(CBS News)   Coat-maker Canada Goose signs a pledge to no long use "virgin fur" in their garments, say that from now on they will only use pelts from animals who were filthy sluts that had it coming   (cbsnews.com) divider line
36
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been decades since I've seen virgin fur. They still do that, these days?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

beezeltown: It's been decades since I've seen virgin fur. They still do that, these days?


I thought the whole attraction there was lack of fur.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
nsfw

The Pissed-Off Cowboy
Youtube CktHghJhZ4A

nsfw
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You like that?
You like that??
Yeeeeeeahhh
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeahh
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
fark coyotes, kill em for fun.

/my cat will be avenged
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Chinese kids at the university love these coats. As soon as it gets down to 55°F they're out there in these things like it's ten below. The best part is that they seem to have no idea how much they cost. Every year the student newspaper posts announcements not to just leave the things hanging on the public coat racks at the recreation center.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abox: fark coyotes, kill em for fun.

/my cat will be avenged


Its your fault.
You moved into the coyotes habitat not vice versa.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So that is why my coat was sticky and matted.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For sale:
One Canada Goose Winter Coat
Only farked once.

$400 o.b.o
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So now they're going to use roadkill?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Virgin fur?

i.huffpost.comView Full Size


Whar?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The geese, on the other hand, will surely grow back their humanely-harvested down feathers.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: For sale:
One Canada Goose Winter Coat
Only farked once.

$400 o.b.o


Dry cleaning receipt or no deal
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ummm...they're still using down. Some animals are more equal than others, I guess.

/I actually think synthetics harm plenty of creatures, too, so it's not as if any one solution is better than another in the great scheme of things.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zerkalo: MillionDollarMo: For sale:
One Canada Goose Winter Coat
Only farked once.

$400 o.b.o

Dry cleaning receipt or no deal


It's fine, wiped it on the bed sheets to clean.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, they still make things out of real fur? I was assuming that was reserved for evil tycoons' wives and mistresses in 2020.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They are walking around on all fours, what did they expect?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Wait, they still make things out of real fur? I was assuming that was reserved for evil tycoons' wives and mistresses in 2020.


I just go to CanadaDalmation.com.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Abox: fark coyotes, kill em for fun.

/my cat will be avenged
h
Its your fault.
You moved into the coyotes habitat not vice versa.


To be fair, that's no longer a certainty with coyotes.  I used to sit on my back porch and watch a pack of a dozen of  them frolic in the cemetery behind my house...and I lived in the middle of Uptown in Chicago
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
deanis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mmmmm, slut fur.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If there's grass on the field...

it will be covered in goose shiat soon enough.

/hate those loud honking shiat machines
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
IIRC Virgin Furwas the name of a magazine from the 70s I found hidden in my dad's sock drawer.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love mine. Sad about the fur though. Coyote fur is gorgeous.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
(after getting shot)

Merry Christmas you filthy animals!

(shot)

....and a Happy New Year!

(shot)
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magorn: dothemath: Abox: fark coyotes, kill em for fun.

/my cat will be avenged
h
Its your fault.
You moved into the coyotes habitat not vice versa.

To be fair, that's no longer a certainty with coyotes.  I used to sit on my back porch and watch a pack of a dozen of  them frolic in the cemetery behind my house...and I lived in the middle of Uptown in Chicago


Pretty sure the coyotes were here long before people. Point does still stand.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magorn: ...and I lived in the middle of Uptown in Chicago


Im not a professional historian but I believe Chicago was put in the middle of the woods by human people.

(coyotes live in the woods)
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My go-to for really cold weather is many layers on top of each other, starting with a base layer of thermal undershirts and thermal drawers, and then flannel-lined pants, and a good shirt, and then a wool jacket, and then a wool overcoat.  If it is only cold, then I'll do a shirt and a vest and a jacket or lighter coat.  I stay nice and warm, and I can take off layers as needed.  Instead of being like those silly people who wear thin inside clothes and a heavy parka.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magorn: dothemath: Abox: fark coyotes, kill em for fun.

/my cat will be avenged
h
Its your fault.
You moved into the coyotes habitat not vice versa.

To be fair, that's no longer a certainty with coyotes.  I used to sit on my back porch and watch a pack of a dozen of  them frolic in the cemetery behind my house...and I lived in the middle of Uptown in Chicago


And that's why it's really no big deal that the company is using coyote fur.  They reproduce fairly quickly and easily adapt to new conditions.  They're great for keeping geese out of cemeteries and golf courses though.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If there's grass on the field...

it will be covered in goose shiat soon enough.

/hate those loud honking shiat machines


I used to say the same about Magpies but they've started showing up and eating the dog shiat in the back yard so I've stopped scaring them off.

/one morning there were maybe 30 of them out there chowing down on dog turds, filthy creatures.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: My go-to for really cold weather is many layers on top of each other, starting with a base layer of thermal undershirts and thermal drawers, and then flannel-lined pants, and a good shirt, and then a wool jacket, and then a wool overcoat.  If it is only cold, then I'll do a shirt and a vest and a jacket or lighter coat.  I stay nice and warm, and I can take off layers as needed.  Instead of being like those silly people who wear thin inside clothes and a heavy parka.


Northern climate like typing detected
 
Abox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Abox: fark coyotes, kill em for fun.

/my cat will be avenged

Its your fault.
You moved into the coyotes habitat not vice versa.


Not quite.  Developers moved into their territory and killed off a good chunk of their prey pre-construction.  So the coyotes came down from the hills searching for other food sources.  So yes fark and kill those guys too.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Magorn: ...and I lived in the middle of Uptown in Chicago

Im not a professional historian but I believe Chicago was put in the middle of the woods by human people.

(coyotes live in the woods)


Coyotes are plains and prairies animals, not deep woods or forests.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: rebelyell2006: My go-to for really cold weather is many layers on top of each other, starting with a base layer of thermal undershirts and thermal drawers, and then flannel-lined pants, and a good shirt, and then a wool jacket, and then a wool overcoat.  If it is only cold, then I'll do a shirt and a vest and a jacket or lighter coat.  I stay nice and warm, and I can take off layers as needed.  Instead of being like those silly people who wear thin inside clothes and a heavy parka.

Northern climate like typing detected


New Mexico mountains, so close.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rebelyell2006: My go-to for really cold weather is many layers on top of each other, starting with a base layer of thermal undershirts and thermal drawers, and then flannel-lined pants, and a good shirt, and then a wool jacket, and then a wool overcoat.  If it is only cold, then I'll do a shirt and a vest and a jacket or lighter coat.  I stay nice and warm, and I can take off layers as needed.  Instead of being like those silly people who wear thin inside clothes and a heavy parka.


Good god man.  Do you live in the Yukon?  I'd die of dehydration from sweating so much if I put that much stuff on.
 
