I mean what are the other options for cleaning a feces smear situation? Volunteer cleaned by local hobbyists?

Sounds like they probably, usually use a trustee. Or their janitor refused?


Probably spot on. Day to day, the cops or the regular janitors or whoever clean the cell as part of their regular duties. A massive biohazard mess smeared into jail cell walls (concrete?) likely required a contractor to remove and disinfect properly.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I got sent to jail once, and did the same. Screamed abuse at everyone, wiped my own shiat on the walls etc. I'm not proud of it, and my family never let me play Monopoly any more.
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder who "whizzzed" in his Cheerios??

What is he trying to compete w/Florida Man?????
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When you turn back into Jekyll after the booze and pills wear off
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I suppose to a certain kind of unskilled worker, using a power washer does look "professional."
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe they went with professionally cleaned,so they could tack it onto his jail bill?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
DorkusThe2nd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've heard that around here if that happens they use a fire hose to clean the cell.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 600x694]

[Fark user image 425x425]


That is the saddest thing ever.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Who gave him the black eye?


The details are unimportant. Suffice to say he's ultimately responsible for it.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Is "professionally cleaned" really necessary? I mean what are the other options for cleaning a feces smear situation? Volunteer cleaned by local hobbyists?


It means they had to use a service like a disaster remediation company, which costs a lot. It's notable because Mr. Jones will likely be expected to pay the bill.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
American Dad "There is sh*t everywhere!"
Youtube j4G5R2q-Ccw
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  

grumpfuff: For my fellow Americans, a "lollipop man" is British for "crossing guard."

Also, dude sounds like a real charmer.


This may be one of the funniest things I learned today.
 
